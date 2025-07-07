From ginger and rose to mint and citrus fruits, try mocktails made with these immunity-boosting ingredients this monsoon

Viral infections spread rapidly during the monsoon. Hence, it’s crucial to focus on building a strong immune system to protect yourself. So whether it’s a regular day or a party with friends, you can ensure that even your mocktails get a healthy twist. “My go-to option during this time of the year is the Monsoon Shield, a zesty, tropical immunity booster in a glass comprising ginger, basil, fresh orange juice, lime juice and passion fruit. While fresh orange juice gives the vitamin C punch, basil ensures calm and clarity, ginger gives the warmth and lime juice adds that immune kick,” says Ravi Patel, executive bartender, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Mumbai. Rose and Chia Seed Cooler, Citrus Splash Elixir and Shahi Sharbat

Home ingredients to the rescue

“Add a dash of fresh ginger juice to your citrus-based mocktails. Its natural anti-inflammatory properties make it a powerful immunity booster. Ginger helps combat common cold and throat irritations during monsoon. It blends beautifully with lemon, orange, and even mint-based drinks. Tulsi, on the other hand, is a Nature’s shield. Drop in a few muddled tulsi leaves or infuse them into the base of your mocktail. The herb is packed with antioxidants and antimicrobial benefits. It also adds a fresh, herbaceous twist to any drink. Pair it with pomegranate or apple juice for a brilliant blend. Also, mint is known for being a cooling, calming and cleansing ingredient. Fresh mint leaves aid digestion and ward off bacterial infections. It’s a great detoxifier and pairs wonderfully with cucumber, lemon, or watermelon,” says Chandan Roy, F&B Manager, Courtyard by Marriott, Ranchi.

Manish Chauhan, Head Beverages, Mamma Killa Delhi, on the other hand, swears by the Nikkei Fizz: “I use galangal that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, lemongrass as it aids digestion, boosts immunity and regulates cholesterol and ginger that boosts immunity and provides relief from cold and cough. The base is a citrus-forward, floral blend with a tropical twist of apple and mango sorbet.”

Kuch khatta ho jaaye

Citrus fruits are excellent for boosting the immune system due to their high vitamin C content, which is a powerful antioxidant that supports immune cell function and helps fight off infections. “Our Citrus Splash Elixir is an immunity-boosting mocktail ideal for the monsoon. It blends fresh orange and lemon, both rich in vitamin C, known to strengthen immunity and support collagen production. A touch of honey or jaggery syrup adds natural sweetness while offering antimicrobial and soothing benefits, long-valued in traditional remedies. A pinch of turmeric brings powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Finished with sparkling water and fresh mint, this vibrant elixir is designed to support wellness during rainy days,” Rajib Maity, restaurant manager, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, Bengaluru.

Besides ginger, tulsi and turmeric, you could also include ingredients such as amla, a potent source of vitamin C, excellent for enhancing resistance to colds and mint, which aids in detoxification. “Two go-to drinks for me during monsoon are Golden Rain Tonic — a chilled brew of turmeric-ginger tea, amla juice, tulsi essence, and a dash of honey, finished with soda and mint ice spheres and the Basil Breeze Spritzer, which features crushed tulsi, lemongrass, and lemon zest shaken with tonic and topped with roasted cumin,” says Chef Bidyut Saha, executive chef, Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand.

The rose way!

If you want to turn a simple drink into a monsoon ritual, try the Shahi Sharbat. “It draws inspiration from classic Indian sharbats, starting with rose nectar for its calming, cooling qualities, an ingredient long used in Ayurvedic remedies to soothe the body and uplift the mood. Add a splash of fresh citrus juice for immunity-boosting vitamin C, helpful during the monsoon. A pinch of cardamom powder adds warmth, while also aiding digestion and respiratory health. Finish it with sparkling water,” says Hiramon Paul, bar manager, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Pune.

You could also try the Rose and Chia Seed Cooler. While rose is high in vitamin C and helps fight oxidative stress, chia seeds are packed with omega-3, fibre, and antioxidants that support immunity and gut health. “Blend rose petals with water to create a concoction. Strain and discard solids. Mix 30 ml of the rose petal concoction with 100 ml water. Add fresh lemon juice, honey/jaggery syrup, and chia seeds. Stir and let it sit for five minutes to allow chia seeds to gel. Stir and serve chilled,” says Chef Rohit Dubey, Executive Chef, Pilibhit House, Haridwar - IHCL SeleQtions.

If you like amla and thought it’s best consumed as a pickle, give the Amla & Mint Cooler a try. "Amla juice blended with mint, honey, cumin powder, and chilled soda make a refreshing cooler. Amla is a rich source of vitamin C, which enhances white blood cell function. Its tartness balances beautifully with mint, making this a rejuvenating monsoon cooler,” says Sourav Pal Chowdhury, assistant director of F&B, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Hyderabad.