Healthy and delicious bajra recipes you must add to your diet

Pearl millet or bajra was eaten extensively in India before easy-to-make and readily available wheat and rice replaced these super-nutritious grains that had generous doses of iron, fibre, protein, calcium, phosphorous and innumerable other vital nutrients. As people are now realising what they have been missing out, Bajra and other millets are once again gaining popularity. There are a variety of ways you can add these forgotten millets to your diet to benefit from all the wonderful nutrients. (Also read: Bathua leaves: 3 delicious and healthy recipes for weight loss, immunity)

Bajra can help improve haemoglobin level as it is an excellent source of iron. It is also rich in protein, fibre, antioxidants, magnesium, potassium, omega-3 fatty acid and folate. Fibre content in bajra help in relieving constipation, controlling blood sugar level and monitoring excessive weight gain while calcium and phosphorus helps in strengthening bones and potassium aids in lowering blood pressure level.

Pooja Kedia, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Whitefield, shares 3 healthy and tasty bajra recipes you can easily make at home.

1. BAJRA MOMOS

Ingredients:

For Momos:

● Bajra- 1 cup

● Rice flour - ½ cup

● Oil- 1 tbsp

● Chopped fenugreek (methi leaves) -¼ cup

● Salt - to taste

For Filling:

● Carrot grated- ¼ cup

● Cabbage grated- ¼ cup

● Green peas- ¼ cup

● Paneer crumbled - ¼ cup

● Salt to taste

● Black pepper powder -to taste

● Chat masala - to taste

● Garlic finely chopped - 1tsp

● Ginger paste- 1 tsp

● Chili paste - ½ tsp (optional)

● Mix dry fruit powder (optional)

Method:

1. Mix bajra, rice flour, oil, methi leaves and salt and knead a soft dough using enough water. Rest the dough for 15 minutes.

2. Divide the dough in 8 equal parts and keep aside.

3. Mix the ingredients for stuffing and keep aside.

4. Roll out the dough into small circles.

5. Add 1 portion of the filling, gather the side and press to make the momos.

6. Steam the momos for 15 minutes or till it is done.

7. Serve with tomato garlic chutney.

2. BAJRA AND OATS SMOOTHIE

Ingredients:

● Bajra flour- 2 tbsp

● Dates seedless - 3

● Ripe banana or strawberry - 1

● Green cardamom - 1

● Almonds soaked and peeled - 2-3

● Grated jaggery - as per taste

● Curd -1 cup

● Ghee- 2 tsp

● Raisin soaked- 2

● Oats powder- 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Heat ghee and fry bajra flour and oats powder in a pan till aroma comes.

2. Add grated jaggery and half cup water.

3. Cook till it becomes halwa consistency and cool it down.

4. Blend this halwa with all other ingredients.

5. Smoothies are ready to serve.

3. BAJRA DAL DHOKLI

Ingredients:

For the dhokli

● Bajra flour - ½ cup

● Whole wheat flour- 1 tbsp

● Garlic - ½ tsp (finely chopped)

● Coriander- 1 tbsp

● Oil- 1 tsp

● Salt - to taste

For dal

● Chana dal - ½ cup

● Split Green moong dal -½ cup

● Turmeric - ½ tsp

● Salt - to taste

For tempering

● Ghee- 2 tsp

● Asafoetida (hing) - pinch

● Jeera - ½ tsp

● Red chili powder- to taste

Method

1. Mix all the ingredients together and knead a dough by using warm water.

2. Divide the dough in 20 equal portions and make a ball out of it. Press it and flatten it with your hand and keep it aside.

3. Heat water in another vessel and put these dhoklies in water to cook once done. Keep it aside.

4. Boil dal in a cooker by adding turmeric powder and salt in it.

5. Make a tadka separately by heating ghee and adding hing, zeera and red chili powder in it.

6. Take a big bowl, put dhoklies into it and pour dal on it, and add tadka on top of it.

7. Serve hot.

