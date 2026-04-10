Homemade Nutritious Pinni Recipe with Atta, Ghee, and Dry Fruits for Baisakhi Festivals

Golden laddoos made with roasted atta, ghee, and nuts are often one of the first sweets prepared in Punjabi homes before Baisakhi. Pinni is a Punjabi wheat flour laddoo that tastes rich, nutty, and slightly grainy. Made with simple ingredients like atta, ghee, jaggery, and dry fruits, homemade pinni is a favourite sweet during festive days.

Homemade Nutritious Pinni Recipe(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pinni has been prepared in Punjab for many years and is closely connected with farming families. The wheat harvest season arrives around Baisakhi, so freshly ground atta becomes an important ingredient in many dishes. That is one reason pinni became linked with Baisakhi celebrations and is often made in large batches to share with family and guests.

Whole wheat flour is the main ingredient in pinni and contains fibre and small amounts of protein. Jaggery is often used instead of refined sugar and gives natural sweetness along with iron. Almonds, cashews, and melon seeds add healthy fats and a little crunch. A lighter version of pinni can be made with less ghee and extra nuts, making this Baisakhi sweet easier to enjoy every day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjabi sweets like pinni are often served after lunch along with lassi or tea. The laddoos stay fresh for many days, making them easy to prepare before the celebrations begin. How To Make Nutritious Punjabi Atta Pinni with Jaggery and Nuts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjabi sweets like pinni are often served after lunch along with lassi or tea. The laddoos stay fresh for many days, making them easy to prepare before the celebrations begin. How To Make Nutritious Punjabi Atta Pinni with Jaggery and Nuts {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Punjabi pinni tastes rich, nutty, and mildly sweet with a soft yet slightly grainy texture. Roasted wheat flour gives a deep flavour, while jaggery and nuts add sweetness and crunch. Chilled pinni pairs well with a glass of lassi, making it feel lighter and refreshing during Baisakhi afternoons. Ingredients 2 cups whole wheat flour

½ cup ghee

¾ cup grated jaggery

2 tbsp almonds, chopped

2 tbsp cashews, chopped

1 tbsp melon seeds

¼ tsp cardamom powder Step-by-Step Instructions Heat ghee in a heavy pan on low flame. Add whole wheat flour and roast for 10 to 12 minutes until it turns golden and smells nutty. Add almonds, cashews, melon seeds, and cardamom powder. Mix well and switch off the flame. Let the mixture cool slightly for 5 minutes. Add grated jaggery and mix until it melts into the warm flour. Take small portions and shape them into round laddoos while the mixture is still slightly warm. Keep the pinnis aside for 15 minutes so they become firm. Store in an airtight container and serve. Wheat Flour, Jaggery and Nuts: Why Pinni Is The Perfect Nutritious Sweet? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjabi pinni tastes rich, nutty, and mildly sweet with a soft yet slightly grainy texture. Roasted wheat flour gives a deep flavour, while jaggery and nuts add sweetness and crunch. Chilled pinni pairs well with a glass of lassi, making it feel lighter and refreshing during Baisakhi afternoons. Ingredients 2 cups whole wheat flour

½ cup ghee

¾ cup grated jaggery

2 tbsp almonds, chopped

2 tbsp cashews, chopped

1 tbsp melon seeds

¼ tsp cardamom powder Step-by-Step Instructions Heat ghee in a heavy pan on low flame. Add whole wheat flour and roast for 10 to 12 minutes until it turns golden and smells nutty. Add almonds, cashews, melon seeds, and cardamom powder. Mix well and switch off the flame. Let the mixture cool slightly for 5 minutes. Add grated jaggery and mix until it melts into the warm flour. Take small portions and shape them into round laddoos while the mixture is still slightly warm. Keep the pinnis aside for 15 minutes so they become firm. Store in an airtight container and serve. Wheat Flour, Jaggery and Nuts: Why Pinni Is The Perfect Nutritious Sweet? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Punjabi atta pinni is often made with simple pantry ingredients, but each one adds useful nutrients. According to ICMR, whole wheat flour gives fibre and energy, jaggery brings natural sweetness and iron, while almonds and cashews add healthy fats. Together, these ingredients make pinni richer and more nourishing than many packaged sweets.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Pinni Main Source Calories 140–170 kcal Wheat flour, ghee, jaggery Carbohydrates 15–18 g Whole wheat flour, jaggery Protein 2–3 g Wheat flour, nuts Fibre 1–2 g Whole wheat flour Iron 1–1.5 mg Jaggery, wheat flour Healthy Fats 7–9 g Ghee, almonds, cashews View All

FAQs

Can Punjabi pinni be made without jaggery?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yes, dates paste or powdered coconut sugar can be used instead of jaggery.

Which dry fruits taste best in pinni?

Almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, and melon seeds work very well in pinni.

How long does homemade pinni stay fresh?

Punjabi pinni stays fresh in an airtight container for 10 to 15 days.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON