Healthy Indian Snack Ideas Start With Besan Ka Cheela And Homemade Mint Chutney Packed With Nutrition
Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney combines gram flour, vegetables, and fresh herbs making a protein-rich Indian snack suitable for breakfast or evening meals.
Besan ka cheela with mint chutney is prepared using gram flour, vegetables, herbs, and spices cooked on a flat pan until lightly crisp. Popular across many regions of India, this healthy Indian snack is often enjoyed as a quick breakfast, evening bite, or light meal. The combination of protein-rich besan and refreshing mint chutney creates a balance of flavour, colour, and texture that appeals to all age groups.
Besan, made from ground chickpeas, contains protein, fibre, iron">protein, fibre, iron, and several essential minerals. Its low glycemic index makes it a popular ingredient in balanced meal plans. The protein and fibre">protein and fibre combination contributes to longer-lasting energy and supports digestive wellness. Mint chutney complements the cheela with fresh herbs, antioxidants, and ingredients that are commonly used to support digestion">support digestion during warmer months. Vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, and capsicum can further enhance the nutritional profile of this vegetarian recipe.
The batter is prepared by mixing besan with water, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a smooth consistency. It is then spread on a hot pan and cooked until golden on both sides. The finished cheela develops a slightly crisp exterior and soft centre. Mint chutney made with mint leaves, coriander, green chillies, and lemon juice adds freshness and a vibrant green colour that pairs perfectly with the savoury pancake.
Besan ka cheela and moong dal chilla are both protein-rich Indian snacks, but they differ in ingredients and texture. Besan cheela uses gram flour and can be prepared instantly without soaking, making it quicker to cook. Moong Dal Chilla is made from soaked and ground yellow or green moong dal, resulting in a slightly thicker texture and higher protein content. Besan cheela offers a softer bite and mild nutty flavour, while moong dal chilla delivers a heartier texture and stronger lentil taste.
Besan Ka Cheela vs Moong Dal Chilla: Which Protein-Rich Indian Snack Suits You Better?{{/usCountry}}
Besan ka cheela and moong dal chilla are both protein-rich Indian snacks, but they differ in ingredients and texture. Besan cheela uses gram flour and can be prepared instantly without soaking, making it quicker to cook. Moong Dal Chilla is made from soaked and ground yellow or green moong dal, resulting in a slightly thicker texture and higher protein content. Besan cheela offers a softer bite and mild nutty flavour, while moong dal chilla delivers a heartier texture and stronger lentil taste.
Besan Ka Cheela vs Moong Dal Chilla: Which Protein-Rich Indian Snack Suits You Better?{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Besan Ka Cheela
Moong Dal Chilla
Main Ingredient
Gram flour (besan)
Soaked moong dal
Preparation Time
Quick and instant
Requires soaking
Protein Content
High
Slightly higher
Fibre Content
Good
Good
Texture
Soft and light
Slightly thicker
Taste
Mild and nutty
Rich lentil flavour
Cooking Convenience
Easier and faster
More preparation needed
Colour
Golden yellow
Yellow to green
Best Paired With
Mint chutney, curd
Green chutney, pickle
Ideal For
Quick breakfast and snacks
High-protein meals
Quick Look At Besan Ka Cheela{{/usCountry}}
Quick Look At Besan Ka Cheela{{/usCountry}}
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: Approx. 180 per serving
Cuisine: Indian
Difficulty Level: Easy
Best Meal: Breakfast or Snack
Main Highlight: High-protein vegetarian pancake
Golden Besan Ka Cheela with Fresh Mint Chutney
Protein-rich gram flour, vegetables, and spices come together in a quick Indian snack paired with refreshing mint chutney.
Ingredients
For Besan Cheela
- 1 cup besan
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
- Water as needed
- 1 teaspoon oil
For Mint Chutney
- 1 cup mint leaves
- ½ cup coriander leaves
- 1 green chilli
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons water
Method
- Mix besan, vegetables, spices, and water to make a smooth batter.
- Heat a pan and spread a ladle of batter evenly.
- Cook on both sides until golden.
- Blend all chutney ingredients until smooth.
- Serve hot besan cheela with mint chutney.
7 Easy Ways to Boost the Nutrition of Besan Ka Cheela
- Add grated carrots to increase Vitamin A and fibre.
- Mix finely chopped spinach into the batter for additional iron and folate.
- Include capsicum for extra Vitamin C and crunch.
- Add crumbled paneer to increase protein content.
- Use minimal oil while cooking to keep the snack lighter.
- Prepare mint chutney with fresh mint, coriander, ginger, and lemon juice.
- Serve Besan Ka Cheela with curd for added protein and calcium.
Nutritional Breakdown of Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney
Besan ka cheela is a great breakfast option, one serving gives you protein, healthy fats, calcium and other nutrients.">protein, healthy fats, calcium and other nutrients.
Nutrient
Approx. Amount Per Serving
Calories
180 kcal
Carbohydrates
20 g
Protein
8 g
Fat
6 g
Fibre
5 g
Calcium
55 mg
Iron
2.5 mg
Vitamin C
Moderate
FAQs
Is Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney a good high-protein snack?
Besan ka cheela with mint chutney provides plant-based protein from gram flour, making it a suitable high-protein vegetarian snack.
Can Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney be eaten for breakfast?
Besan ka cheela with mint chutney is a popular breakfast option because it is quick to prepare and provides balanced nutrition.
Is Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney suitable for weight-loss meal plans?
Besan ka cheela with mint chutney can fit into weight-loss meal plans because gram flour offers protein and fibre while remaining relatively moderate in calories.
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