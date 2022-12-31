Healthy and delicious egg recipes to satiate winter cravings

Winter cravings are often intense and relentless that make us indulge in something or the other at regular intervals. This makes it almost impossible for us to stick to our diet plan and the guilt adds to our winter blues. With change in weather, it is also important to tweak our diet a little and add foods that keep us full and warm as the mercury goes down. A powerhouse of good quality protein, eggs have 13 different vitamins and minerals, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that can provide a strong boost to your overall well-being. They also help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. It also helps supper healthy brain function. (Also read: Know the health benefits of eating eggs every day)

"There are certain facts which makes egg ideal food for winters. Eggs being a source of zinc, helps in fighting common winter diseases like cold or flu. They are helpful during pregnancy when your immunity is not that great. During winters, when there is drop in your blood pH, eggs can help to raise the blood pH which in turn, makes you feel warm from inside. Also, egg is a source of Vitamin B6 and B12. Both these vitamins play a role in further strengthening the immune system," says Jagriti Barar, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Malad, Mumbai.

Barar suggests few egg recipes that are apt for this weather and are wholesome too.

Eggs curry (Makhani style)

INGREDIENTS

5 whole boiled eggs

1/4 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon ground coriander seed

1 teaspoon Kashmiri Lal Mirch

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt to taste

8 to 10 whole almonds

8 to 10 whole cashews

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon sugar

1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons dried coriander seed

1 1/2 teaspoons ground garam masala

1/2 teaspoon ground Kashmiri Lal Mirch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

1/2 tablespoon Kasuri Methi

METHOD

- Boiled the eggs till soft.

- After boiling, peel them and keep them in a bowl.

- Take boiled eggs, add curd and all the mentioned spices, to coat them properly.

- Keep it aside for 20-25 minutes.

- Meanwhile take a pan, add oil and ½ tsp butter together, add raw spices - bay leaf, garam masala, Kashmiri Lal Mirch, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger garlic paste followed by sugar, coriander and salt. Saute for 1-2 minutes.

- Then add almonds and cashew nuts, roughly chopped onions and tomatoes.

- Pressure cook them for 10 minutes.

- Transfer the paste to a blender or the bowl of a food processor. Blend into a smooth paste.

- Return the paste to the cooking pan over medium heat. Add the water to the paste and stir to make a smooth sauce.

- As the sauce begins to boil, add the marinated boiled eggs and heavy cream. Stir well. Cover the pan and simmer for 5 minutes.

- Lastly add 1/2 tsp butter and the kasuri methi. Cover again, and let the dish rest for 8 to 10 minutes so the flavour of kasuri methi can marry into the eggs.

Egg Parantha

INGREDIENTS

2 whole boiled eggs

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon oil/ghee

¼ tsp ginger garlic paste

¼ tsp ground coriander seeds

¼ tsp Kashmiri Lal Mirch

Chopped green chilies

Chopped onions

Salt to taste

METHOD

- Knead the flour to make soft dough and keep it aside for a while.

- In a bowl, break two eggs, add above mentioned spices, freshly chopped green chillies, and chopped onions and whisk well until it is foamy.

- Heat a pan and grease it with ghee, meanwhile roll a dough to make layered chapati. On the pan add the chapati, flip it from both sides, cook until it is half done. Once it is half done the layers will open up a little, now carefully you have to pour half of the egg batter to the layer.

- Flip on both the side and cook until it is golden brown in colour.

