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How to Make Kokum & Cumin Rasam: A Light, Tangy South Indian Soup for Healthy Digestion

Kokum & Cumin Rasam is a light South Indian soup made with kokum and cumin that supports digestion, hydration, and healthy eating during monsoon.

Published on: Jul 06, 2026 01:24 PM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Kokum and cumin rasam is a light, tangy south indian soup made with simple ingredients that create a flavourful broth enjoyed for both its taste and wellness benefits. Naturally light and easy to prepare, this healthy soup recipe fits perfectly into monsoon lunches and light dinners.

Kokum & Cumin Rasam (Freepik)
Kokum & Cumin Rasam (Freepik)

Kokum and cumin rasam is inspired by the coastal cuisines of Karnataka, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, where kokum is widely used for its pleasantly sour flavour and cooling nature. This South Indian food combines dried kokum, roasted cumin, black pepper, curry leaves, garlic, and mild spices to prepare a digestive food that is both refreshing and aromatic. Served on its own or with steamed rice, the rasam delivers a balanced combination of tanginess and spice.

Kokum is naturally rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, while cumin contains compounds that support digestion and improve nutrient absorption. Together, they may help reduce bloating, ease acidity, support hydration, and contribute to healthy weight management through their light, low-calorie profile. The broth also provides a comforting source of fluids without feeling heavy.

Feature

Kokum & Cumin Rasam

Regular Rasam

Main Souring Ingredient

Kokum

Tamarind

Texture

Light and clear

Slightly thicker

Lentils

Usually little or none

Commonly includes dal

Digestive Benefits

High due to kokum and cumin

Good

Suitability Accordion To Rainy Day

Excellent

Moderate

Cooling Properties

Naturally cooling

Mild

Calories

Lower

Slightly higher

Flavour Profile

Fruity, tangy, mildly spicy

Tangy and peppery

Best Served

Soup or with rice

Mostly with rice

Weight-Loss Friendly

More suitable

Suitable in moderation

View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: South Indian

Main Ingredients: Kokum, cumin, tomatoes, spices

Best Served With: Steamed rice or as a soup

Homemade Kokum & Cumin Rasam Recipe

Tangy kokum, roasted cumin, aromatic spices, and herbs create a refreshing South Indian soup that supports digestion and hydration naturally.

Ingredients

  • 8–10 dried kokum petals
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 green chilli, slit
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • 8–10 curry leaves
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • ½ teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
  • 1 teaspoon ghee or oil
  • 3 cups water
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Soak the kokum in warm water for 10 minutes.
  2. Dry roast cumin and black pepper, then grind them coarsely.
  3. Heat ghee and splutter mustard seeds.
  4. Add garlic, ginger, curry leaves, and green chilli.
  5. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft.
  6. Pour in the kokum water along with the soaked kokum.
  7. Add turmeric, salt, and the roasted spice mixture.
  8. Simmer for 8–10 minutes.
  9. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
  10. Serve hot as a soup or with steamed rice.

Simple Tips to Make Kokum & Cumin Rasam Healthier

  1. Use homemade roasted cumin powder instead of packaged spice blends.
  2. Reduce the amount of salt for better heart health.
  3. Add extra coriander leaves for more antioxidants.
  4. Include crushed garlic to support digestion.
  5. Prepare the rasam with minimal oil.
  6. Use fresh tomatoes for natural sweetness and vitamin C.
  7. Add freshly ground black pepper for improved flavour.
  8. Avoid artificial seasoning cubes.
  9. Serve Kokum & Cumin Rasam with brown rice instead of white rice.
  10. Consume Kokum & Cumin Rasam immediately after cooking for the best flavour.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

Kokum & Cumin Rasam is naturally low in calories while providing antioxidants, vitamins, and digestive spices">antioxidants, vitamins, and digestive spices. The combination of kokum and cumin makes this soup suitable for light lunches, and healthy dinners.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

55 kcal

Protein

1.8 g

Carbohydrates

9 g

Fat

1.5 g

Fibre

2.5 g

Calcium

45 mg

Iron

1.3 mg

Potassium

260 mg

Vitamin C

18 mg

Sodium

230 mg

View All

FAQs

Is Kokum & Cumin Rasam good for digestion?

Kokum & Cumin Rasam contains kokum, cumin, garlic, and ginger that help support healthy digestion and may reduce bloating and acidity.

Can Kokum & Cumin Rasam help with weight loss?

Kokum & Cumin Rasam is naturally low in calories and can be included in a balanced weight-loss meal because it is light and filling.

Can Kokum & Cumin Rasam be served without rice?

Kokum & Cumin Rasam can be enjoyed as a light soup before meals or as a refreshing evening drink.

 
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