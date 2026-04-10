How to cook dal the right way? MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares the correct step-by-step process

Pulses, especially dal, are an integral part of the Indian diet. Most Indian households consume dal in various forms at least once in their daily meal. However, the problem with dal is that it can cause bloating, gas, or indigestion in some people, especially if it isn't cooked or soaked properly.

According to chef Pankaj, people usually just rinse the dal and dump it straight into a pressure cooker. But that is the wrong way to cook it. (Freepik)

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On March 31, Pankaj Bhadouria, a chef and MasterChef India winner, highlighted the step-by-step process of cooking dal the right way. According to her, her process is the correct way to prepare dal, as people have been ‘cooking dal wrong your entire life.’

How to cook dal the right way

According to chef Pankaj, people usually just rinse the dal and dump it straight into a pressure cooker. But that is the wrong way to cook it. The right thing to do is to wash the dal and let it soak for 30 minutes, which many people already do. However, she noted, it is the next step they mess up.

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{{^usCountry}} If you soak your dal for 30 minutes or overnight, as per chef Pankaj, make sure to discard that soaking water because it contains phytic acid – an anti-nutrient that inhibits the absorption of iron, zinc, and calcium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you soak your dal for 30 minutes or overnight, as per chef Pankaj, make sure to discard that soaking water because it contains phytic acid – an anti-nutrient that inhibits the absorption of iron, zinc, and calcium. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “[Next], use fresh water, boil the dal uncovered for the first 5 minutes. Do you see this foam? These are saponins and impurities. Skim them off the top of the dal to ensure a lighter, gut-friendly dish. Now, simply add turmeric and salt, then pressure-cook it as usual. And just like that, you will reap the maximum nutritional benefits from the very same dal,” chef Pankaj added. Step-by-step process to cook dal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “[Next], use fresh water, boil the dal uncovered for the first 5 minutes. Do you see this foam? These are saponins and impurities. Skim them off the top of the dal to ensure a lighter, gut-friendly dish. Now, simply add turmeric and salt, then pressure-cook it as usual. And just like that, you will reap the maximum nutritional benefits from the very same dal,” chef Pankaj added. Step-by-step process to cook dal {{/usCountry}}

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According to chef Pankaj, we shouldn't just wash the dal and pressure-cook it; that is not the right way. What we need to do is:

Wash and soak the dal for 30 minutes. Discard the soaking water. This contains phytic Acid, the anti-nutrient that prevents the absorption of nutrients like iron, zinc, and calcium. Bring the dal to a boil with fresh water. When you see white foam on top, skim it off. These are saponins and impurities that interfere with the digestion of dal. Now add salt and turmeric, and pressure-cook the dal. You have with you a more gut-friendly dal ready. Serve hot with dal or rice.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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