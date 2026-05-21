If you want to stay lean and toned, try this high-protein, anti-inflammatory turmeric chicken soup recipe

Chicken breast is one of the leanest sources of protein. Those trying to lose weight or gain muscle always prefer to include this part of the meat in their diet to create a wholesome meal. It can be a little difficult to experiment with chicken breast. However, if you love having soup, we have a recipe that can help you stay lean and toned.

If you want to stay lean, toned and actually on track with your food, try this recipe. (Pexels)

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On March 31, a Pilates trainer known on Instagram as Pilates by Cat, with over 20 years of experience, shared her recipe for turmeric chicken soup, which will not only help you stay lean and toned but also be a great high-protein, anti-inflammatory meal.

She captioned the post, “If you want to stay lean, toned and actually on track with your food… do this. I make one big batch of this every Sunday night, and it honestly changes my whole week. It’s high protein, anti-inflammatory, and it stops me from snacking or grabbing something unhealthy when I’m busy. Turmeric Chicken Soup (High Protein, Anti-Inflammatory).”

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 800g chicken breast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 800g chicken breast {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three leeks, sliced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three leeks, sliced {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One whole celery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One whole celery {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three cups of pumpkin, diced (450–500g) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three cups of pumpkin, diced (450–500g) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two zucchinis, diced (300g) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two zucchinis, diced (300g) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three carrots, diced (250g) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three carrots, diced (250g) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two tbsp turmeric {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two tbsp turmeric {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two litres of water (8 cups) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two litres of water (8 cups) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four chicken stock cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four chicken stock cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Handful of fresh coriander (cilantro) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Handful of fresh coriander (cilantro) {{/usCountry}}

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Juice of one lemon

One to two tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Pepper

Method

Step 1: Poach the chicken.

Step 2: Place the chicken in a pot, cover with two litres of water and four stock cubes. Simmer gently until cooked through (75°C/165°F).

Step 3: Remove and set aside. Keep the stock.

Step 4: Now, cook the base.

Step 5: Heat olive oil in a large pot.

Step 6: Add leeks and cook until soft and lightly golden.

Step 7: Add vegetables and turmeric to the soup base.

Step 8: Add pumpkin, zucchini, celery and carrots.

Step 9: Stir in turmeric and cook for three to five minutes to let the veggies cook. Build the soup.

Step 10: Add reserved stock to the veggies and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until the vegetables are soft.

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Step 11: Now, shred the chicken using forks or a shredder. Add the chicken back into the soup and stir gently.

Step 12: Serve with coriander and lemon juice.

Note: A simple hack if you’re short on time – buy a roast chicken from the store and shred it rather than poaching your own.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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