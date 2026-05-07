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How To Prepare High-Protein Tofu Green Salad For Weight Loss Lunch, Easy Steps To Make This Healthy Summer Meal At Home

High-protein tofu green salad is a low-calorie vegan lunch made with fresh vegetables and tofu, offering balanced nutrition and a light meal option.

Published on: May 07, 2026 01:10 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A colourful bowl filled with crisp vegetables and protein-rich tofu can easily become a refreshing summer lunch. High protein tofu green salad combines fresh greens, simple seasonings, and lightly cooked tofu to create a meal that feels balanced and easy during hot weather.

Tofu Green Salad Recipe(Freepik)

Tofu originated in East Asian cooking and later became popular worldwide due to its versatility and plant-based protein content. This salad blends tofu with cucumber, lettuce, spinach, herbs, and light dressing ingredients to create a simple vegan protein meal. The preparation focuses on minimal cooking, making it suitable for quick homemade lunches.

Unlike regular salads that mainly depend on vegetables, this tofu green salad includes a stronger protein source, making it more balanced for longer-lasting energy. Compared to paneer salad for weight loss, tofu salad contains less fat and feels lighter, especially during summer.

The dish supports weight management">supports weight management because tofu provides protein without excessive calories">protein without excessive calories. Green vegetables contribute fibre and water content">fibre and water content, helping maintain a fresh and light meal structure. The use of lemon juice, herbs, and seeds adds flavour without relying on heavy sauces.

Feature

Tofu Green Salad

Regular Salad

Paneer Salad

Main Protein Source

Tofu

Usually minimal protein

Paneer

Texture

Soft tofu with crunchy vegetables

Mostly crunchy vegetables

Soft and dense

Calories

Low to moderate

Low

Moderate to high

Protein Content

High plant protein

Low

High dairy protein

Digestibility

Light and easy

Very light

Slightly heavier

Best For

Weight loss and a balanced lunch

Light side dish

Protein-rich meals

Suitable for Summer

Very suitable

Suitable

Moderate

Fat Content

Lower

Very low

Higher due to paneer

Cooking Required

Light cooking for tofu

Minimal or none

Light grilling or sautéing

Meal Type

Complete light meal

Side salad

Main protein salad

This tofu green salad combines soft tofu cubes with crisp vegetables and a refreshing dressing. The texture stays light and crunchy, while the herbs and lemon juice create a fresh flavour suitable for summer lunches and quick homemade meals.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup firm tofu cubes
  • 1 cup lettuce leaves, chopped
  • 1/2 cucumber, sliced
  • 1/2 cup spinach leaves
  • 1 small carrot, julienned
  • 1 tablespoon roasted sunflower seeds
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Heat a pan lightly and add tofu cubes. Cook for 2–3 minutes until slightly golden from the outside while keeping the inside soft. Remove and allow them to cool slightly.
  2. Wash and prepare all vegetables. Add lettuce, spinach, cucumber, and carrot to a large mixing bowl. Toss gently so the greens remain fresh and crisp.
  3. Prepare a light dressing by mixing olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Stir well until evenly combined.
  4. Add cooked tofu cubes to the vegetables and pour the dressing over the salad. Mix gently so the tofu and vegetables are coated evenly without breaking.
  5. Sprinkle roasted sunflower seeds on top for extra texture and nutrition. Serve immediately as a refreshing high-protein lunch or light summer meal.

Tips to Make Tofu Green Salad More Refreshing and Balanced

Use Firm Tofu for Better Texture

Firm tofu holds its shape better while mixing. It also gives the salad a more balanced bite without becoming too soft.

Chill Vegetables Before Mixing

Cold vegetables make the salad feel fresher during summer. Refrigerating cucumber and lettuce for a few minutes improves texture.

Keep Dressing Light

Using lemon juice and a small amount of oil helps maintain freshness. Heavy dressings can overpower the vegetables and tofu flavour.

Add Crunchy Ingredients Carefully

Seeds and fresh vegetables improve texture naturally. Adding them just before serving helps maintain crispness.

Avoid Overcooking Tofu

Light cooking keeps tofu soft inside while adding slight firmness outside. Overcooking can make it dry and chewy.

Mix Greens Gently

Tossing lightly helps vegetables stay fresh and crisp. Rough mixing may release excess water from the greens.

Vegan Ingredients That Can Make Weight Loss Salads More Nutritious

Ingredient

Benefit

Chickpeas

Add plant protein and fibre

Sprouts

Improve nutrition and crunch

Avocado

Provides healthy fats

Pumpkin Seeds

Add minerals and texture

Quinoa

Adds protein and complex carbohydrates

Edamame

Rich in plant protein

Red Cabbage

Adds crunch and antioxidants

Bell Peppers

Provide vitamin C and freshness

Flax Seeds

Add fibre and omega-3 fats

Zucchini

Keeps salads light and hydrating

Nutritional Value of High-Protein Tofu Green Salad

This salad combines plant protein, fibre, and hydrating vegetables, making it suitable for balanced lunches and summer meals. Tofu adds protein and calcium">protein and calcium, while fresh greens contribute vitamins and minerals without increasing calories.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

200 calories

Protein

14 g

Carbohydrates

10 g

Fat

11 g

Fibre

4 g

Calcium

180 mg

FAQs

Can tofu green salad be eaten for lunch every day?

Tofu green salad can be included regularly in lunch meals because it contains protein, fibre, and fresh vegetables. Using different vegetables and seeds can help maintain variety and balanced nutrition.Which vegetables go well with tofu in salads?

Cucumber, lettuce, spinach, bell peppers, carrots, and cabbage pair well with tofu. These vegetables add crunch, hydration, and freshness to the salad.How can tofu salad be made more filling without increasing calories?

Adding sprouts, zucchini, leafy greens, or extra cucumber can naturally increase the volume of a tofu salad. These ingredients help balance the salad while keeping it light.

 
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