Gulkand Milk Recipe for a Chilled Rose-Based Drink with Natural Ingredients for Cooling and Refreshing Taste

Gulkand milk combines chilled milk with sweet rose petal preserve, creating a drink that feels soothing and mildly sweet without being heavy. Gulkand is made from rose petals preserved with natural sweeteners and is often used in Ayurvedic drinks. It carries a gentle floral taste and is known for its cooling nature.

Gulkand Milk Recipe(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gulkand is often linked to reducing body heat, supporting digestion">supporting digestion, and easing mild acidity. Its natural properties may also help keep the stomach calm and improve overall gut comfort during hot weather.

Mixing it with milk creates a smooth drink that works well after a long day or as a light evening option. Milk provides protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients">protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients that support bone health and daily energy needs. It also helps in keeping the drink balanced by adding creaminess and making it more nourishing.

Gulkand milk is different from plain rose milk because it has a thicker texture and a richer flavour due to the rose petal preserve. Regular rose milk uses syrup, while gulkand milk offers a more natural taste along with added fibre from rose petals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The drink supports digestion and helps the body stay cool during hot weather. Natural sweetness from gulkand, dates, or a small amount of honey can replace refined sugar. Almond milk, coconut milk, or low-fat milk can be used to make it lighter and suitable for different preferences. How Gulkand Milk Differs from Rose Milk and Flavoured Drinks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drink supports digestion and helps the body stay cool during hot weather. Natural sweetness from gulkand, dates, or a small amount of honey can replace refined sugar. Almond milk, coconut milk, or low-fat milk can be used to make it lighter and suitable for different preferences. How Gulkand Milk Differs from Rose Milk and Flavoured Drinks {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Gulkand Milk Rose Milk Flavoured Milk Made with rose petal preserve Made with rose syrup Made with artificial flavours Contains natural rose fibres Smooth liquid texture Mostly liquid with additives Mild floral sweetness Stronger sweet taste Sweet and flavoured Supports digestion Mainly refreshing Mainly for taste Can use natural sweeteners Often uses sugar Usually contains sugar View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Drink Guide Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 2 glasses

Calories: 150–180 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, floral, creamy, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains calcium, antioxidants, and natural compounds

Difficulty: Easy Chilled Gulkand Milk with Rose Flavour and Smooth Texture for Summer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Drink Guide Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 2 glasses

Calories: 150–180 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, floral, creamy, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains calcium, antioxidants, and natural compounds

Difficulty: Easy Chilled Gulkand Milk with Rose Flavour and Smooth Texture for Summer {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gulkand milk has a creamy texture with a gentle floral taste that feels light and refreshing. The rose flavour blends smoothly with milk, while a hint of cardamom adds a soft aroma. Chilled milk makes the drink more refreshing, making it a good choice for summer evenings.

Ingredients

2 cups chilled milk (or almond milk)

2 tablespoons gulkand

1 teaspoon honey or 2 soaked dates (optional)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds or pistachios)

Ice cubes as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

Take chilled milk in a blender or a large bowl. Add gulkand to the milk. Blend or mix well until the gulkand dissolves and the colour becomes light pink. Add honey or blended soaked dates if extra sweetness is needed. Mix again. Add cardamom powder and stir gently to blend the flavour evenly. Add ice cubes and mix once more to keep the drink chilled. Pour the gulkand milk into glasses and garnish with chopped nuts. Serve immediately for the best taste and freshness.

Tips to Make Gulkand Milk Better Every Time

Use chilled milk for a more refreshing drink. Choose good-quality gulkand made with real rose petals. Blend well so the gulkand mixes evenly with milk. Adjust sweetness using dates or honey instead of sugar. Add cardamom for a mild aromatic flavour. Use plant-based milk for a lighter version. Avoid adding too much gulkand as it can make the drink too thick. Serve immediately for the best taste and texture.

Nutritional Value of Gulkand Milk

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to USDA">USDA, gulkand milk provides calcium from milk and antioxidants from rose petals. It also offers mild natural energy and hydration support during summer.

Nutrient Amount Per Glass Energy 160 calories Protein 6 g Carbohydrates 22 g Fat 6 g Calcium 220 mg Iron 0.8 mg Vitamin C 4 mg View All

Ingredient Benefits in Gulkand Milk

Each ingredient contributes to making the drink nutritious and refreshing">drink nutritious and refreshing while keeping it light and balanced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ingredient Benefit Gulkand Helps digestion and provides cooling effect Milk Rich in calcium and protein Cardamom Adds flavour and supports digestion Nuts Provide healthy fats and crunch Honey/Dates Natural sweetness with minerals View All

FAQs

Can gulkand milk be made without dairy milk?

Yes. Almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk can be used as alternatives.

Is gulkand milk suitable for daily consumption?

It can be consumed in moderate amounts, especially during summer.

How long can gulkand milk be stored?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It is best consumed fresh, but can be refrigerated for a few hours.

Can extra flavours be added?

Yes. Rose water, saffron, or basil seeds can be added for variation.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON