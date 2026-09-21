Got leftover potato peels? Turn them into flavour-packed, air-fried crisps using chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe

Remember those school art classes where you were encouraged to turn everyday waste into something creative? The same best-out-of-waste approach can find a place in your kitchen, too. Instead of automatically tossing vegetable peels and other scraps into the bin, you can get creative and repurpose them into something delicious. Potato peels, for instance, can be transformed into a crunchy, masala-packed snack with just a few ingredients and an air fryer.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a clever recipe for turning leftover potato peels into crispy, flavour-packed bites instead of simply tossing them in the bin. On his website, the chef breaks down the recipe with a step-by-step method and a complete list of ingredients needed to whip up the crunchy snack at home.

Here's the full ingredients list and step-by-step process to make potato peel crisps at home!

Check out the full recipe below!

Ingredients

4 to 5 medium potatoes

Oil, for spraying

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon chaat masala

¼ teaspoon garam masala powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon coriander powder

Salt, to taste

Method

Preheat the air fryer to 160°C for eight minutes. Peel the potatoes, keeping the peels aside for the recipe. The peeled potatoes can be reserved and used to prepare another dish. Place the potato peels in a bowl of water and wash them thoroughly to remove any dirt or residue. Drain the water completely once the peels are clean. Spread the washed peels over a clean kitchen towel and pat them dry thoroughly. Make sure to remove as much moisture as possible, as this will help the peels turn crisp in the air fryer. Transfer the dry potato peels to a large bowl and spray them lightly with oil. Add the red chilli powder, chaat masala, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and salt. Toss everything together until the peels are evenly coated with the spices. Lightly spray the air fryer basket with oil and arrange the seasoned potato peels in a single layer, making sure not to overcrowd the basket. Place the basket in the air fryer and cook at 160°C for 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure the peels cook evenly. Once the peels are crisp and golden, carefully remove the basket from the air fryer and allow the crisps to cool for a few minutes. Transfer them to a serving bowl and serve immediately for the best texture.

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