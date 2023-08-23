Healthy lunch recipe: Team millet and basil conjee with jowar roti for a satisfying meal

Monsoon season often comes with a series of illnesses, and digestive issues be it acidity, constipation or indigestion are common around this time of the year. Right food is important to keep the digestive health on track and probiotics are often recommended to ease metabolism in rainy season. Conjee usually made with rice by adding lots of water to improve its digestibility can also be made with millets to boost its protein and fibre content. Adding basil to the broth can boost vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in the recipe besides a great flavour and taste to it. Teaming this healthy porridge with jowar roti can boost its nutrition quotient by several notches as sorghum has its own set of benefits in blood sugar management, cardiac health, bone health, lowering cholesterol and easing digestion.

(Pinterest)

"This is a modified version of conjee, a broth or souped texture of mixed millet with fresh veggies and basil. Basil gives a very pleasant aroma and taste to the soup. This soup is very light, very quick and meal in itself as it is accompanied by spiced jowar crisp bread," says Chef Mani Mohan Pathak, Executive Chef, Pilibhit House, Haridwar- IHCL SeleQtions.

Here's the recipe

Serving -4 portion

To make conjee

Ingredients

Barnyard millet- 40 grams

Ragi flour - 20 grams

Fine chopped carrot- 10 grams

Fine chopped beans- 10 grams

Asparagus (optional)- 40 grams

Onion chopped- 10 grams

Garlic cloves- 10 grams

Fresh basil- 10 grams

Salt/pepper- to Taste

Olive oil- 5ml

Method

Wash and soak the barnyard millet.

Boil the millet in a litre of water and a few fresh basil leaves, then add chopped vegetable and let it cook for an hour.

Add ragi flour and cook for another few minutes.

Season it with salt and pepper.

Heat a little olive oil in a pan, sauté chopped onion and garlic till golden brown and then add chopped basil. Temper the soup, serve hot with jowar ki masala crisp.

To make jowar ki roti crisp:

Ingredients

Jawar ka atta- 200 gram

Salt- to taste

Water- as required

Oil/ghee- 2 spoons

Method

Make a dough of jawar atta with salt, oil and water

Rest the dough for the same times

Dive the dough in small ball, roll it like thin roti and cook on tawa till crisp, apply little oil/ ghee (optional)

Sprinkle spices on top and serve it with conjee.