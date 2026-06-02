Healthy Indian Snack Ideas Start With Besan Ka Cheela And Homemade Mint Chutney Packed With Nutrition

Besan ka cheela with mint chutney is prepared using gram flour, vegetables, herbs, and spices cooked on a flat pan until lightly crisp. Popular across many regions of India, this healthy Indian snack is often enjoyed as a quick breakfast, evening bite, or light meal. The combination of protein-rich besan and refreshing mint chutney creates a balance of flavour, colour, and texture that appeals to all age groups.

Besan Ka Cheela And Homemade Mint Chutney(Freepik)

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Besan, made from ground chickpeas, contains protein, fibre, iron">protein, fibre, iron, and several essential minerals. Its low glycemic index makes it a popular ingredient in balanced meal plans. The protein and fibre">protein and fibre combination contributes to longer-lasting energy and supports digestive wellness. Mint chutney complements the cheela with fresh herbs, antioxidants, and ingredients that are commonly used to support digestion">support digestion during warmer months. Vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, and capsicum can further enhance the nutritional profile of this vegetarian recipe.

The batter is prepared by mixing besan with water, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a smooth consistency. It is then spread on a hot pan and cooked until golden on both sides. The finished cheela develops a slightly crisp exterior and soft centre. Mint chutney made with mint leaves, coriander, green chillies, and lemon juice adds freshness and a vibrant green colour that pairs perfectly with the savoury pancake.

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{{^usCountry}} Besan ka cheela and moong dal chilla are both protein-rich Indian snacks, but they differ in ingredients and texture. Besan cheela uses gram flour and can be prepared instantly without soaking, making it quicker to cook. Moong Dal Chilla is made from soaked and ground yellow or green moong dal, resulting in a slightly thicker texture and higher protein content. Besan cheela offers a softer bite and mild nutty flavour, while moong dal chilla delivers a heartier texture and stronger lentil taste. Besan Ka Cheela vs Moong Dal Chilla: Which Protein-Rich Indian Snack Suits You Better? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besan ka cheela and moong dal chilla are both protein-rich Indian snacks, but they differ in ingredients and texture. Besan cheela uses gram flour and can be prepared instantly without soaking, making it quicker to cook. Moong Dal Chilla is made from soaked and ground yellow or green moong dal, resulting in a slightly thicker texture and higher protein content. Besan cheela offers a softer bite and mild nutty flavour, while moong dal chilla delivers a heartier texture and stronger lentil taste. Besan Ka Cheela vs Moong Dal Chilla: Which Protein-Rich Indian Snack Suits You Better? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Besan Ka Cheela Moong Dal Chilla Main Ingredient Gram flour (besan) Soaked moong dal Preparation Time Quick and instant Requires soaking Protein Content High Slightly higher Fibre Content Good Good Texture Soft and light Slightly thicker Taste Mild and nutty Rich lentil flavour Cooking Convenience Easier and faster More preparation needed Colour Golden yellow Yellow to green Best Paired With Mint chutney, curd Green chutney, pickle Ideal For Quick breakfast and snacks High-protein meals View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Look At Besan Ka Cheela {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Look At Besan Ka Cheela {{/usCountry}}

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approx. 180 per serving

Cuisine: Indian

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Meal: Breakfast or Snack

Main Highlight: High-protein vegetarian pancake

Golden Besan Ka Cheela with Fresh Mint Chutney

Protein-rich gram flour, vegetables, and spices come together in a quick Indian snack paired with refreshing mint chutney.

Ingredients

For Besan Cheela

1 cup besan

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

1 green chilli, chopped

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Water as needed

1 teaspoon oil

For Mint Chutney

1 cup mint leaves

½ cup coriander leaves

1 green chilli

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons water

Method

Mix besan, vegetables, spices, and water to make a smooth batter. Heat a pan and spread a ladle of batter evenly. Cook on both sides until golden. Blend all chutney ingredients until smooth. Serve hot besan cheela with mint chutney.

7 Easy Ways to Boost the Nutrition of Besan Ka Cheela

Add grated carrots to increase Vitamin A and fibre. Mix finely chopped spinach into the batter for additional iron and folate. Include capsicum for extra Vitamin C and crunch. Add crumbled paneer to increase protein content. Use minimal oil while cooking to keep the snack lighter. Prepare mint chutney with fresh mint, coriander, ginger, and lemon juice. Serve Besan Ka Cheela with curd for added protein and calcium.

Nutritional Breakdown of Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney

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Besan ka cheela is a great breakfast option, one serving gives you protein, healthy fats, calcium and other nutrients.">protein, healthy fats, calcium and other nutrients.

Nutrient Approx. Amount Per Serving Calories 180 kcal Carbohydrates 20 g Protein 8 g Fat 6 g Fibre 5 g Calcium 55 mg Iron 2.5 mg Vitamin C Moderate View All

FAQs

Is Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney a good high-protein snack?

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Besan ka cheela with mint chutney provides plant-based protein from gram flour, making it a suitable high-protein vegetarian snack.

Can Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney be eaten for breakfast?

Besan ka cheela with mint chutney is a popular breakfast option because it is quick to prepare and provides balanced nutrition.

Is Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney suitable for weight-loss meal plans?

Besan ka cheela with mint chutney can fit into weight-loss meal plans because gram flour offers protein and fibre while remaining relatively moderate in calories.

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