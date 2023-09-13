Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Delicious modaks to make for Lord Ganesha's bhog

Ganesh Chaturthi is associated with soft, fragrant and delicious modaks, the sweet that's Lord Ganesha's favourite. Devotees celebrate Ganesha's birthday by making a variety of modaks at home, especially Ukadiche Modak, the traditional version of modak that also has many health benefits. Ganesh Utsav is beginning on September 18 this year and conclude on September 28 with Ganesh Visarjan. If you are also planning to bring Ganpati Bappa home, here are some easy modak recipes. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and all you need to know about Ganeshotsav)

"The filling inside a modak consists of freshly grated coconut and jaggery, while the outer soft shell is made from rice flour or wheat flour. There is no artificial colour or processed food used. It contains ghee which helps in rebuilding the intestinal lining and elimination of toxins. The coconut we add in Ukadiche Modak contains sterol which helps to reduce LDL and improves HDL hence have health benefits. Our modak will give you a positive essence It may even contribute positively to your overall health and it certainly helps you celebrate this festival better!" says Chef Lalit Chunara.

1. Mava and Biscoff Modak from

(Recipe by Chef Lalit Chunara from Blabber Juhu)

It's a steamed modak We can serve it cold and hot.

Ingredients

For coating

Modak flour - 1 cup

Blue pea water - 1 cup

Sesame oil - 1 tbs

Pinch of salt

Method

Boil blue pea water

Add flour, stir it and switch off the gas.

Cover the above mixture for 5 minutes.

Take out the dough and knead it for 5 minutes until it gets smooth and nice consistency.

Then fill the mixture.

Mava cup

Crushed biscoff cookies 1 cup

Cool all of it together in low flame and add cardamom powder and biscoff spread

Then fill the mixture with rice coating

Place in steamer for low temperature for 8 to 10 minutes

Brush with desi ghee

2. Coconut and Apricot modak

(Recipe by Chef Rahul Punjabi, Masala Library)

Ingredients

220 g water

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp ghee

200 g nachni atta

Method

Bring the water, salt and ghee to a boil.

Once boiling, add in the nachni atta and cook for 1 minute while stirring with a wooden spatula.

When the atta absorbs all the liquid, cover it with a lid and leave it off the heat for 5 minutes.

This allows the atta to hydrate fully.

Now knead it into a ball and continue kneading for 5 minutes until smooth.

Add a little bit of water if needed but sparingly.

Stuffing:

250g fresh coconut grated

100 g coconut sugar

1 g cardamom powder

1 g dried rose petals

Method

De-seed 10 green cardamom pods and crush the seeds in a mortar and pestle.

Toast the dried rose petals and grind it into a powder.

For the stuffing, heat the coconut sugar until it melts, once melted, add in the grated coconut and spices. Mix until thoroughly mixed through.

“The joy of making and sharing Modak is a cherished tradition that binds families together- and we make it healthier using ragi atta and other superfoods. In every Modak, there’s a piece of love and devotion, like in every prayer.”