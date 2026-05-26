...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Homemade Three-Ingredient Mango Kulfi: A Creamy Frozen Delight With No Churning And Full Mango Taste For Summer Days

Creamy three-ingredient no-churn mango kulfi combines mangoes, cream, and condensed milk to create an easy frozen dessert with rich flavour and summer appeal.

Published on: May 26, 2026 01:04 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Advertisement

Creamy Three-Ingredient No-Churn Mango Kulfi is a simplified version of the famous Indian frozen dessert, prepared with ripe mango pulp, whipping cream, and condensed milk. Unlike classic kulfi, which requires slow cooking and constant stirring, this no-churn kulfi comes together quickly while still delivering the rich texture and fruity flavour that make mango desserts so popular during summer. The vibrant golden colour and creamy consistency make it a favourite seasonal treat.

Homemade Three-Ingredient Mango Kulfi(Freepik)

Mangoes contribute vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin C, and antioxidants">vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin C, and antioxidants that support overall wellness while adding natural sweetness and flavour. Dairy ingredients such as cream and condensed milk provide calcium and protein">calcium and protein, creating a dessert that feels indulgent while remaining portion-controlled. The no-cook preparation keeps the kitchen cooler during hot weather, making it a practical choice for summer gatherings and family desserts. Homemade preparation also removes the need for artificial colours, stabilisers, and preservatives often found in packaged frozen treats.

Fresh mangoes add fruity flavour, vibrant colour, and natural sweetness. Whipping cream creates the smooth texture that gives kulfi its creamy character, while condensed milk contributes richness and structure. Together, these three ingredients create a 3 ingredient mango dessert that is easy to prepare and suitable for anyone looking for healthy Indian sweets made with familiar pantry staples. The combination of fruit and dairy also creates a dessert with balanced flavour and appealing texture.

Feature

No-Churn Mango Kulfi

Regular Mango Kulfi

Preparation Method

No cooking required

Milk is cooked and reduced

Main Ingredients

Mango, cream, condensed milk

Milk, mango, sugar, nuts

Time Required

Quick and easy

Longer preparation

Texture

Smooth and creamy

Dense and rich

Ingredients Count

Minimal

More ingredients

Cooking Effort

Low

Moderate to high

Summer Convenience

Highly suitable

Requires stovetop cooking

Colour

Bright golden yellow

Pale to deep yellow

Main Highlight

Homemade healthy dessert

Classic frozen dessert

Beginner Friendly

Yes

Moderate

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freezing Time: 6–8 hours

Servings: 6 kulfis

Calories: 170 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Fruity, creamy, and rich

Nutrition: Vitamin A and calcium-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Easy Three-Ingredient Mango Kulfi for Summer Treats

This no-churn mango kulfi combines ripe mangoes, cream, and condensed milk to create a creamy frozen dessert with minimal effort.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mango pulp
  • 1 cup chilled heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Whip the chilled cream until soft peaks form.
  2. Add mango pulp and condensed milk to the whipped cream.
  3. Fold gently until the mixture becomes smooth and uniform.
  4. Pour into kulfi moulds or small cups.
  5. Insert sticks if using moulds.
  6. Freeze for 6–8 hours or until completely set.
  7. Unmould and serve chilled.

Make Mango Kulfi More Nutritious With These Tips

  • Pistachios improve texture and add extra nutrients while creating an attractive finish.
  • Chia seeds increase fibre content and blend well with mango flavour.
  • Fresh mangoes provide a brighter flavour and a more vibrant colour.
  • Saffron enhances the aroma and gives the kulfi a richer appearance.
  • Almond powder increases protein and creates a creamier texture.
  • Tiny mango pieces provide bursts of fruit flavour throughout the kulfi.
  • Smaller moulds help with portion control and quicker freezing.

Nutritional Value of No-Churn Mango Kulfi

No-churn mango kulfi">No-churn mango kulfi combines mangoes and dairy ingredients to create a refreshing dessert with vitamins, minerals, and a creamy texture.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

170 calories

Protein

3 g

Carbohydrates

18 g

Fat

10 g

Fibre

1 g

Calcium

Moderate

Vitamin A

Moderate

FAQs

Which mangoes work best for mango kulfi?

Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, and Dasheri mangoes work especially well because of their sweet flavour and smooth pulp.

How long does homemade mango kulfi stay fresh?

Homemade mango kulfi can be stored in the freezer for up to one week in an airtight container.

Why is no-churn mango kulfi easier than regular mango kulfi?

No-churn mango kulfi version skips the lengthy milk reduction process and uses only three ingredients, making preparation much quicker.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Homemade Three-Ingredient Mango Kulfi: A Creamy Frozen Delight With No Churning And Full Mango Taste For Summer Days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.