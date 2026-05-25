How To Make Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake: A Low-Calorie Summer Cooler For Weight Loss

Tall glasses layered with mango goodness, creamy textures, and colourful toppings have made Mango Mastani one of Pune’s most loved summer specialties. Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake is a lighter version of this iconic drink, prepared with ripe mangoes, chilled milk, yoghurt, and wholesome toppings instead of large amounts of ice cream and sugar. The result is a refreshing beverage that balances the appeal of a dessert with the convenience of a summer drink.

Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake(Freepik)

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Mango Mastani originated in Pune, Maharashtra, during the 20th century and gradually became a signature offering at local juice centres and cold drink houses. Its name is closely connected to the city’s Maratha heritage. One popular belief links the drink to the legendary beauty of Queen Mastani, the second wife of Peshwa Bajirao I, whose elegance inspired the colourful presentation of the beverage. Another theory comes from the Marathi word "mast," meaning excellent or wonderful, reflecting the enthusiastic reactions people had after tasting the drink. Over time, Mango Mastani became an important part of Pune’s summer food culture and mango season celebrations.

Ripe mangoes contribute natural sweetness, fibre, and vitamins">fibre, and vitamins, while yoghurt and milk add protein and creaminess. Nuts such as almonds and pistachios provide texture and make the drink more nutritious. Using fresh fruit instead of excess sugar helps create a mango mastani Pune style milkshake that fits better into healthy drink and weight loss friendly meal plans while maintaining its signature flavour.

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{{^usCountry}} Healthy mango mastani Pune style milkshake differs from a regular mango milkshake because it combines multiple layers of flavour and texture. A standard mango milkshake is usually a simple blend of milk and mangoes, while Mango Mastani includes fruit chunks, chilled yoghurt, nuts, and decorative toppings. The drink develops a thicker consistency, richer appearance, vibrant golden-yellow colour, and a more indulgent presentation, making it one of the most recognisable Indian summer drinks while remaining lighter than the classic version. Difference Between Healthy Mango Mastani and Regular Mango Milkshake {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Healthy mango mastani Pune style milkshake differs from a regular mango milkshake because it combines multiple layers of flavour and texture. A standard mango milkshake is usually a simple blend of milk and mangoes, while Mango Mastani includes fruit chunks, chilled yoghurt, nuts, and decorative toppings. The drink develops a thicker consistency, richer appearance, vibrant golden-yellow colour, and a more indulgent presentation, making it one of the most recognisable Indian summer drinks while remaining lighter than the classic version. Difference Between Healthy Mango Mastani and Regular Mango Milkshake {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Healthy Mango Mastani Regular Mango Milkshake Main Ingredients Mango, yoghurt, milk, nuts Mango and milk Texture Thick and layered Smooth and uniform Taste Profile Fruity, creamy, and rich Sweet and creamy Protein Content Higher Moderate Toppings Mango chunks and nuts Usually none Sugar Content Lower Often higher Presentation Dessert-style drink Simple beverage Calories Lower than classic Mastani Moderate Summer Appeal Highly suitable Suitable Main Highlight Nutritious summer cooler Classic fruit milkshake View All

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{{#usCountry}} Quick Summer Cooler Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 glasses

Calories: 180 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Fruity, creamy, and refreshing

Nutrition: Vitamin-rich and protein-enhanced

Difficulty: Easy

Healthy Pune Style Mango Mastani with Yoghurt and Nut Topping

This lighter Mango Mastani combines ripe mangoes, chilled yoghurt, milk, and crunchy nuts to create a refreshing summer drink inspired by Pune's famous specialty.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes, chopped

1 cup chilled low-fat milk

1/2 cup Greek yoghurt or hung curd

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

1 tablespoon chopped almonds

1 tablespoon chopped pistachios

2 tablespoons mango cubes for garnish

Ice cubes as required

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add mangoes, milk, yoghurt, and honey to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Place a few ice cubes in serving glasses. Pour the mango mixture into the glasses. Top with mango cubes, almonds, and pistachios. Serve immediately while chilled.

Smart Ways to Make Mango Mastani More Nutritious

Add Greek Yoghurt Instead of Ice Cream

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Greek yoghurt creates a creamy texture while increasing protein content.

Include Chia Seeds

Chia seeds blend easily into the drink and contribute fibre and texture.

Use Naturally Sweet Mango Varieties

Alphonso, Kesar, or Banganapalli mangoes provide sweetness without the need for extra sugar.

Add Saffron Strands

Saffron improves the aroma and gives the drink a richer appearance.

Mix in Oats Powder

A small amount of oat powder increases fibre and creates a thicker consistency.

Add Pumpkin or Sunflower Seeds

Seeds provide crunch and make the drink more nutrient-dense.

Chill the Mangoes Before Blending

Cold mangoes create a thicker and more refreshing summer cooler.

Nutritional Value of Healthy Mango Mastani

Healthy Mango">Healthy Mango Mastani combines mangoes, yoghurt, milk, and nuts to create a refreshing beverage with balanced nutrition and summer-friendly ingredients.

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Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 180 calories Protein 8 g Carbohydrates 24 g Fat 5 g Fibre 3 g Vitamin C Moderate View All

FAQs

Which mango variety works best for Mango Mastani?

Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, and Dasheri mangoes work especially well because of their sweetness and creamy pulp.

Can Mango Mastani be made without ice cream?

Yes. Greek yoghurt or hung curd creates a creamy texture while keeping the drink lighter.

Is Healthy Mango Mastani suitable for weight loss meal plans?

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Using controlled portions, low-fat dairy, and fresh mangoes makes it more suitable than the classic ice-cream-loaded version.

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