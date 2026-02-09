Ragi Mocha Milk Cake, Try This No Sugar Dessert At Home For Your Weight Loss Journey

Ragi mocha milk cake is a dessert that allows you to skip sugar but still satisfies sugar craving without adding extra pounds. This ragi mocha milk cake is a perfect balance of soft and sweet flavour, that will make you forget you are on a weight-loss plan. Dessert no longer feels like a guilty pleasure, just a nice little treat. Ragi Mocha Milk Cake (Freepik)

Ragi or finger millet has been a part of the Indian diet for generations. It is high in fibre content and helps slow down digestion, making you feel fuller for longer and helping with portion control.

Instead of refined flour, use ragi to make this cake. It gives a dense and heavy texture to the cake which is easy to cut into smaller slices.

Milk makes the cake softer and richer in texture and flavour. And then there is the flavour of mocha which adds a deep, smooth and just the right amount of bitterness to balance out the earthy taste of the ragi. Ragi just soaks up the flavours without losing any of its texture. For the desserts that rely on their ingredients rather than sugar. This dessert is perfect, it sets well in less time, the slices are cut neatly and is not very heavy to eat.

Ragi mocha milk is a perfect weight-loss friendly dessert that is made in less time and does not give you any extra calories. It uses simple ingredients, thoughtful flavours and put together just the right mix to make for a sweet pause in the day, one that doesn't require any sugar to make it.

How To Make Ragi Mocha Milk Cake For A Guilt Free Weight Loss Dessert There's something about Ragi Mocha Milk Cake that makes it feel like a dessert that's been carefully thought out. The texture is soft and lightly set, with a naturally comforting quality. Here is how to make this delicious dessert.

Ingredients Ragi flour - ½ cup

Low-fat milk - 1½ cups

Instant coffee powder- 1 tsp

Cocoa powder- 1 tsp

Jaggery powder or dates paste- 2 tbsp

Cardamom - ¼ teaspoon

Ghee for greasing the pan

Baking soda- ½ tsp

Salt - ½ tsp Instructions Heat milk in a thick pan on low flame. Now add in coffee powder and cocoa powder and keep stirring until it's all dissolved. Slowly add in ragi flour, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Keep the flame low and let it cook for a bit until it thickens. Add cardamom powder, salt and optional jaggery or dates paste and mix it all. Now a pinch of baking soda and its time to stir things up Take a small bowl or tray and grease with Ghee.Pour in the mixture and level it out. Now let it cool and set for 30-40 minutes at room temperature. Once its cooled and set, you can cut it into slices and serve it. 5 Quick And Easy Ways To Elevate Your Ragi Mocha Milk Cake Add Some Crunch Lightly bashing some almonds or walnuts with a rolling pin and sprinkling them on top adds a nice texture. It's also a great way to add some visual interest.

Dust Cocoa Powder If you want to give your cake a bit of an extra mocha touch, a light dusting with unsweetened cocoa powder is the way to go.

Add Some Fresh Fruit Thin slices of banana or strawberries add a lovely burst of natural sweetness and a bit of colour to the cake.

Sprinkle Seeds Sprinkle some pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, or mix it up with a combination of seeds on top, it's a great way to add a bit of texture and make the cake feel a bit more interesting.

A Pinch Of Coffee If you want to give your cake a bit of a café-style finish without adding any extra sugar, just add a pinch of instant coffee on top.

FAQs Can ragi mocha milk cake be eaten during weight loss? Yes, ragi mocha milk cake works well for controlled portions. Ragi is filling and helps manage hunger, making this no-sugar dessert suitable for weight-loss routines.

2. Is this cake suitable for kids?

Yes, the soft texture and mild mocha flavour make it kid-friendly. The coffee flavour can be kept very light or skipped for younger children.

3. How should ragi mocha milk cake be stored?

Store ragi mocha milk cake in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It stays fresh for up to 2 days and tastes good either chilled or slightly warmed.