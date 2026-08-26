From chai rolls to saffron cakes: 4 modern recipes that bring Indian flavours to the dessert table

A new generation of desserts is redefining what can be created in the kitchen, blending comforting flavours with contemporary pastry techniques. These four recipes shared by chef Kushal Topo Pastry, chef at BarNaan, Connecticut, celebrate that creative approach, combining familiar flavours with modern textures and presentation for a fresh take on everyday baking. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

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1. Saffron pistachio milk cake

Ingredients

1 sponge cake, 8-inch

500 ml full-fat milk

200 ml condensed milk

100 ml cream

½ tsp saffron strands

½ tsp cardamom powder

50 g chopped pistachios

2 tbsp sugar

Pistachio slivers and saffron, for garnish

Saffron pistachio milk cake recipe.

Method

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2. In a saucepan, combine milk, condensed milk, cream, sugar and saffron. Simmer gently for 8–10 minutes until slightly reduced. Add cardamom powder and cool the mixture.

3. Place the sponge in a serving dish and prick it gently with a fork. Pour the saffron milk mixture evenly over the cake, allowing it to absorb completely.

4. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

5. Garnish with chopped pistachios and saffron before serving.

2. Mango and coconut entremet

Ingredients

1 almond sponge layer

200 g mango purée

150 ml whipping cream

100 g white chocolate

100 ml coconut milk

5 g gelatin

50 g sugar

100 g fresh mango, diced

Toasted coconut, for garnish

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Mango and coconut entremet recipe.

Method

1. Place the almond sponge as the base of a cake ring or mould.

2. Warm the coconut milk and pour it over the white chocolate. Mix until smooth.

3. Add softened gelatin and mango purée, then allow the mixture to cool slightly.

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4. Fold in lightly whipped cream to create the mousse. Pour over the sponge and refrigerate until set.

5. Top with fresh mango pieces and toasted coconut before serving.

3. Masala chai cinnamon rolls

Ingredients

300 g all-purpose flour

5 g instant yeast

40 g sugar

120 ml warm milk

1 egg

40 g butter

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp cardamom

¼ tsp ginger powder

¼ tsp cloves

60 g brown sugar

Masala chai cinnamon rolls recipe.

For the glaze

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100 g cream cheese

40 g icing sugar

1–2 tbsp milk

½ tsp cardamom powder

Method

1. Combine flour, yeast, sugar, warm milk, egg and butter. Knead into a soft dough and let it rise until doubled in size.

2. Mix brown sugar with cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and cloves.

3. Roll out the dough, spread with butter and sprinkle the spice mixture evenly. Roll tightly and cut into individual rolls.

4. Place in a greased baking dish and proof for 30–40 minutes.

5. Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes until golden.

6. Whisk the cream cheese, icing sugar, milk and cardamom into a smooth glaze. Spread over the warm rolls and serve.

4. Dark chocolate and raspberry tart

Ingredients

200 g chocolate short crust pastry

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200 g dark chocolate

200 ml cream

30 g butter

100 g raspberry purée

30 g sugar

Fresh raspberries, for garnish

Cocoa powder, optional

Dark chocolate and raspberry tart recipe.

Method

1. Roll out the chocolate pastry and line a tart tin. Blind bake at 170°C for 15–18 minutes until crisp. Cool completely.

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2. Cook raspberry purée with sugar for 3–4 minutes. Spread a thin layer over the pastry base.

3. Heat the cream until just simmering and pour over chopped dark chocolate. Stir until smooth, then add butter.

4. Pour the chocolate ganache over the raspberry layer and refrigerate until set.

5. Garnish with fresh raspberries and a light dusting of cocoa powder before serving.