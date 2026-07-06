How to Make Kokum & Cumin Rasam: A Light, Tangy South Indian Soup for Healthy Digestion

Kokum and cumin rasam is a light, tangy south indian soup made with simple ingredients that create a flavourful broth enjoyed for both its taste and wellness benefits. Naturally light and easy to prepare, this healthy soup recipe fits perfectly into monsoon lunches and light dinners.

Kokum & Cumin Rasam (Freepik)

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Kokum and cumin rasam is inspired by the coastal cuisines of Karnataka, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, where kokum is widely used for its pleasantly sour flavour and cooling nature. This South Indian food combines dried kokum, roasted cumin, black pepper, curry leaves, garlic, and mild spices to prepare a digestive food that is both refreshing and aromatic. Served on its own or with steamed rice, the rasam delivers a balanced combination of tanginess and spice.

Kokum is naturally rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, while cumin contains compounds that support digestion and improve nutrient absorption. Together, they may help reduce bloating, ease acidity, support hydration, and contribute to healthy weight management through their light, low-calorie profile. The broth also provides a comforting source of fluids without feeling heavy.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike regular rasam, which usually relies on tamarind and cooked lentils for its signature taste, Kokum and cumin rasam uses kokum as the primary souring ingredient, creating a lighter and more refreshing flavour. The recipe contains fewer calories, offers naturally cooling properties, and delivers a distinctive fruity tang that makes it especially suitable for rainy days while supporting digestive health and everyday wellness. Why Kokum & Cumin Rasam Is a Smart Choice for Light Monsoon Meals? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike regular rasam, which usually relies on tamarind and cooked lentils for its signature taste, Kokum and cumin rasam uses kokum as the primary souring ingredient, creating a lighter and more refreshing flavour. The recipe contains fewer calories, offers naturally cooling properties, and delivers a distinctive fruity tang that makes it especially suitable for rainy days while supporting digestive health and everyday wellness. Why Kokum & Cumin Rasam Is a Smart Choice for Light Monsoon Meals? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Feature Kokum & Cumin Rasam Regular Rasam Main Souring Ingredient Kokum Tamarind Texture Light and clear Slightly thicker Lentils Usually little or none Commonly includes dal Digestive Benefits High due to kokum and cumin Good Suitability Accordion To Rainy Day Excellent Moderate Cooling Properties Naturally cooling Mild Calories Lower Slightly higher Flavour Profile Fruity, tangy, mildly spicy Tangy and peppery Best Served Soup or with rice Mostly with rice Weight-Loss Friendly More suitable Suitable in moderation View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: South Indian

Main Ingredients: Kokum, cumin, tomatoes, spices

Best Served With: Steamed rice or as a soup

Homemade Kokum & Cumin Rasam Recipe

Tangy kokum, roasted cumin, aromatic spices, and herbs create a refreshing South Indian soup that supports digestion and hydration naturally.

Ingredients

8–10 dried kokum petals

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

3 garlic cloves

1 green chilli, slit

1 teaspoon grated ginger

8–10 curry leaves

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon ghee or oil

3 cups water

Salt to taste

Instructions

Soak the kokum in warm water for 10 minutes. Dry roast cumin and black pepper, then grind them coarsely. Heat ghee and splutter mustard seeds. Add garlic, ginger, curry leaves, and green chilli. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft. Pour in the kokum water along with the soaked kokum. Add turmeric, salt, and the roasted spice mixture. Simmer for 8–10 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot as a soup or with steamed rice.

Simple Tips to Make Kokum & Cumin Rasam Healthier

Use homemade roasted cumin powder instead of packaged spice blends. Reduce the amount of salt for better heart health. Add extra coriander leaves for more antioxidants. Include crushed garlic to support digestion. Prepare the rasam with minimal oil. Use fresh tomatoes for natural sweetness and vitamin C. Add freshly ground black pepper for improved flavour. Avoid artificial seasoning cubes. Serve Kokum & Cumin Rasam with brown rice instead of white rice. Consume Kokum & Cumin Rasam immediately after cooking for the best flavour.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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Kokum & Cumin Rasam is naturally low in calories while providing antioxidants, vitamins, and digestive spices">antioxidants, vitamins, and digestive spices. The combination of kokum and cumin makes this soup suitable for light lunches, and healthy dinners.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 55 kcal Protein 1.8 g Carbohydrates 9 g Fat 1.5 g Fibre 2.5 g Calcium 45 mg Iron 1.3 mg Potassium 260 mg Vitamin C 18 mg Sodium 230 mg View All

FAQs

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Is Kokum & Cumin Rasam good for digestion?

Kokum & Cumin Rasam contains kokum, cumin, garlic, and ginger that help support healthy digestion and may reduce bloating and acidity.

Can Kokum & Cumin Rasam help with weight loss?

Kokum & Cumin Rasam is naturally low in calories and can be included in a balanced weight-loss meal because it is light and filling.

Can Kokum & Cumin Rasam be served without rice?

Kokum & Cumin Rasam can be enjoyed as a light soup before meals or as a refreshing evening drink.