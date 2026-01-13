5 Til-Gud Recipes for Makar Sankranti That Go Beyond Ladoos and Sweets

Makar Sankranti food traditions go far beyond celebration and rituals. The festival arrives during peak winter, a time when the body naturally needs more nourishment to stay active and balanced. Til-gud based dishes have been part of this seasonal approach for generations, chosen not randomly but for the nutritional role sesame seeds play in everyday health. Til-Gud Porridge(Freepik)

Sesame seeds have long been part of Indian kitchens, valued for their ability to provide nourishment, strength, and long-lasting energy. Their use in daily cooking grew because they store well and deliver concentrated nutrition, especially useful during colder months. Their ability to store well and deliver concentrated nutrition made them ideal for winter diets. Sesame provides plant-based protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals that support muscles, bones, and energy levels when colder weather slows digestion and daily movement.

Protein from sesame seeds is especially valuable during winter, as the body uses more energy to maintain warmth. Unlike quick-digesting foods, sesame-based dishes release energy gradually, helping manage hunger and fatigue. This is why til-gud preparations were traditionally eaten in small portions, often daily, rather than as one-time festive treats.

Gud, or jaggery, complements sesame by adding natural carbohydrates and trace minerals. Together, they form dishes that are filling, easy to digest, and suitable for all age groups. This balance made til-gud foods practical for families, not just symbolic for the festival.

Til-gud based dishes remain relevant beyond Makar Sankranti. Sesame seeds continue to support protein intake, bone health, and digestion throughout the year. These traditional foods reflect a thoughtful approach to seasonal eating, where simple ingredients were used to meet real nutritional needs, making them valuable well beyond winter celebrations.

5 Til-Gud Based Dishes to Make for Makar Sankranti This Winter

Til-Gud Paratha

Til-gud paratha turns sesame seeds and jaggery into a warm, filling Sankranti meal. This dish works well in winter mornings when the body needs protein and steady energy. The combination keeps digestion balanced while offering a festive alternative to sweet ladoos.

Ingredients (Makes 4 parathas)

Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

White sesame seeds – ½ cup

Jaggery (grated) – ½ cup

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Water – as needed

Instructions

Knead flour with water into a soft dough. Dry roast sesame seeds lightly and crush coarsely. Mix sesame with jaggery. Stuff filling into dough balls and roll gently. Cook on a hot tawa using ghee until done.

Til-Gud Chutney

Til-gud chutney is a savoury-sweet winter side dish that pairs well with bhakri or roti. It highlights sesame’s protein content while jaggery adds natural energy. This dish shows how Sankranti ingredients fit easily into everyday meals.

Ingredients (Serves 3)

Sesame seeds – ½ cup

Jaggery – 2 tablespoons

Garlic – 2 cloves

Dry red chilli – 1

Salt – to taste

Water – as needed

Instructions

Dry roast sesame seeds until aromatic. Roast garlic and chilli lightly. Grind all ingredients with water. Serve with warm rotis.

Til-Gud Porridge

Til-gud porridge is a gentle winter breakfast made with ground sesame and jaggery. Easy to digest and protein-rich, it suits colder mornings when heavy foods are avoided. This dish is often chosen for kids and elders during the Sankranti season.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Sesame seeds (powdered) – 2 tablespoons

Jaggery – 2 tablespoons

Water – 1½ cups

Ghee – 1 teaspoon

Instructions

Heat water and add sesame powder. Cook on low flame, stirring continuously. Add jaggery and ghee. Cook until slightly thick and serve warm.

Til-Gud Pancakes

Til-gud pancakes bring Sankranti flavours into a modern winter breakfast. Sesame adds protein and fats, while jaggery keeps sweetness mild. This dish works well for families wanting festive food without heavy desserts.

Ingredients (Makes 6 pancakes)

Whole wheat flour – ¾ cup

Sesame seeds – 2 tablespoons

Jaggery syrup – ¼ cup

Milk or water – ½ cup

Ghee – for cooking

Instructions

Mix flour, sesame, jaggery syrup, and liquid. Make a pourable batter. Cook pancakes on a greased pan. Serve warm.

Til-Gud Stuffed Roti Rolls

Til-gud roti rolls are a simple Sankranti snack that combines sesame protein with jaggery’s energy. Easy to pack and eat, these rolls suit winter days when small, nourishing portions are preferred over heavy sweets.

Ingredients (Makes 4 rolls)

Whole wheat rotis – 4

Sesame seeds – ½ cup

Jaggery (grated) – ½ cup

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Instructions

Dry-roast sesame seeds and crush. Mix with jaggery and ghee. Spread filling on rotis. Roll tightly and serve warm.

FAQs

Why are til-gud dishes preferred during Makar Sankranti?

Sesame provides protein and warmth, while jaggery adds energy, making them ideal for winter nutrition.

2. Can til-gud dishes be eaten beyond the festival day?

Yes, sesame-based dishes support protein intake and digestion, making them suitable year-round.

3. Are til-gud foods suitable for children and elders?

Yes, when eaten in small portions, they provide gentle energy and essential nutrients for all age groups.