Homemade Three-Ingredient Mango Kulfi: A Creamy Frozen Delight With No Churning And Full Mango Taste For Summer Days
Creamy three-ingredient no-churn mango kulfi combines mangoes, cream, and condensed milk to create an easy frozen dessert with rich flavour and summer appeal.
Creamy Three-Ingredient No-Churn Mango Kulfi is a simplified version of the famous Indian frozen dessert, prepared with ripe mango pulp, whipping cream, and condensed milk. Unlike classic kulfi, which requires slow cooking and constant stirring, this no-churn kulfi comes together quickly while still delivering the rich texture and fruity flavour that make mango desserts so popular during summer. The vibrant golden colour and creamy consistency make it a favourite seasonal treat.
Mangoes contribute vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin C, and antioxidants">vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin C, and antioxidants that support overall wellness while adding natural sweetness and flavour. Dairy ingredients such as cream and condensed milk provide calcium and protein">calcium and protein, creating a dessert that feels indulgent while remaining portion-controlled. The no-cook preparation keeps the kitchen cooler during hot weather, making it a practical choice for summer gatherings and family desserts. Homemade preparation also removes the need for artificial colours, stabilisers, and preservatives often found in packaged frozen treats.
Fresh mangoes add fruity flavour, vibrant colour, and natural sweetness. Whipping cream creates the smooth texture that gives kulfi its creamy character, while condensed milk contributes richness and structure. Together, these three ingredients create a 3 ingredient mango dessert that is easy to prepare and suitable for anyone looking for healthy Indian sweets made with familiar pantry staples. The combination of fruit and dairy also creates a dessert with balanced flavour and appealing texture.
Creamy three-ingredient no-churn mango kulfi differs from regular mango kulfi because it skips lengthy cooking and reduction steps. Classic mango kulfi often involves simmering milk for a long period to develop thickness, while this version relies on cream and condensed milk for convenience. The result is a smoother preparation process, quicker assembly, and a creamy frozen dessert with the same mango-forward flavour, bright colour, and refreshing summer appeal.
Difference Between No-Churn Mango Kulfi and Regular Mango Kulfi{{/usCountry}}
Creamy three-ingredient no-churn mango kulfi differs from regular mango kulfi because it skips lengthy cooking and reduction steps. Classic mango kulfi often involves simmering milk for a long period to develop thickness, while this version relies on cream and condensed milk for convenience. The result is a smoother preparation process, quicker assembly, and a creamy frozen dessert with the same mango-forward flavour, bright colour, and refreshing summer appeal.
Difference Between No-Churn Mango Kulfi and Regular Mango Kulfi{{/usCountry}}
Feature
No-Churn Mango Kulfi
Regular Mango Kulfi
Preparation Method
No cooking required
Milk is cooked and reduced
Main Ingredients
Mango, cream, condensed milk
Milk, mango, sugar, nuts
Time Required
Quick and easy
Longer preparation
Texture
Smooth and creamy
Dense and rich
Ingredients Count
Minimal
More ingredients
Cooking Effort
Low
Moderate to high
Summer Convenience
Highly suitable
Requires stovetop cooking
Colour
Bright golden yellow
Pale to deep yellow
Main Highlight
Homemade healthy dessert
Classic frozen dessert
Beginner Friendly
Yes
Moderate
Quick Dessert Snapshot{{/usCountry}}
Quick Dessert Snapshot{{/usCountry}}
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Freezing Time: 6–8 hours
Servings: 6 kulfis
Calories: 170 calories per serving
Flavour Profile: Fruity, creamy, and rich
Nutrition: Vitamin A and calcium-rich
Difficulty: Easy
Easy Three-Ingredient Mango Kulfi for Summer Treats
This no-churn mango kulfi combines ripe mangoes, cream, and condensed milk to create a creamy frozen dessert with minimal effort.
Ingredients
- 1 cup mango pulp
- 1 cup chilled heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Whip the chilled cream until soft peaks form.
- Add mango pulp and condensed milk to the whipped cream.
- Fold gently until the mixture becomes smooth and uniform.
- Pour into kulfi moulds or small cups.
- Insert sticks if using moulds.
- Freeze for 6–8 hours or until completely set.
- Unmould and serve chilled.
Make Mango Kulfi More Nutritious With These Tips
- Pistachios improve texture and add extra nutrients while creating an attractive finish.
- Chia seeds increase fibre content and blend well with mango flavour.
- Fresh mangoes provide a brighter flavour and a more vibrant colour.
- Saffron enhances the aroma and gives the kulfi a richer appearance.
- Almond powder increases protein and creates a creamier texture.
- Tiny mango pieces provide bursts of fruit flavour throughout the kulfi.
- Smaller moulds help with portion control and quicker freezing.
Nutritional Value of No-Churn Mango Kulfi
No-churn mango kulfi">No-churn mango kulfi combines mangoes and dairy ingredients to create a refreshing dessert with vitamins, minerals, and a creamy texture.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
170 calories
Protein
3 g
Carbohydrates
18 g
Fat
10 g
Fibre
1 g
Calcium
Moderate
Vitamin A
Moderate
FAQs
Which mangoes work best for mango kulfi?
Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, and Dasheri mangoes work especially well because of their sweet flavour and smooth pulp.
How long does homemade mango kulfi stay fresh?
Homemade mango kulfi can be stored in the freezer for up to one week in an airtight container.
Why is no-churn mango kulfi easier than regular mango kulfi?
No-churn mango kulfi version skips the lengthy milk reduction process and uses only three ingredients, making preparation much quicker.
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