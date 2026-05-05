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Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe with Simple Ingredients For a Light Dessert and Balanced Nutrition

Healthy rava kheer is a quick Indian dessert made with semolina, milk, and natural sweeteners, offering protein and a lighter option for festive meals.

Published on: May 05, 2026 12:53 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Healthy rava kheer recipe brings together semolina, milk, and nuts to create a light dessert that fits easily into everyday and festive cooking. Rava kheer, also known as sooji kheer, is widely prepared across Indian households. It is made by roasting semolina and cooking it with milk until it reaches a smooth consistency. This version focuses on using less sugar and adding protein-rich ingredients like nuts or seeds, making it suitable for current eating habits.

Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe(Freepik)

Unlike many heavy desserts, this sooji kheer uses minimal ingredients and a short cooking process. It can be prepared in about 15 minutes, making it a quick Indian dessert that works well for both planned meals and sudden cravings. It is often served during festivals or as a simple homemade sweet.

Healthy rava kheer or sooji kheer is different from regular kheer because it uses controlled sweetness and focuses on balanced ingredients. Traditional versions may include more sugar and richer elements, while this recipe keeps the texture light and the preparation simple.

This high protein">high protein kheer supports daily nutrition by combining milk and nuts, which provide protein and calcium">protein and calcium. Using natural sweeteners like dates or jaggery helps maintain a balanced sugar level.

Feature

Rice Kheer

Rava Kheer

Makhana Kheer

Main Ingredient

Rice

Semolina (Rava/Sooji)

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Cooking Time

Longer cooking time

Quick to prepare

Moderate cooking time

Texture

Creamy and slightly grainy

Smooth and slightly thick

Soft with slight crunch

Flavour

Profile Rich and mildly sweet

Light and nutty

Mild, earthy, and nutty

Digestibility

Slightly heavy

Light and easy to digest

Light and gentle on stomach

Protein Content

Moderate

Moderate

Higher due to makhana

Calorie Level

Higher

Moderate

Lower to moderate

Best For

Festive desserts

Quick desserts

Light and healthy desserts

Suitability for Summer

Can feel slightly heavy

Light and suitable

Very suitable and cooling

Preparation Style

Slow cooking with milk

Quick roasting and cooking

Roasted and simmered in milk

This sooji kheer has a soft and smooth texture with a mild nutty flavour. The consistency remains light and easy, making it suitable for summer meals. The combination of milk and semolina creates a creamy base without making the dish heavy.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup rava (semolina)
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste
  • 1 tablespoon chopped almonds
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cashews
  • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • 1 teaspoon ghee

Step-by-Step Instructions

  • Heat ghee in a pan and roast rava on low flame until it turns aromatic.
  • Add milk slowly while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
  • Cook the mixture on low heat until it thickens slightly.
  • Add jaggery powder or date paste and mix well.
  • Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder.
  • Cook for a few more minutes until the kheer reaches a smooth consistency.
  • Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly before serving.

Smart Tips to Improve Taste and Texture

Roast Rava Evenly

Roasting rava or sooji on low flame helps develop flavour. It also prevents a raw taste in the final dish.

Add Milk Gradually

Pouring milk slowly while stirring prevents lumps. This keeps the texture of the sooji kheer smooth and consistent.

Use Natural Sweeteners

Jaggery or date paste helps maintain balanced sweetness. It also adds a mild caramel-like flavour.

Control Consistency

Adjusting milk quantity helps manage thickness. Adding a little milk later can loosen the kheer.

Add Nuts for Texture

Nuts improve both taste and nutrition. They also add a slight crunch to the sooji kheer.

Cook on Low Heat

Slow cooking helps blend flavours properly. It also prevents the mixture from sticking.

Nutritional Value of Rava Kheer

According to USDA National Nutrient Database-Total Dietary Fiber, rava kheer provides a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients, making it suitable as a light dessert option.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

200 calories

Protein

7 g

Carbohydrates

28 g

Fat

6 g

Calcium

150 mg

Ingredient Contribution to Balanced Nutrition

Each ingredient in this sooji kheer plays a role in its nutritional profile. Semolina provides energy, milk adds protein and calcium, and nuts contribute healthy fats. Natural sweeteners help maintain a balanced approach to sweetness.

Ingredient

Benefit

Rava

Provides energy

Milk

Adds protein and calcium

Nuts

Provide healthy fats

Jaggery

Natural sweetness

Cardamom

Enhances flavour

FAQs

Can rava kheer be made without jaggery?

Rava kheer can be prepared without jaggery by using date paste or other natural sweeteners. These options help maintain balanced sweetness while keeping the recipe simple.

Is rava kheer suitable for summer?

Sooji kheer is suitable for summer due to its light texture and simple ingredients. It can also be served slightly cooled for better enjoyment.

How to store leftover rava kheer?

Leftover rava kheer can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It can be reheated by adding a little milk to adjust the consistency.

 
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