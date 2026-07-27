From Buckwheat pancakes to Chamomile tea: 3 healthy recipes that help nourish your mind and manage stress

Stress is part of life. We can’t avoid it completely, but the right fuel determines how we handle it by supporting our mood, energy, and emotional wellbeing. Foods rich in nutrients like B vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants give the body what it needs to stay balanced and focused, even on nonstop days. These simple, stress-supporting recipes from chef Vanessa Mehri from the Roundglass Living app offer personalised wellbeing plans with simple daily steps to feel your best.

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Buckwheat pancakes

This high-fibre combination supports stable blood sugar, helping your energy and mood stay steady through a stressful day. Buckwheat’s B vitamins also support the nervous system.

Ingredients:

● 3 tbsp (90 g) organic butter

● 3 heaping Tbsp (28 g) coconut powder

● 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp (265 ml) coconut milk

● 3 Tbsp (45 ml) maple syrup

● 1 cup (135 g) buckwheat flour

● 1 tsp (6 g) baking powder

● 1½ bananas, mashed

● Sliced banana, for topping

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{{^usCountry}} ● Walnuts, for garnish (optional) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ● Walnuts, for garnish (optional) {{/usCountry}}

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Buckwheat pancakes recipe to try at home.

Method:

1. In a small bowl, whisk the butter, coconut powder, 2 tbsp of coconut milk, and 2 tbsp of maple syrup until fluffy. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, mix the flour and baking powder. Add the mashed bananas and the remaining coconut milk and maple syrup. Mix until smooth.

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3. Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat. Add ½ cup of the batter. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 1 minute per side. Repeat with the remaining batter.

4. Top the pancakes with the coconut cream and sliced banana. Garnish with the nuts, if desired.

No-fry Swahili bhajia

These baked lentil fritters are a healthier take on a Swahili favorite. They’re high in B vitamins, fibre, potassium, and magnesium, helping support a calmer nervous system and steady energy. Onion and spices add antioxidants that help protect cells from daily wear and tear.

Ingredients:

● 1 cup split yellow lentils, soaked in water overnight

● 1 red onion, quartered

● 1 garlic clove

● 2 tbsp (11 g) desiccated coconut

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● 2 tbsp (30 g) chopped fresh cilantro

● 1 tsp salt

● ½ tsp ground cumin

● 1 serrano chile, seeded

● 1 tsp baking soda

● 2 tbsp (28 g) fresh lime juice, from 2 limes

● 1 to 2 tsp avocado oil

For the coconut chutney

● 1 cup (90 g) desiccated coconut

● 1 serrano chile, finely chopped

● 1 tsp salt

● ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

● 2 Tbsp (28 g) fresh lime juice, from 2 limes

● ¼ cup (60 g) water

No-fry Swahili bhajia recipe.

Method:

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1. In a food processor, pulse the lentils, onion, garlic, coconut, cilantro, salt, cumin, chile, and baking soda until the mixture is smooth. Add the lime juice and 1 tsp of the oil and pulse to combine.

2. Using a teaspoon measure, scoop the lentil mixture and shape it into a rounded ball. Flatten the ball into a patty and place it on a microwave-safe plate. Repeat with the remaining lentil mixture.

3. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Microwave the patties on high for 2½ minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or wax paper. Bake the patties for 7 minutes or until golden brown.

4. Meanwhile, make the chutney: In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients until slightly smooth. Serve the chutney with the bhajia.

Chamomile tea

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Chamomile, milk, honey, and turmeric come together to make a soothing drink that helps you sleep. Chamomile contains apigenin, an antioxidant that promotes sleepiness.

Chamomile, milk, honey, and turmeric come together to make a soothing drink that helps you sleep.

Ingredients:

½ cup (170 g) honey

● ½ cup (119 g) water

● ½ cup (11 g) dried chamomile flowers

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● 2 cups (490 g) milk or vegan milk of your choice

● ¼ tsp (1 g) ground turmeric

Method:

1. In a small heavy-bottomed pot or saucepan over high heat, combine the honey, water, and chamomile flowers and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 4 minutes. Strain the chamomile syrup.

2. In the same pot, heat the milk until warm. Add the turmeric and 4 tsp of the chamomile syrup and stir to combine. Serve immediately. Store any remaining syrup at room temperature for up to 3 days.