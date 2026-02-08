White Chocolate Amaranth Pudding Recipe For A Millet Loaded, Guilt-Free Dessert

Dessert cravings often arrive quietly, usually after dinner or during late evenings. Chocolate amaranth pudding offers a way to enjoy something sweet without turning it into a heavy habit. Creamy, mildly chocolatey, and filling, this pudding fits easily into weight-loss routines while still feeling like a proper treat. White Chocolate Amaranth Pudding Recipe (Freepik)

Amaranth, known as rajgira in many Indian homes, has been used for centuries and was once considered a grain of strength. Its tiny seeds cook into a soft, porridge-like texture, making them ideal for puddings. Amaranth naturally contains protein and fibre, which help slow digestion and keep hunger under control for longer hours.

Blending amaranth with cocoa transforms its mild, earthy taste into a familiar dessert flavour without needing refined flour or excess sugar. This balance makes chocolate amaranth pudding suitable for both adults and kids who want something sweet but simple. The pudding feels rich even in small portions, which supports mindful eating.

Amaranth absorbs flavours easily while staying light on the stomach. This makes it easy to prepare desserts that feel indulgent yet remain practical for everyday eating. Served warm or chilled, chocolate amaranth pudding proves that weight-loss-friendly desserts do not need to feel boring or restrictive, just thoughtfully made with the right ingredients.

Recipe To Make Chocolate Amaranth Pudding, A Guilt-Free Dessert for Weight Loss

Ingredients

Amaranth (rajgira), washed – ¼ cup

Water – 1 cup

Low-fat milk or plant-based milk – ½ cup

Unsweetened cocoa powder – 1 tablespoon

Jaggery powder or honey – 1 tablespoon (adjust to taste)

Vanilla essence – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – a tiny pinch Instructions

Add washed amaranth and water to a saucepan. Cook on medium flame, stirring occasionally, until the grains turn soft and porridge-like. Lower the flame and add milk, mixing well. Add cocoa powder and stir until evenly blended. Add jaggery powder or honey and a pinch of salt. Cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Switch off the flame and add vanilla essence. Let the pudding rest for a few minutes to thicken slightly. Serve warm or chilled, as preferred. FAQs

Can chocolate amaranth pudding be eaten during weight loss? Yes, it fits well into weight-loss meals when eaten in controlled portions. Amaranth keeps the pudding filling, which helps manage sweet cravings without overeating.

2. Can this pudding be made without milk?

Yes, plant-based milk or even water can be used. Using unsweetened almond or oat milk keeps the pudding light while maintaining a creamy texture.

3. Is amaranth suitable for kids?

Yes, amaranth is soft, mild in taste, and easy to digest. In pudding form, it works well for kids as a healthier dessert option with simple ingredients.