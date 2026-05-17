Gujarati Keri No Ras With Fresh Raw Mango And Balanced Sweet Tangy Flavour

Nutrient-dense keri no ras combines raw mango pulp, jaggery, spices, and water into a light Gujarati curry with smooth texture, golden colour, and refreshing flavour suitable for hot afternoons.

Gujarati Keri No Ras(Freepik)

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Keri no ras comes from Gujarat, where raw mango recipes are widely prepared during the early mango season. The dish is made by cooking raw mango pulp with jaggery, roasted spices, and light tempering until it develops a balanced sweet and tangy flavour. Unlike thick gravies, this curry remains thinner and lighter, making it suitable for summer meals alongside rice or rotis.

Keri no ras differs from regular mango curry because it focuses more on raw mango flavour and thinner consistency rather than rich coconut or cream-based gravy. Compared to heavier mango curries, this version develops a smoother texture and more refreshing taste with gentle sweetness from jaggery and spice balance from cumin and mustard seeds.

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{{^usCountry}} Raw mangoes provide vitamin C">vitamin C and refreshing tartness that work well during hot-weather meals. Jaggery adds natural sweetness">natural sweetness while spices create flavour contrast without making the curry overly heavy. The thinner gravy also helps the dish feel lighter during summer lunches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raw mangoes provide vitamin C">vitamin C and refreshing tartness that work well during hot-weather meals. Jaggery adds natural sweetness">natural sweetness while spices create flavour contrast without making the curry overly heavy. The thinner gravy also helps the dish feel lighter during summer lunches. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Its smooth consistency, tangy-sweet flavour, and golden appearance make it suitable for simple family meals and seasonal menus. The combination of raw mango, jaggery, and roasted spices creates a Gujarati summer curry that feels vibrant while remaining easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Keri No Ras and Regular Mango Curry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its smooth consistency, tangy-sweet flavour, and golden appearance make it suitable for simple family meals and seasonal menus. The combination of raw mango, jaggery, and roasted spices creates a Gujarati summer curry that feels vibrant while remaining easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Keri No Ras and Regular Mango Curry {{/usCountry}}

Feature Keri No Ras Regular Mango Curry Main Ingredient Raw mango pulp Ripe or raw mango with rich gravy Texture Thin and smooth Thick and creamy Taste Profile Sweet, tangy, and lightly spiced Rich and mildly sweet Colour Golden yellow Deep yellow or orange Main Sweetener Jaggery Sugar or coconut milk Cooking Style Light simmering Thick curry preparation Summer Suitability Highly suitable Moderate Main Highlight Refreshing raw mango flavour Rich curry texture Serving Style Rice and rotis Rice-based meals Gravy Consistency Light and flowing Dense and thick View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Gujarati Curry Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Gujarati Curry Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Calories: 120 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, sweet, and mildly spiced

Nutrition: Vitamin C-rich and hydrating

Difficulty: Easy

Light Keri No Ras with Raw Mango and Jaggery Balance

This Gujarati-style keri no ras combines raw mango pulp, jaggery, and light spices to create a smooth summer curry. The thin gravy develops a balanced sweet and tangy flavour while maintaining a refreshing texture suitable for hot weather meals.

Ingredients

2 raw mangoes

3 tablespoons jaggery

2 cups water

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 dry red chilli

1 tablespoon oil

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt as needed

Coriander leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

Boil the raw mangoes until soft and allow them to cool slightly. Remove the pulp carefully and discard the seed and skin. Add the mango pulp into a bowl with water and whisk until smooth. The mixture should remain slightly thin for an authentic texture. Add jaggery, turmeric powder, and salt into the mango mixture. Stir properly until the jaggery dissolves completely into the liquid. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and dry red chilli. Allow the spices to release aroma without burning. Pour the prepared mango mixture into the tempering and simmer for a few minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with rice or rotis.

Tips to Make Keri No Ras More Flavourful and Summer-Friendly

Mash the Mango Pulp While Still Slightly Warm

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Warm pulp blends more smoothly into the curry and creates a silkier texture. This also helps the jaggery dissolve faster without extra cooking.

Add a Small Pinch of Black Pepper

A tiny amount of black pepper creates a subtle flavour contrast with the sweet mango base. It also balances the tanginess without making the curry spicy.

Use Clay or Steel Bowls for Serving

Serving keri no ras in chilled steel or clay bowls helps maintain a cooler temperature longer. This improves the refreshing summer experience naturally.

Avoid Thickening the Curry Too Much

The curry should remain slightly flowing instead of becoming gravy-like. Light consistency helps the mango flavour feel fresher and less heavy.

Let the Tempering Cool Slightly Before Mixing

Very hot tempering may overpower the fresh mango aroma. Slight cooling helps maintain balanced spice flavour in the curry.

Add Coriander Stems Along with Leaves

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Tender coriander stems provide stronger freshness and extra flavour. They also improve the overall aroma of the dish naturally.

Pair with Plain Rice Instead of Rich Side Dishes

Simple rice allows the sweet and tangy mango flavour to stand out clearly. Heavy side dishes may overpower the refreshing taste of keri no ras.

Nutritional Value of Keri No Ras

According to the Specialty Crop Access to U.S. Markets: A Case Study of Indian Mangoes, keri no ras combines raw mango, jaggery, and spices to create a light Gujarati summer curry with balanced flavour and natural nutrients.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 120 calories Vitamin C High Carbohydrates 24 g Fat 3 g Fibre 2 g Potassium Moderate View All

FAQs

Is keri no ras served hot or cold?

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Keri no ras can be served slightly warm or lightly chilled depending on preference. Its refreshing sweet and tangy flavour works especially well during summer meals.

Can keri no ras be prepared without jaggery?

Keri no ras can also be prepared with limited sugar or natural sweeteners if preferred. Jaggery mainly helps balance the sourness of the raw mangoes.

Which raw mangoes work best for keri no ras?

Slightly sour and firm raw mangoes work best because they provide balanced tart flavour. Overly ripe mangoes may reduce the sharpness and freshness of the curry.

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