Gluten-free besan cake for Sunday dessert cravings. Recipe inside

We all crave for dessert – dessert doesnot go to the stomach, it goes to the heart. However, the calorie gained from dessert most certainly adds to the body. Sometimes this is the reason which makes us refrain from meeting our dessert cravings. Cakes and cupcakes are most of ours’ soft spot. A bite into a spongy cupcake with the frosting of our choice can fix a day or make it better. But the concern of gaining calories from maida makes us worry. What if we told you we have a besan fix to the problem?

Yes, you read it right! Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy recipe of making cakes at home and he replaced maida with besan. Now we don’t just need to not worry about calories, but every bite of the cake will also give us amazing health benefits. Check out the recipe here:

Ingredients:

Sugar Powdered – ¾ cup or 170gm

Butter – ½ cup or 80gm

Curd – 1 cup or 250 ml

Besan – 1½ cup or 180gm

Baking Powder – 1¼ tsp

Baking Soda – 1 tsp

Cardamom Powder – a pinch

Vanilla Essence – 1 tsp

For Chocolate ganache:

Whipped Cream/Cream – 2cups

Dark Chocolate – 1½ cup or 250gm

For Butter Cream:

Butter – ½ cup or 100gm

Sugar Powdered – ¼ cup or 65 gm

Whipping Cream/Cream – 1 tbsp or 15 gm

Vanilla Essence – ½ tsp

Method:

In a bowl, beat butter and sugar together till it becomes fluffy. Then add curd in small amounts and whisk it. Add vanilla essence to the mixture. In a separate bowl, sieve besan, cardamom powder, baking soda and baking powder. Then add the dry mixture to the wet mixture in small amounts and use a spatula to combine everything together. Grease the baking tins and add the batter in each mould. In a preheated oven at at 180C, bake the cakes for 20-22 minutes. For making the chocolate ganache, in a double boiler, melt the chocolate and add whipping cream to it. Mix everything together and let it cool down. Then transfer the ganache to piping bags and refrigerate it till it reaches the pipe-able consistency. For making the butter cream icing, whisk powdered sugar and soft butter in a bowl and add cream and vanilla essence to it. Whisk everything together. Then, fill the piping bags with the mixture and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Then, garnish the cupcakes with the icing of your choice and serve.

