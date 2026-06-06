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Healthy Potato Salad With Chilled Potatoes Delivers Gut-Friendly Benefits And Lower Fat Content Naturally

Gut-Healthy Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad uses chilled potatoes, vegetables, and spices to create a light summer dish rich in resistant starch and fibre.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 09:54 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Potatoes often take centre stage in hearty meals, but they can also shine in light and refreshing summer recipes. Gut-healthy Indian style boiled potato salad combines chilled potatoes, fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a low calorie Indian salad that is both nutritious and enjoyable. The cooling process gives the potatoes a unique nutritional advantage, making this dish a smart addition to weight-conscious meal plans.

Gut Friendly Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad(Freepik)

Potatoes are often viewed as a high-carbohydrate food, but chilling cooked potatoes changes part of their starch structure into resistant starch. This special type of starch acts more like fibre than digestible carbohydrate. Resistant starch is known for

supporting gut-friendly bacteria and creating a slower release of energy. Combined with vegetables, herbs, and lemon juice, this low calorie Indian salad becomes a smart addition to weight-conscious meal plans.

The salad starts with boiled potatoes that are cooled for several hours or overnight. The chilled potatoes are then tossed with onions, cucumber, coriander, lemon juice, black pepper, roasted cumin, and other seasonings. Some variations also include sprouts, pomegranate, or peanuts for added texture. The result is a light, tangy, and refreshing dish that works especially well during summer when cold meals are often preferred.

Feature

Gut-Healthy Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad

Classic Potato Salad

Dressing

Lemon juice and spices

Mayonnaise-based

Calories

Lower

Higher

Fat Content

Low

High

Resistant Starch

High (when chilled)

Usually lower

Fibre Content

Higher

Moderate

Gut-Friendly Benefits

Strong

Limited

Summer Appeal

Light and refreshing

Rich and creamy

Texture

Firm and crunchy

Soft and creamy

Weight-Loss Friendly

More suitable

Less suitable

Main Flavour

Tangy and spicy

Creamy and rich

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Chilling Time: 8–24 hours

Servings: 4

Difficulty Level: Easy

Calories: Approx. 140 per serving

Best Served: Chilled

Main Ingredient: Boiled potatoes

Category: Low-Calorie Indian Salad

Gut-Healthy Indian Style Boiled Potato Salad Recipe

Chilled potatoes, fresh vegetables, lemon, and spices combine to create a refreshing salad with fibre and flavour.

Ingredients

  • 3 medium potatoes, boiled and chilled
  • ½ cup cucumber, chopped
  • ¼ cup onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • ¼ teaspoon black salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste

Method

  1. Boil potatoes until just tender.
  2. Cool and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.
  3. Cut potatoes into cubes.
  4. Add cucumber, onion, and coriander.
  5. Sprinkle spices and salt.
  6. Add lemon juice and toss gently.
  7. Serve chilled.

Smart Ways to Enhance Nutrition and Texture

  1. Refrigerate boiled potatoes for 24 hours before serving.
  2. Serve the salad chilled or at room temperature.
  3. Keep potato skins on for extra fibre.
  4. Avoid overcooking the potatoes.
  5. Allow potatoes to dry before refrigeration.
  6. Toss ingredients gently to maintain texture.
  7. Dry-roast cumin seeds before crushing.
  8. Use kala namak for enhanced flavour.
  9. Add chopped cucumber for freshness.
  10. Mix in pomegranate seeds for extra antioxidants.

Nutritional Value of Boiled Potato Salad

Boiled potatoes, vegetables, and spices create a light salad that provides fibre, resistant starch, vitamins, and minerals.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Calories

140 kcal

Carbohydrates

28 g

Protein

3 g

Fat

1 g

Fibre

4 g

Potassium

480 mg

Vitamin C

14 mg

Magnesium

25 mg

Iron

0.8 mg

Resistant Starch

Moderate to High

FAQs

Is boiled potato salad good for weight loss?

Boiled potato salad contains resistant starch and fibre, making boiled potato salad suitable for weight-conscious meals.

Why are chilled potatoes used in boiled potato salad?

Boiled potato salad uses chilled potatoes because cooling increases resistant starch content and supports gut-friendly nutrition.

Is Indian style boiled potato salad healthier than classic potato salad?

Boiled potato salad contains less fat and fewer calories than mayonnaise-based potato salads while offering more resistant starch benefits.

 
salad health
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