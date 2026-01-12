Looking For Sweets To Make On Makar Sankranti Apart From Til Ladoo? Here Are 4 Dishes To Sweeten Up Your Celebration

Makar Sankranti is often associated with til ladoo, but sesame seeds have a much wider role in winter cooking. For centuries, Indian kitchens have relied on til not just for festive sweets but also for everyday dishes that support strength and energy during colder months. Looking beyond ladoos opens up several nourishing options rooted in tradition and practicality. Makar Sankranti Beyond Til Ladoo

Sesame seeds are one of the oldest cultivated ingredients in India, they are valued because they store well, digest steadily, and provide concentrated nutrition. During winter, these qualities become especially important, as the body needs more fuel to maintain warmth and daily activity.

One of the key reasons sesame is central to Sankranti food is its protein content. Sesame seeds offer plant-based protein along with healthy fats, making them useful for muscle support and sustained energy. This combination helps prevent frequent hunger and supports physical strength, which is why til-based dishes were traditionally eaten in small but regular portions.

Sesame also contributes calcium, magnesium, and iron, nutrients that support bones and joints during winter. Whether used in savoury chutneys, spiced flatbreads, or jaggery-based sweets, til adapts easily to different preparations without losing its nutritional value. This versatility allowed families to include sesame across meals, not just as a festive treat.

Cooking with sesame beyond til ladoo reflects the deeper intention of Makar Sankranti food traditions. The focus was not limited to celebration alone, but to seasonal nourishment that continues to benefit the body throughout winter and remains relevant for protein intake year-round.

4 Dishes to Make for Makar Sankranti Beyond Til Ladoo

Til Chutney (Sesame Chutney)

Til chutney is a winter-friendly savoury option that adds protein and minerals to everyday meals. Prepared with roasted sesame seeds and mild spices, it pairs well with bhakri or roti. This dish shows how sesame fits naturally into regular cooking beyond festive sweets.

Ingredients (Serves 3)

Sesame seeds – ½ cup

Dry red chillies – 2

Garlic – 2 cloves

Tamarind pulp – 1 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Water – as needed

Instructions

Dry roast sesame seeds until aromatic. Lightly roast chillies and garlic. Grind all ingredients with salt and tamarind. Add water to adjust consistency. Serve with warm rotis.

Til Pithla (Sesame Flour Curry)

Til pithla is a traditional winter curry where ground sesame seeds replace gram flour. It provides protein and healthy fats, making meals more filling during cold days. Common in rural kitchens, this dish reflects practical winter cooking using pantry staples.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Sesame seeds – ½ cup

Onion (chopped) – 1 small

Garlic (crushed) – 2 cloves

Green chilli – 1

Oil – 1 tablespoon

Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

Water – 1½ cups

Salt – to taste

Instructions

Dry roast sesame seeds and grind into coarse flour. Heat oil, add mustard seeds, garlic, and chilli. Add onion and sauté until soft. Add turmeric, sesame flour, water, and salt. Cook until thickened and serve hot.

Til Thepla (Sesame Spiced Flatbread)

Til thepla is a winter flatbread that blends sesame seeds into whole wheat dough. This dish adds protein and healthy fats to daily meals while staying easy to digest. It works well for Sankranti lunches or travel-friendly winter food.

Ingredients (Makes 6 theplas)

Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Sesame seeds – 3 tablespoons

Ginger paste – ½ teaspoon

Cumin powder – ½ teaspoon

Oil – 1 tablespoon

Salt – to taste

Water – as needed

Instructions

Mix flour, sesame seeds, spices, oil, and salt. Knead into a soft dough using water. Divide and roll into flatbreads. Cook on tawa until done on both sides. Serve warm.

Til Bhaat (Sesame Rice)

Til bhaat is a simple savoury rice dish prepared during winter in many regions. Sesame seeds add protein and warmth, while rice keeps the meal light and easy to digest. This dish shows how til can be part of everyday Sankranti meals.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Cooked rice – 2 cups

Sesame seeds – 3 tablespoons

Green chilli (chopped) – 1

Oil – 1 tablespoon

Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

Curry leaves – 8–10

Salt – to taste

Instructions

Dry-roast sesame seeds and crush lightly. Heat oil, add mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add green chilli and sauté briefly. Add rice and salt. Mix in sesame and serve warm.

FAQs

Why are sesame-based dishes preferred for Makar Sankranti?

Sesame seeds provide protein, healthy fats, and warmth, making them ideal for winter festival meals.

2. Can sesame dishes be eaten beyond the festival day?

Yes, sesame supports digestion and protein intake, making it suitable for regular winter cooking.

3. Are sesame seeds beneficial throughout the year?

Yes, they support bone health, energy, and protein needs year-round when eaten in moderation.