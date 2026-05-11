From Goan curry to French tart: 3 irresistible mango recipes to try to spice up summer season

Summer and mango are a match made in heaven. The season almost feels incomplete without devouring creamy, sweet, and juicy fruit. The early days of summer bring mangoes in both their glorious forms, raw and ripe, each offering a distinct flavour, taste and texture profile. But with mangoes becoming so ubiquitous during the season, why stick to enjoying them only in the usual mainstream ways? There are a plethora of creative ways to let the glorious king of fruits shine on your plate! From savoury notes to luscious sweetness, mango is the tropical flavour of summer in all its vibrant richness. ALSO READ: Summer special menu: Chef shares 4 recipes featuring seasonal favourites like coconut, mango, cucumber and watermelon

Mangoes are much loved during the summer season. Know how you can make the fullest use of them and enjoy their health benefits to the maximum.(Picture credit: Pixabay)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to culinary experts and curated three special mango recipes for a grand culinary tribute to the king of fruits, ranging from coastal tribute to the king of fruits, ranging from coastal homestyle dishes and refreshing appetisers with a yummy crunch factor to decadent French-style desserts.

Here are the three recipes:

1. Goan mango aasav

Recipe by Chef Pritesh Narvekar, Chef De Partie, Deltin Suites, Goa

The recipe has sweet, spicy, and slightly pungent flavour notes. (Picture credit: Deltin Suites, Goa)

Ingredients :

5-6 Small mangoes (gotta)

1 cup fresh grated coconut

3-4 dry red chillies

1 tsp mustard seeds

¼ turmeric powder

2-3 tbsp jaggery

Salt- to taste

Water-as needed

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{{^usCountry}} For tempering: Coconut oil- 1 tbsp

Mustard seeds- ½ tsp

Curry leaves- 6–8 Method : Peel the small mangoes (gotta).

Cook them with a little water, turmeric, and salt until just soft.

Grind the following into a smooth paste: grated coconut, dry red chillies, mustard seeds, and a little water.

Add the ground paste to the cooked mangoes and mix well.

Add jaggery and stir until combined.

Simmer on low heat for 5–7 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For tempering: Coconut oil- 1 tbsp

Mustard seeds- ½ tsp

Curry leaves- 6–8 Method : Peel the small mangoes (gotta).

Cook them with a little water, turmeric, and salt until just soft.

Grind the following into a smooth paste: grated coconut, dry red chillies, mustard seeds, and a little water.

Add the ground paste to the cooked mangoes and mix well.

Add jaggery and stir until combined.

Simmer on low heat for 5–7 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For tempering: heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them crackle, add curry leaves, and pour this tempering over the curry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For tempering: heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them crackle, add curry leaves, and pour this tempering over the curry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Best served with steamed rice or as a side dish in a traditional Goan meal. 2. Fresh mango tart {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Best served with steamed rice or as a side dish in a traditional Goan meal. 2. Fresh mango tart {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recipe by Praveen Kasker, Demi Chef de Partie, Deltin Royale, Goa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recipe by Praveen Kasker, Demi Chef de Partie, Deltin Royale, Goa {{/usCountry}}

This pastry is perfect for summer evenings. (Picture credit: Deltin Royale)

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: {{/usCountry}}

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For the tart crust:

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 egg yolk

1–2 tbsp cold water

A pinch of salt

For the pastry cream filling:

1½ cups full-fat milk

4 egg yolks

½ cup granulated sugar

3 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp butter

For the topping:

2–3 ripe Alphonso mangoes, thinly sliced

Method:

Prepare the tart crust:

In a bowl, combine flour, powdered sugar, and salt.

Add cold butter and rub in until the mixture becomes crumbly.

Add egg yolk and 1 tbsp cold water; mix until a dough forms (add more water if needed).

Wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Blind bake the crust:

Roll the dough to about ¼ inch thickness and press it into a 9-inch tart pan.

Prick the base, line with parchment paper, and add baking beans or rice.

Bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.

Remove the weights and bake for another 8–10 minutes until golden.

Allow to cool completely.

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Prepare the pastry cream:

Heat milk until just simmering.

In a separate bowl, whisk egg yolks, sugar, and cornstarch.

Gradually add hot milk to the yolk mixture, whisking continuously.

Return to the heat and cook for 2–3 minutes until thickened.

Remove from heat, add vanilla extract and butter, and mix well.

Cover with cling film (touching the surface) and chill for 2 hours.

Assemble the tart:

Spread the chilled pastry cream evenly into the cooled tart shell.

Arrange mango slices in a spiral or overlapping pattern on top.

Glaze:

Lightly brush with neutral glaze for a glossy finish.

Serving suggestion:

Serve chilled for the best taste and texture. Ideal as a refreshing summer dessert.

3. Fresh mango salad

Recipe by Rohon Kolamkar, Commi II, Deltin Jaqk, Goa

Try this tangy mango salad. (Picture credit: Deltin Jaqk)

Ingredients:

1 large ripe mango

½ red bell pepper

½ green bell pepper

1 cup iceberg lettuce

4–5 fresh basil leaves

2–4 black olives (for garnish)

Apple slices (for serving)

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Dressing:

1 tbsp lime juice or lemon juice

1 tsp honey or sugar

¼ tsp salt

A pinch of black pepper

½ tsp olive oil

Method:

Prep the ingredients

Cut the mango into cubes using a criss-cross pattern.

Dice the red and green bell peppers into bite-sized pieces.

Tear the iceberg lettuce into smaller pieces.

Prepare the dressing

In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, salt, pepper, and olive oil until well combined and the honey dissolves.

Toss the salad

In a large bowl, gently combine mango, bell peppers, and lettuce.

Pour the dressing over and toss lightly to avoid breaking the mango pieces.

Plate and garnish

Transfer to a serving plate.

Top with fresh basil leaves and black olives.

Serve with apple slices on the side.

Serving suggestion

Sprinkle a chilli-salt mix on top just before serving or serve it on the side for added flavour.

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Tip

For the best flavour, use sweet mango varieties like Alphonso mango or Kesar mango.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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