The winter is setting in. The chill in the air in the evening makes us crave hot snacks to be relished with friends and family. However, making evening snacks at home is tricky – we crave for the perfect blend of spices while we also want to keep the food item healthy for the body. As we strike the perfect balance between taste and health, Achari Paneer Tikka is the right evening snack for the evenings with the chill in the air. In this recipe, the paneer pieces are marinated in freshly grinded spices and then grilled to perfection. With every bite, the flavours burst in the mouth and add to the mood of a perfect evening. Take a look at the recipe here.

How to make Achari Paneer Tikka at home? Check out this recipe(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

ALSO READ: Matar paneer for the soul: Here's how you can make it at home

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons pickle gravy

250 grams cottage cheese (paneer)

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

½ teaspoon onion seeds (kalonji)

¼ cup hung yogurt

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

¼ teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon garam masala powder

¼ teaspoon mustard powder

A pinch of turmeric powder

2 tablespoons oil

1 cup coloured capcisum cubes

A sprig of fresh mint

Method:

In a pan, dry roast coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, onion seeds and keep them aside. Then in a bowl, mix hung yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, mustard powder, pickle gravy, turmeric powder together and keep aside. In a mortar with a pestle, we should crush the roasted spices and add the powder to the yoghurt mixture. Then cut the paneer into small cubes and add to the yoghurt mixture. The paneer cubes should be completely covered in the mixture. They should be marinated for about fifteen minutes. In the skewers, we should thread the paneer cubes and capsicum cubes alternately and then grill them in an air fryer, or manually. After they are completely grilled, they should be served hot, garnished with mint sprig.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.