Guilt-free desserts: 3 healthy and delicious chia seed recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

One of the most popular, healthy and easy-to-make breakfast options is chia seeds. They are a great source of important nutrients, including calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, as well as fibre, protein, healthy fats and vitamins. These small seeds are ideal for people who hate to cook but still want to maintain a healthy weight and digestive system. From sprinkling them in your smoothies to soaking them overnight for a delicious pudding, there are many ways to relish chia seeds. Often when we crave something sweet, we end up eating chocolates and cakes, which are not only unhealthy, but also increase our sugar and calorie intake. Sweet treats infused with chia seeds are not only delicious but also packed with nutritional goodness. (Also read: Ancient Wisdom Part 17: Lowering cholesterol to weight loss; amazing benefits of chia seeds )

Here are some wholesome and delicious chia seeds recipes for a guilt-free dessert experience.

1. Chia seeds pudding

3 healthy and delicious chia seeds dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth(Pixabay)

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chia seeds pudding (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

¼ cup chia seeds

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 tablespoon maple syrup

½ cup fresh grated coconut

Fresh pomegranate pearls as required

Dark chocolate shavings for garnishing

Method:

1. Combine chia seeds, coconut milk and yogurt in a bowl and mix. Add vanilla essence and maple syrup and mix well. Cover with cling film and set aside for 2-3 hours.

2. Dry-roast coconut in a non-stick pan till golden. Transfer in a bowl and cool.

3. Pour some chia seeds mixture in individual serving glass. Put some pomegranate pearls, some roasted coconut, some chia seed mixture, some chocolate shavings and some pomegranate pearls on top. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours.

4. Serve chilled.

2. Pineapple Chia Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Pineapple Chia Smoothie (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For one portion

2 tinned pineapple slices

1 tablespoon chia seeds

2 medium bananas

5-6 fresh spinach leaves

8-10 almonds

½ cup milk

¼ cup yogurt

¼ cup tender coconut water

1 tablespoon honey

Method:

1. Peel the bananas, roughly chop and add to the blender jar. Add spinach leaves, pineapple slices, almonds, milk, yogurt, tender coconut water, honey and chia seeds and blend into a smooth mixture.

2. Serve immediately.

3. Chocolate chia seeds oatmeal

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Chocolate chia seeds oatmeal (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

For Chocolate Oats

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tsp chia seeds

Method:

For chocolate oats

1. To make chocolate oats, first prepare the cocoa mixture by mixing unsweetened cocoa powder in 1/4 cup water in a mug.

2. In a wide bowl put rolled oats, unsweetened almond milk, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds.

3. Then add the cocoa mixture.

4. Mix well. Cover and put in the fridge overnight.

5. Serve unsweetened indian chocolate oatmeal chilled.