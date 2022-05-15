Hummus is a healthy, nutritious food that is creamy and versatile

Hummus, a humble dish borrowed from the Middle East, has taken the world by a storm and has managed to collect a follower base that includes celebrities such as singer Lady Gaga, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, and actor Lucy Hale. The Arabic word hummus means chickpeas, while the actual dip is called hummus bi tahina (chickpeas with tahini). Historical sources have found the first mention of a similar recipe in a 13th-century cookbook.

Made with boiled chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice, this dip is commonly eaten with raw vegetable sticks like celery, carrots, broccoli, raddishes, or apple fruit slices. Pita bread and chips can also be dunked in this versatile paste that may be spread on sandwiches and wraps and act as a salad dressing. Hummus can also be added to noodles and pasta.

Hummus is a source of carbs, good fats, and protein and is low in calories. The micronutrients in the ingredients make it anti-inflammatory, detoxifying, and with anti-aging properties. Rich in fibre, hummus helps maintain good gut health. It is also a good snack for people on a weight loss journey as it is wholesome, fulfilling, and with its low GI index, it won’t raise your blood sugar either.

When eaten in excess, hummus can cause bloating and stomach problems. While some hummus from the store has preservatives and hydrogenated oil, which is not healthy to consume, it can be easily prepared at home with its simple and no-fuss recipe. Homemade hummus is the way to go.

Ingredient breakdown:

Chickpeas have carbohydrates, protein and fibre which will keep you full for a longer duration.

One of the important ingredients that gives hummus its signature smoky and umami flavour, is tahini which is made from toasted sesame. They have a naturally forming chemical known as sesamol, which has anti-inflammatory properties. These seeds also have traces of selenium which is linked to a range of benefits including being an antioxidant and immunity booster.

Olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, has a good amount of antioxidants.

Ingredients like lemon juice, garlic, salt, and paprika are used for their micronutrients such as vitamin C and zinc, while garlic has antibacterial and anti-aging properties.

Inputs from Chirag Barjatya, nutritionist

Edamame hummus (Photo: Bayroute)

Edamame hummus

Ingredients

500g Edamame beans

100g Tahini

10ml lemon juice

2-3 cloves of garlic

Salt to taste

pinch of cumin powder

pinch of coriander powder

200g olive oil

150g boiled chickpeas

Vegetable stock as needed

1 medium onion

a few sprigs of parsley

Method

Blanch Edamame, let cool.

Heat olive oil in pan, sauté onion, garlic, beans, coriander and cumin powder, parsley and salt.

Once cool, add the mixture and the chickpeas to a blender along with tahini and lemon juice. Add veg stock if the mixture is too thick. Enjoy!

Inputs by Chef Ajay Thakur, corporate chef, Bayroute