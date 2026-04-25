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Gulkand Milk Recipe for a Chilled Rose-Based Drink with Natural Ingredients for Cooling and Refreshing Taste

Gulkand Milk is a rose-based cooling drink made with milk and natural ingredients that support digestion and help the body stay refreshed during summer.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 10:47 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Gulkand milk combines chilled milk with sweet rose petal preserve, creating a drink that feels soothing and mildly sweet without being heavy. Gulkand is made from rose petals preserved with natural sweeteners and is often used in Ayurvedic drinks. It carries a gentle floral taste and is known for its cooling nature.

Gulkand Milk Recipe(Freepik)

Gulkand is often linked to reducing body heat, supporting digestion">supporting digestion, and easing mild acidity. Its natural properties may also help keep the stomach calm and improve overall gut comfort during hot weather.

Mixing it with milk creates a smooth drink that works well after a long day or as a light evening option. Milk provides protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients">protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients that support bone health and daily energy needs. It also helps in keeping the drink balanced by adding creaminess and making it more nourishing.

Gulkand milk is different from plain rose milk because it has a thicker texture and a richer flavour due to the rose petal preserve. Regular rose milk uses syrup, while gulkand milk offers a more natural taste along with added fibre from rose petals.

Gulkand Milk

Rose Milk

Flavoured Milk

Made with rose petal preserve

Made with rose syrup

Made with artificial flavours

Contains natural rose fibres

Smooth liquid texture

Mostly liquid with additives

Mild floral sweetness

Stronger sweet taste

Sweet and flavoured

Supports digestion

Mainly refreshing

Mainly for taste

Can use natural sweeteners

Often uses sugar

Usually contains sugar

Gulkand milk has a creamy texture with a gentle floral taste that feels light and refreshing. The rose flavour blends smoothly with milk, while a hint of cardamom adds a soft aroma. Chilled milk makes the drink more refreshing, making it a good choice for summer evenings.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chilled milk (or almond milk)
  • 2 tablespoons gulkand
  • 1 teaspoon honey or 2 soaked dates (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • 1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds or pistachios)
  • Ice cubes as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Take chilled milk in a blender or a large bowl.
  2. Add gulkand to the milk. Blend or mix well until the gulkand dissolves and the colour becomes light pink.
  3. Add honey or blended soaked dates if extra sweetness is needed. Mix again.
  4. Add cardamom powder and stir gently to blend the flavour evenly.
  5. Add ice cubes and mix once more to keep the drink chilled.
  6. Pour the gulkand milk into glasses and garnish with chopped nuts.
  7. Serve immediately for the best taste and freshness.

Tips to Make Gulkand Milk Better Every Time

  1. Use chilled milk for a more refreshing drink.
  2. Choose good-quality gulkand made with real rose petals.
  3. Blend well so the gulkand mixes evenly with milk.
  4. Adjust sweetness using dates or honey instead of sugar.
  5. Add cardamom for a mild aromatic flavour.
  6. Use plant-based milk for a lighter version.
  7. Avoid adding too much gulkand as it can make the drink too thick.
  8. Serve immediately for the best taste and texture.

Nutritional Value of Gulkand Milk

According to USDA">USDA, gulkand milk provides calcium from milk and antioxidants from rose petals. It also offers mild natural energy and hydration support during summer.

Nutrient

Amount Per Glass

Energy

160 calories

Protein

6 g

Carbohydrates

22 g

Fat

6 g

Calcium

220 mg

Iron

0.8 mg

Vitamin C

4 mg

Ingredient Benefits in Gulkand Milk

Each ingredient contributes to making the drink nutritious and refreshing">drink nutritious and refreshing while keeping it light and balanced.

Ingredient

Benefit

Gulkand

Helps digestion and provides cooling effect

Milk

Rich in calcium and protein

Cardamom

Adds flavour and supports digestion

Nuts

Provide healthy fats and crunch

Honey/Dates

Natural sweetness with minerals

FAQs

Can gulkand milk be made without dairy milk?

Yes. Almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk can be used as alternatives.

Is gulkand milk suitable for daily consumption?

It can be consumed in moderate amounts, especially during summer.

How long can gulkand milk be stored?

It is best consumed fresh, but can be refrigerated for a few hours.

Can extra flavours be added?

Yes. Rose water, saffron, or basil seeds can be added for variation.

 
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