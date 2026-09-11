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Hosting guests this weekend? This recipe for crispy air-fried mushroom onion rolls is perfect for the snack table

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 15:33:45 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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If you have guests coming over this weekend but are confused about what to offer as snacks, this one's for you! Try this easy, healthy, air-fryer recipe.

Hosting guests this weekend but can’t decide what to put on the snack table? Skip the usual packets of ultra-processed chips and namkeens and surprise your guests with something homemade instead. You don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen either – a simple, flavour-packed snack can go a long way in impressing your guests and earning you some serious brownie points for the effort.

Also Read | Switch up boring old egg curry: Try this fitness coach-recommended masala steamed eggs recipe

If you’re looking for something crispy, delicious and a little different, we’ve found the perfect recipe for you to try! Shivangi Pithisaria, a food blogger and content creator known for sharing delicious and creative recipes on her Instagram page and website, has shared her recipe for crispy air-fried mushroom onion roll-ups drizzled with a homemade green sauce. In an Instagram video posted on August 27, she walks viewers through the preparation process, while the complete list of ingredients and step-by-step method are available on her website.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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