Recipe: This banana mug cake is a perfect breakfast for winter mornings

After practically living in lockdown for almost two years, don't let the resuming of hectic office culture throw your health conscious lifestyle out of your priority list. If you are looking for a breakfast that is quick to fix as you get out of your cosy bed in winter mornings and rush to office, let this easy banana mug cake recipe come to your rescue and beat your hunger pangs hollow.

What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this banana mug cake which takes barely 2 minute to prepare and is also the perfect healthy and yummy dessert to celebrate everyday small achievements.

Ingredients:

1 whole banana, peeled

1 Tbsp Coconut Oil,

2 Tbsp Coconut Milk

1/2 tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

2 Tbsp Coconut Flour

1 tsp Cinnamon, ground

1/4 tsp Baking Soda

Method:

Mash the banana and add the coconut oil, coconut milk and vanilla. Add the coconut flour, cinnamon, and baking soda; mix well.

Transfer to a ramekin or coffee cup. Microwave (800 watt power) for 3 minutes. Let it cool down a bit and then enjoy!

(Recipe: Fitbee resident dietitian Vaishnavi Gupta)

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure.

No food lifts up our mood in a jiffy like desserts do and microwave mug cakes have now become food enthusiasts’ go-to treats even if they are not as good as real cakes. The reason being, they are awesomely fast enough to satisfy an emergency homemade treat craving without an oven.

Since they fall in the category of 'want cake, need cake now' cravings, they are not designed to be made in advance hence, should be consumed soon after they are baked in the microwave.

