Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe with Simple Ingredients For a Light Dessert and Balanced Nutrition
Healthy rava kheer is a quick Indian dessert made with semolina, milk, and natural sweeteners, offering protein and a lighter option for festive meals.
Healthy rava kheer recipe brings together semolina, milk, and nuts to create a light dessert that fits easily into everyday and festive cooking. Rava kheer, also known as sooji kheer, is widely prepared across Indian households. It is made by roasting semolina and cooking it with milk until it reaches a smooth consistency. This version focuses on using less sugar and adding protein-rich ingredients like nuts or seeds, making it suitable for current eating habits.
Unlike many heavy desserts, this sooji kheer uses minimal ingredients and a short cooking process. It can be prepared in about 15 minutes, making it a quick Indian dessert that works well for both planned meals and sudden cravings. It is often served during festivals or as a simple homemade sweet.
Healthy rava kheer or sooji kheer is different from regular kheer because it uses controlled sweetness and focuses on balanced ingredients. Traditional versions may include more sugar and richer elements, while this recipe keeps the texture light and the preparation simple.
This high protein">high protein kheer supports daily nutrition by combining milk and nuts, which provide protein and calcium">protein and calcium. Using natural sweeteners like dates or jaggery helps maintain a balanced sugar level.
The light consistency makes it suitable for summer, as it feels easy to eat even in warm weather. This sooji kheer healthy version offers a mix of taste and nutrition without relying on heavy ingredients.
Difference Between Rice Kheer, Rava Kheer, and Makhana Kheer{{/usCountry}}
The light consistency makes it suitable for summer, as it feels easy to eat even in warm weather. This sooji kheer healthy version offers a mix of taste and nutrition without relying on heavy ingredients.
Difference Between Rice Kheer, Rava Kheer, and Makhana Kheer{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Rice Kheer
Rava Kheer
Makhana Kheer
Main Ingredient
Rice
Semolina (Rava/Sooji)
Makhana (Fox Nuts)
Cooking Time
Longer cooking time
Quick to prepare
Moderate cooking time
Texture
Creamy and slightly grainy
Smooth and slightly thick
Soft with slight crunch
Flavour
Profile Rich and mildly sweet
Light and nutty
Mild, earthy, and nutty
Digestibility
Slightly heavy
Light and easy to digest
Light and gentle on stomach
Protein Content
Moderate
Moderate
Higher due to makhana
Calorie Level
Higher
Moderate
Lower to moderate
Best For
Festive desserts
Quick desserts
Light and healthy desserts
Suitability for Summer
Can feel slightly heavy
Light and suitable
Very suitable and cooling
Preparation Style
Slow cooking with milk
Quick roasting and cooking
Roasted and simmered in milk
Quick Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Servings: 3 servings
- Calories: 180–220 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and creamy
- Nutrition: Rich in protein, calcium, and fibre
- Difficulty: Easy
Light Rava Kheer with Smooth Texture and Balanced Sweetness{{/usCountry}}
Quick Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Servings: 3 servings
- Calories: 180–220 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and creamy
- Nutrition: Rich in protein, calcium, and fibre
- Difficulty: Easy
Light Rava Kheer with Smooth Texture and Balanced Sweetness{{/usCountry}}
This sooji kheer has a soft and smooth texture with a mild nutty flavour. The consistency remains light and easy, making it suitable for summer meals. The combination of milk and semolina creates a creamy base without making the dish heavy.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup rava (semolina)
- 2 cups milk
- 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste
- 1 tablespoon chopped almonds
- 1 tablespoon chopped cashews
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 teaspoon ghee
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Heat ghee in a pan and roast rava on low flame until it turns aromatic.
- Add milk slowly while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
- Cook the mixture on low heat until it thickens slightly.
- Add jaggery powder or date paste and mix well.
- Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder.
- Cook for a few more minutes until the kheer reaches a smooth consistency.
- Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly before serving.
Smart Tips to Improve Taste and Texture
Roast Rava Evenly
Roasting rava or sooji on low flame helps develop flavour. It also prevents a raw taste in the final dish.
Add Milk Gradually
Pouring milk slowly while stirring prevents lumps. This keeps the texture of the sooji kheer smooth and consistent.
Use Natural Sweeteners
Jaggery or date paste helps maintain balanced sweetness. It also adds a mild caramel-like flavour.
Control Consistency
Adjusting milk quantity helps manage thickness. Adding a little milk later can loosen the kheer.
Add Nuts for Texture
Nuts improve both taste and nutrition. They also add a slight crunch to the sooji kheer.
Cook on Low Heat
Slow cooking helps blend flavours properly. It also prevents the mixture from sticking.
Nutritional Value of Rava Kheer
According to USDA National Nutrient Database-Total Dietary Fiber, rava kheer provides a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients, making it suitable as a light dessert option.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
200 calories
Protein
7 g
Carbohydrates
28 g
Fat
6 g
Calcium
150 mg
Ingredient Contribution to Balanced Nutrition
Each ingredient in this sooji kheer plays a role in its nutritional profile. Semolina provides energy, milk adds protein and calcium, and nuts contribute healthy fats. Natural sweeteners help maintain a balanced approach to sweetness.
Ingredient
Benefit
Rava
Provides energy
Milk
Adds protein and calcium
Nuts
Provide healthy fats
Jaggery
Natural sweetness
Cardamom
Enhances flavour
FAQs
Can rava kheer be made without jaggery?
Rava kheer can be prepared without jaggery by using date paste or other natural sweeteners. These options help maintain balanced sweetness while keeping the recipe simple.
Is rava kheer suitable for summer?
Sooji kheer is suitable for summer due to its light texture and simple ingredients. It can also be served slightly cooled for better enjoyment.
How to store leftover rava kheer?
Leftover rava kheer can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It can be reheated by adding a little milk to adjust the consistency.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.