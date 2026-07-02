High-Protein Bottle Gourd Lentil Stew With Fresh Coriander: Low Calorie Weight Loss Soup For A Healthy Diet Meal

Fresh bottle gourd, protein-rich lentils, and aromatic coriander come together to create a nourishing meal that is both simple and refreshing. High-protein bottle gourd lentil stew with fresh coriander is a wholesome ingredient into a light stew that works well for lunch or dinner. Easy to prepare and naturally rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, this recipe is especially suitable for warm weather when lighter meals are often preferred.

High-Protein Bottle Gourd Lentil Stew With Fresh Coriander (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This protein rich stew combines tender bottle gourd with lentils, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and fresh coriander to create a balanced meal that supports healthy eating. Often enjoyed as a lauki dal recipe, this weight loss dinner, low calorie soup, and healthy lentil stew provides plant-based protein, dietary fibre, and complex carbohydrates that promote lasting energy while remaining naturally low in fat. The mild flavours and light consistency also make it suitable for summer meal plans.

Bottle gourd has been used in Indian kitchens for generations because of its naturally high water content and light texture. It provides vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, and dietary fibre that support hydration, digestion, healthy blood pressure, and weight management while remaining very low in calories. Lentils contribute high-quality plant protein, iron, folate, magnesium, and fibre that help maintain muscle mass, support heart health, improve digestion, and provide steady energy by helping regulate blood sugar levels. As a safety measure, bottle gourd should always be tasted before cooking, as bitter bottle gourd should never be consumed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike regular bottle gourd sabzi, which mainly focuses on vegetables and mild spices, this stew combines lentils to significantly increase protein, fibre, and overall nutrition. Slow cooking allows the lentils and bottle gourd to absorb herbs and spices while developing a naturally creamy texture without heavy cream or excessive oil. Fresh coriander adds brightness and freshness, creating a balanced meal that supports healthy digestion, weight-management goals, muscle maintenance, and everyday nutrition while remaining light enough for summer dining. Bottle Gourd Lentil Stew vs Regular Lauki Sabzi: Which One Is Better? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike regular bottle gourd sabzi, which mainly focuses on vegetables and mild spices, this stew combines lentils to significantly increase protein, fibre, and overall nutrition. Slow cooking allows the lentils and bottle gourd to absorb herbs and spices while developing a naturally creamy texture without heavy cream or excessive oil. Fresh coriander adds brightness and freshness, creating a balanced meal that supports healthy digestion, weight-management goals, muscle maintenance, and everyday nutrition while remaining light enough for summer dining. Bottle Gourd Lentil Stew vs Regular Lauki Sabzi: Which One Is Better? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Feature High-Protein Bottle Gourd Lentil Stew Regular Bottle Gourd Sabzi Main Protein Source Lentils Minimal protein Texture Thick stew Dry vegetable curry Calories Lower Moderate Protein Higher Lower Fibre Higher Moderate Water Content High Moderate Weight-Loss Friendly Yes Yes, but less filling Best Served With Salad or whole-wheat roti Roti or rice Satiety Higher Moderate Nutritional Balance Protein, fibre, vitamins Mainly vegetables View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredients: Bottle gourd, lentils, coriander

Best Served With: Whole-wheat roti or salad

High-Protein Bottle Gourd Lentil Stew with Fresh Coriander

Bottle gourd, protein-rich lentils, and fresh coriander create a nourishing low-calorie stew perfect for healthy lunches, dinners, and weight management.

Ingredients

2 cups bottle gourd (lauki), peeled and diced

½ cup moong dal or masoor dal

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 green chilli, chopped (optional)

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves

4 cups water

Instructions

Wash and soak the lentils for 20 minutes. Heat olive oil and add cumin seeds. Add onion, ginger-garlic paste, and tomatoes. Stir in bottle gourd, lentils, turmeric, pepper, and salt. Add water and pressure cook until soft. Blend lightly if a creamier texture is preferred. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with whole-wheat roti or enjoy as a soup.

Easy Ways to Make This Stew Even Healthier

Use moong dal for easier digestion and lighter texture. Add spinach for additional iron and folate. Include carrots for extra vitamins and natural sweetness. Reduce salt by increasing fresh herbs and spices. Add black pepper to improve nutrient absorption. Prepare the stew with minimal oil. Use homemade vegetable stock instead of plain water. Add lemon juice before serving for extra vitamin C. Pair the stew with whole grains instead of refined bread. Always taste bottle gourd before cooking and discard any bitter pieces.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This bottle gourd lentil stew delivers plant protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals">plant protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals while remaining naturally low in calories. The combination of bottle gourd and lentils creates a balanced meal suitable for healthy eating and weight-management plans.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 185 kcal Protein 11 g Carbohydrates 24 g Fat 4 g Fibre 8 g Calcium 75 mg Iron 3.2 mg Potassium 510 mg Folate 140 mcg Vitamin C 18 mg View All

FAQs

Is high-protein bottle gourd lentil stew good for weight loss?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

High-protein bottle gourd lentil stew provides fibre, plant protein, and low calories that support balanced nutrition and healthy weight-management goals.

Which lentils work best in high-protein bottle gourd lentil stew?

High-protein bottle gourd lentil stew can be prepared with moong dal, masoor dal, or mixed lentils for excellent protein and fibre.

Can high-protein bottle gourd lentil stew be prepared for meal prep?

High-protein bottle gourd lentil stew stores well in the refrigerator for up to two days and reheats easily for healthy lunches or dinners.