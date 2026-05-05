Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe with Simple Ingredients For a Light Dessert and Balanced Nutrition

Healthy rava kheer recipe brings together semolina, milk, and nuts to create a light dessert that fits easily into everyday and festive cooking. Rava kheer, also known as sooji kheer, is widely prepared across Indian households. It is made by roasting semolina and cooking it with milk until it reaches a smooth consistency. This version focuses on using less sugar and adding protein-rich ingredients like nuts or seeds, making it suitable for current eating habits.

Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe(Freepik)

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Unlike many heavy desserts, this sooji kheer uses minimal ingredients and a short cooking process. It can be prepared in about 15 minutes, making it a quick Indian dessert that works well for both planned meals and sudden cravings. It is often served during festivals or as a simple homemade sweet.

Healthy rava kheer or sooji kheer is different from regular kheer because it uses controlled sweetness and focuses on balanced ingredients. Traditional versions may include more sugar and richer elements, while this recipe keeps the texture light and the preparation simple.

This high protein">high protein kheer supports daily nutrition by combining milk and nuts, which provide protein and calcium">protein and calcium. Using natural sweeteners like dates or jaggery helps maintain a balanced sugar level.

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{{^usCountry}} The light consistency makes it suitable for summer, as it feels easy to eat even in warm weather. This sooji kheer healthy version offers a mix of taste and nutrition without relying on heavy ingredients. Difference Between Rice Kheer, Rava Kheer, and Makhana Kheer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The light consistency makes it suitable for summer, as it feels easy to eat even in warm weather. This sooji kheer healthy version offers a mix of taste and nutrition without relying on heavy ingredients. Difference Between Rice Kheer, Rava Kheer, and Makhana Kheer {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Rice Kheer Rava Kheer Makhana Kheer Main Ingredient Rice Semolina (Rava/Sooji) Makhana (Fox Nuts) Cooking Time Longer cooking time Quick to prepare Moderate cooking time Texture Creamy and slightly grainy Smooth and slightly thick Soft with slight crunch Flavour Profile Rich and mildly sweet Light and nutty Mild, earthy, and nutty Digestibility Slightly heavy Light and easy to digest Light and gentle on stomach Protein Content Moderate Moderate Higher due to makhana Calorie Level Higher Moderate Lower to moderate Best For Festive desserts Quick desserts Light and healthy desserts Suitability for Summer Can feel slightly heavy Light and suitable Very suitable and cooling Preparation Style Slow cooking with milk Quick roasting and cooking Roasted and simmered in milk View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3 servings

Calories: 180–220 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and creamy

Nutrition: Rich in protein, calcium, and fibre

Difficulty: Easy Light Rava Kheer with Smooth Texture and Balanced Sweetness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3 servings

Calories: 180–220 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and creamy

Nutrition: Rich in protein, calcium, and fibre

Difficulty: Easy Light Rava Kheer with Smooth Texture and Balanced Sweetness {{/usCountry}}

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This sooji kheer has a soft and smooth texture with a mild nutty flavour. The consistency remains light and easy, making it suitable for summer meals. The combination of milk and semolina creates a creamy base without making the dish heavy.

Ingredients

1/2 cup rava (semolina)

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste

1 tablespoon chopped almonds

1 tablespoon chopped cashews

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 teaspoon ghee

Step-by-Step Instructions

Heat ghee in a pan and roast rava on low flame until it turns aromatic.

Add milk slowly while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Cook the mixture on low heat until it thickens slightly.

Add jaggery powder or date paste and mix well.

Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder.

Cook for a few more minutes until the kheer reaches a smooth consistency.

Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly before serving.

Smart Tips to Improve Taste and Texture

Roast Rava Evenly

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Roasting rava or sooji on low flame helps develop flavour. It also prevents a raw taste in the final dish.

Add Milk Gradually

Pouring milk slowly while stirring prevents lumps. This keeps the texture of the sooji kheer smooth and consistent.

Use Natural Sweeteners

Jaggery or date paste helps maintain balanced sweetness. It also adds a mild caramel-like flavour.

Control Consistency

Adjusting milk quantity helps manage thickness. Adding a little milk later can loosen the kheer.

Add Nuts for Texture

Nuts improve both taste and nutrition. They also add a slight crunch to the sooji kheer.

Cook on Low Heat

Slow cooking helps blend flavours properly. It also prevents the mixture from sticking.

Nutritional Value of Rava Kheer

According to USDA National Nutrient Database-Total Dietary Fiber, rava kheer provides a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients, making it suitable as a light dessert option.

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Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 200 calories Protein 7 g Carbohydrates 28 g Fat 6 g Calcium 150 mg View All

Ingredient Contribution to Balanced Nutrition

Each ingredient in this sooji kheer plays a role in its nutritional profile. Semolina provides energy, milk adds protein and calcium, and nuts contribute healthy fats. Natural sweeteners help maintain a balanced approach to sweetness.

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Ingredient Benefit Rava Provides energy Milk Adds protein and calcium Nuts Provide healthy fats Jaggery Natural sweetness Cardamom Enhances flavour View All

FAQs

Can rava kheer be made without jaggery?

Rava kheer can be prepared without jaggery by using date paste or other natural sweeteners. These options help maintain balanced sweetness while keeping the recipe simple.

Is rava kheer suitable for summer?

Sooji kheer is suitable for summer due to its light texture and simple ingredients. It can also be served slightly cooled for better enjoyment.

How to store leftover rava kheer?

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Leftover rava kheer can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It can be reheated by adding a little milk to adjust the consistency.

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