Is Ganesh Chaturthi on September 18 or September 19? All you need to know

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great fanfare throughout India. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god and son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa, Lord Ganesha is revered as the god of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles, and the god of wisdom and intelligence. As Ganeshotsav approaches, confusion about the correct date for the festival to begin increases, and many people are wondering whether the celebrations will begin on September 18 or 19. (ANI Photo/Deepak Salvi)

Ganesha's clay idols are placed both privately in people's homes and publicly in elaborate pandals to commemorate the occasion. Daily prasad, which includes delicacies such as modaka as it is believed to be Ganesha's favourite sweet, is prepared along with prayers and fasting. The festival ends on the tenth day when the idol is paraded through the streets and immersed in nearby waterways. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and all you need to know about Ganeshotsav )

When Is Ganesh Chaturthi? September 18 or 19?

Ganesh Chaturthi usually takes place between August and September, during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. As Ganeshotsav approaches, confusion about the correct date for the festival to begin increases, and many people are wondering whether the celebrations will begin on September 18 or 19. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Read on for clarification.

Hindu scriptures claim that Lord Ganesha was born in the Gregorian month of August or September, which corresponds to the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed, and on Thursday, September 28, 2023, the tenth day, Ganesh Visarjan, will take place.

The auspicious time to welcome Lord Ganesha home on Chaturthi Tithi will start at 12:39 PM on September 18, 2023, and end at 01:43 PM on September 19, 2023, according to the Drik Panchang. The ten-day Ganesha Utsav festival will come to an end on September 28 with Ganesha Visarjan.