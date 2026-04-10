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Homemade Nutritious Pinni Recipe with Atta, Ghee, and Dry Fruits for Baisakhi Festivals

Pinni is a Punjabi wheat flour laddoo made with atta, jaggery, ghee, and nuts, often enjoyed during Baisakhi celebrations.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:05 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Golden laddoos made with roasted atta, ghee, and nuts are often one of the first sweets prepared in Punjabi homes before Baisakhi. Pinni is a Punjabi wheat flour laddoo that tastes rich, nutty, and slightly grainy. Made with simple ingredients like atta, ghee, jaggery, and dry fruits, homemade pinni is a favourite sweet during festive days.

Homemade Nutritious Pinni Recipe(Freepik)

Pinni has been prepared in Punjab for many years and is closely connected with farming families. The wheat harvest season arrives around Baisakhi, so freshly ground atta becomes an important ingredient in many dishes. That is one reason pinni became linked with Baisakhi celebrations and is often made in large batches to share with family and guests.

Whole wheat flour is the main ingredient in pinni and contains fibre and small amounts of protein. Jaggery is often used instead of refined sugar and gives natural sweetness along with iron. Almonds, cashews, and melon seeds add healthy fats and a little crunch. A lighter version of pinni can be made with less ghee and extra nuts, making this Baisakhi sweet easier to enjoy every day.

Punjabi atta pinni is often made with simple pantry ingredients, but each one adds useful nutrients. According to ICMR, whole wheat flour gives fibre and energy, jaggery brings natural sweetness and iron, while almonds and cashews add healthy fats. Together, these ingredients make pinni richer and more nourishing than many packaged sweets.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Pinni

Main Source

Calories

140–170 kcal

Wheat flour, ghee, jaggery

Carbohydrates

15–18 g

Whole wheat flour, jaggery

Protein

2–3 g

Wheat flour, nuts

Fibre

1–2 g

Whole wheat flour

Iron

1–1.5 mg

Jaggery, wheat flour

Healthy Fats

7–9 g

Ghee, almonds, cashews

FAQs

Can Punjabi pinni be made without jaggery?

Yes, dates paste or powdered coconut sugar can be used instead of jaggery.

Which dry fruits taste best in pinni?

Almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, and melon seeds work very well in pinni.

How long does homemade pinni stay fresh?

Punjabi pinni stays fresh in an airtight container for 10 to 15 days.

 
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