Hosting guests this weekend? This recipe for crispy air-fried mushroom onion rolls is perfect for the snack table

Hosting guests this weekend but can’t decide what to put on the snack table? Skip the usual packets of ultra-processed chips and namkeens and surprise your guests with something homemade instead. You don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen either – a simple, flavour-packed snack can go a long way in impressing your guests and earning you some serious brownie points for the effort.

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If you’re looking for something crispy, delicious and a little different, we’ve found the perfect recipe for you to try! Shivangi Pithisaria, a food blogger and content creator known for sharing delicious and creative recipes on her Instagram page and website, has shared her recipe for crispy air-fried mushroom onion roll-ups drizzled with a homemade green sauce. In an Instagram video posted on August 27, she walks viewers through the preparation process, while the complete list of ingredients and step-by-step method are available on her website.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the mushroom filling 200 g mushrooms

¼ cup walnuts

5 garlic cloves

2 red onions, sliced

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 to 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp balsamic vinegar For the garlic butter 3 tbsp salted butter, melted

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp dried or fresh thyme For the green sauce ¼ cup curd or Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp cream cheese

A handful of fresh coriander

A handful of fresh mint

Juice of ½ lemon

5 garlic cloves

Salt, to taste

¼ cup ice For the roll-ups 3 tortillas Method For the mushroom filling: Add the mushrooms, walnuts, sliced onions and garlic to a baking tray or baking dish. Season with salt and black pepper, drizzle with olive oil and toss well to ensure everything is evenly coated. Air-fry at 180°C for 20 to 25 minutes or bake at 190°C for 25 to 30 minutes, tossing halfway through, until the mushrooms and onions are deeply browned and caramelised. Set aside to cool completely. Transfer the roasted mixture to a blender and pulse a few times until you have a coarse, chunky mixture. Add the soy sauce and balsamic vinegar and pulse briefly to combine. Set aside. For the garlic butter: In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, minced garlic, chopped coriander, chilli flakes and thyme. Spread a generous layer of the mushroom filling evenly over a tortilla. Roll it tightly from one end to the other to form a log. Using a sharp knife, cut the log into bite-sized pieces. Thread the pieces onto skewers, arranging around five roll-ups on each skewer or as many as will comfortably fit. Brush the roll-ups generously with the garlic butter. Air-fry at 180°C for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the tortillas are crisp and golden brown. Brush with a little more garlic butter immediately after removing them from the air fryer. For the green sauce: Add the curd or yoghurt, cream cheese, coriander, mint, lemon juice, garlic, salt and ice to a blender. Blend until completely smooth and creamy. Drizzle the fresh green sauce generously over the crispy mushroom tortilla roll-ups and serve immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the mushroom filling 200 g mushrooms

¼ cup walnuts

5 garlic cloves

2 red onions, sliced

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 to 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp balsamic vinegar For the garlic butter 3 tbsp salted butter, melted

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp dried or fresh thyme For the green sauce ¼ cup curd or Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp cream cheese

A handful of fresh coriander

A handful of fresh mint

Juice of ½ lemon

5 garlic cloves

Salt, to taste

¼ cup ice For the roll-ups 3 tortillas Method For the mushroom filling: Add the mushrooms, walnuts, sliced onions and garlic to a baking tray or baking dish. Season with salt and black pepper, drizzle with olive oil and toss well to ensure everything is evenly coated. Air-fry at 180°C for 20 to 25 minutes or bake at 190°C for 25 to 30 minutes, tossing halfway through, until the mushrooms and onions are deeply browned and caramelised. Set aside to cool completely. Transfer the roasted mixture to a blender and pulse a few times until you have a coarse, chunky mixture. Add the soy sauce and balsamic vinegar and pulse briefly to combine. Set aside. For the garlic butter: In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, minced garlic, chopped coriander, chilli flakes and thyme. Spread a generous layer of the mushroom filling evenly over a tortilla. Roll it tightly from one end to the other to form a log. Using a sharp knife, cut the log into bite-sized pieces. Thread the pieces onto skewers, arranging around five roll-ups on each skewer or as many as will comfortably fit. Brush the roll-ups generously with the garlic butter. Air-fry at 180°C for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the tortillas are crisp and golden brown. Brush with a little more garlic butter immediately after removing them from the air fryer. For the green sauce: Add the curd or yoghurt, cream cheese, coriander, mint, lemon juice, garlic, salt and ice to a blender. Blend until completely smooth and creamy. Drizzle the fresh green sauce generously over the crispy mushroom tortilla roll-ups and serve immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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