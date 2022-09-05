Bathua leaves: 3 delicious and healthy recipes for weight loss, immunity

Move over fad diets, bathua leaves or saag is an amazing way to add micronutrients to your diet, boost immunity and lose weight. Low in calories and rich in essential vitamins and minerals, bathua can add shine to your hair and skin, calcium to your bones and even strengthen your dental health. Winter season is approaching and it is the season of green leafy vegetables and the perfect time to boost immunity against infections. In case you find bathua too boring to add to your diet, we found some interesting and healthy recipes of this nutrient-dense vegetable. (Also read: 5 easy Ayurvedic recipes to boost immunity, appetite and digestion)

"This leafy vegetable is low in calorie and high in micronutrients such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C and B6. Also, it is rich in amino acids and fibre. Bathua helps you get relief from constipation - the high fibre content helps in smooth bowel movements. Vitamin C present in it helps to strength your gums and maintain good skin health. It also helps to improve eyesight and purify the blood as it contains good amount of vitamin A, zinc and iron. The leaves of bathua give a healthy shine to your hair, as it contains good amount of protein, various minerals and essential vitamins. It may also help in weight loss, as it is high in fibre and low in calorie. It can help to repair or in formation of cells, as it has amino acids in abundance. It is also believed to enhance milk secretion. So, it is a boon for feeding moms," says Shivani Bavalekar, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi.

Shivani Bavalekar also suggests interesting bathua recipes you can try:

1. BATHUA WADI

Ingredients:

- Besan flour – 1 cup

- Finely chopped bathua leaves – 1 cup

- Finely chopped coriander – 1 cup

- Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon

- Chili powder (red) – as per taste.

- Garam masala – 2 tsp

- Green chilies - 4 nos (grind it)

- Garlic ginger paste – 1 tsp

- Cumin seeds – ¼ teaspoon

- Sesame seeds – 1 tsp (for seasoning)

- Salt as per taste

- Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

- Hing – a pinch

- Oil – 2 tbsp

- Water as required

Method:

• Take a big bowl, add all the ingredients together except water and mix it well,

• Then add water to knead dough.

• Make cylindrical shape of the above dough and steam it for 15-20 minutes.

• Once the dough is cooled, slice it in thick pieces and shallow fry it.

• You can season the vadi with sesame seeds.

• Serve it with hummus or curd.

Benefits:

• This recipe is enriched with protein, fiber and vitamin C

• It is beneficial to strengthen gums and dental health and to get relief from constipation.

• This will help boost the immunity too.

2. BATHUA RICE

Ingredients:

- Rice – 1 bowl (wash it thoroughly)

- Olive oil – 1 tbsp

- Ghee – 1 tbsp

- Bathua leaves -1 bunch (washed thoroughly, pureed)

- Paneer – 40-70 gm

- Onion – 1 big (finely chopped)

- Biryani masala – 1 tbsp

- Coriander powder- 1 tsp

- Jeera powder – 1 tsp

- Salt as per taste

- Water as required

Method:

• Take a pan, heat 1 tbsp oil and ghee.

• Add onion, cook it until they are softened

• Add bathua leaves puree, coriander powder, jeera powder, biryani masala, paneer, add salt as per the taste. Stir it properly

• Add rice, water and lemon juice to above puree and stir it, covered it with lid and cooked it for 25-30 min.

• Once done, serve it with raita.

Benefits:

• This recipe contains healthy fats and fibre.

• This will help to increase the milk secretion in lactating mothers.

• Due the presence of protein, amino acids, it is a good choice in pregnancy.

3. BATHUA SMOOTHIE

Ingredients:

- Curd – 1 cup

- Steamed and pureed bathua – 1 cup

- Green apple – 1 cup

- Black salt - 1 tsp

- Water or milk as required.

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients in mixer with ice.

• Serve it cool.

Benefits:

• This recipe is full of fibre and low in calorie.

• Makes for a healthy pregnancy snack option too.

• This recipe will help in weight loss and for better milk secretion.

