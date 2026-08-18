From mango chilli to jamun ginger: 4 bold mocktails bringing Indian flavours to the beverage scene

As modern diners increasingly seek sophisticated, refreshing and alcohol-free beverage options, mocktails are evolving from simple soft-drink alternatives into creative culinary experiences. Shared by Naveen Kandhol, Mixologist at Urban Italia, these mocktails showcase how innovative ingredients and contemporary presentation are reshaping India’s modern beverage culture.
Also read | From Raja and Rani to Mohabbat-E-Sharbat: 3 easy Indian mocktail recipes to elevate your next gathering
1. Mango chilli fizz
The growing demand for bold, tropical flavours has made mango-based beverages a favourite among modern diners. Mango Chilli Fizz combines ripe mango with citrus, spice and sparkling water for a refreshing mocktail with a balanced sweet-and-spicy finish.
Ingredients:
60 ml fresh mango purée{{/usCountry}}
60 ml fresh mango purée{{/usCountry}}
20 ml fresh lime juice
10 ml honey syrup
2–3 slices fresh red chilli
90 ml chilled soda water
Ice
Mango slice
Chilli for garnish
Method:
Muddle the chilli gently with lime juice and honey syrup in a shaker. Add mango purée and ice, then shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a mango slice and a small chilli.
2. Rosemary citrus cooler
Botanical flavours and fresh citrus are increasingly popular in sophisticated non- alcoholic drinks. Rosemary Citrus Cooler brings together orange, lemon and rosemary to create an aromatic beverage that feels elegant yet refreshing.
Ingredients:
40 ml fresh orange juice
20 ml fresh lemon juice
15 ml rosemary syrup
60 ml sparkling water
30 ml tonic water
Ice
Rosemary sprig and orange wheel
Method:
Add orange juice, lemon juice, rosemary syrup and ice to a shaker. Shake briefly and strain into a chilled wine glass. Add fresh ice, top with sparkling water and tonic, and garnish with rosemary and an orange wheel.
3. Cucumber mint smash
Cucumber and mint continue to appeal to diners looking for lighter, cleaner and naturally refreshing beverages. This mocktail combines crisp cucumber, aromatic mint and lime with a touch of sweetness.
Ingredients:
5–6 cucumber slices
8–10 fresh mint leaves
25 ml fresh lime juice
15 ml sugar syrup
80 ml soda water
Ice
Cucumber ribbon and mint sprig for garnish
Method:
Muddle cucumber, mint, lime juice and sugar syrup gently in a shaker. Add ice and shake thoroughly. Double strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a cucumber ribbon and mint.
4. Jamun ginger sparkler
Indian ingredients are increasingly being used to create distinctive modern beverages, and jamun offers a naturally tart, fruity character that works beautifully in mocktails. Combined with ginger and lime, it creates a sophisticated drink with a distinctly Indian identity.
Ingredients:
50 ml fresh jamun pulp
20 ml lime juice
15 ml ginger syrup
60 ml sparkling water
30 ml ginger ale
Ice
Jamun and mint for garnish
Method:
Combine jamun pulp, lime juice and ginger syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled Collins glass. Top with sparkling water and ginger ale. Garnish with fresh jamun and mint.
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