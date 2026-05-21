If you want to stay lean and toned, try this high-protein, anti-inflammatory turmeric chicken soup recipe
Turmeric chicken soup, shared by a Pilates trainer, offers a high-protein, anti-inflammatory meal that supports weight loss and muscle gain.
Chicken breast is one of the leanest sources of protein. Those trying to lose weight or gain muscle always prefer to include this part of the meat in their diet to create a wholesome meal. It can be a little difficult to experiment with chicken breast. However, if you love having soup, we have a recipe that can help you stay lean and toned.
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On March 31, a Pilates trainer known on Instagram as Pilates by Cat, with over 20 years of experience, shared her recipe for turmeric chicken soup, which will not only help you stay lean and toned but also be a great high-protein, anti-inflammatory meal.
She captioned the post, “If you want to stay lean, toned and actually on track with your food… do this. I make one big batch of this every Sunday night, and it honestly changes my whole week. It’s high protein, anti-inflammatory, and it stops me from snacking or grabbing something unhealthy when I’m busy. Turmeric Chicken Soup (High Protein, Anti-Inflammatory).”
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
800g chicken breast{{/usCountry}}
800g chicken breast{{/usCountry}}
Three leeks, sliced{{/usCountry}}
Three leeks, sliced{{/usCountry}}
One whole celery{{/usCountry}}
One whole celery{{/usCountry}}
Three cups of pumpkin, diced (450–500g){{/usCountry}}
Three cups of pumpkin, diced (450–500g){{/usCountry}}
Two zucchinis, diced (300g){{/usCountry}}
Two zucchinis, diced (300g){{/usCountry}}
Three carrots, diced (250g){{/usCountry}}
Three carrots, diced (250g){{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp turmeric{{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp turmeric{{/usCountry}}
Two litres of water (8 cups){{/usCountry}}
Two litres of water (8 cups){{/usCountry}}
Four chicken stock cubes{{/usCountry}}
Four chicken stock cubes{{/usCountry}}
Handful of fresh coriander (cilantro){{/usCountry}}
Handful of fresh coriander (cilantro){{/usCountry}}
Juice of one lemon
One to two tbsp olive oil
Salt to taste
Pepper
Method
Step 1: Poach the chicken.
Step 2: Place the chicken in a pot, cover with two litres of water and four stock cubes. Simmer gently until cooked through (75°C/165°F).
Step 3: Remove and set aside. Keep the stock.
Step 4: Now, cook the base.
Step 5: Heat olive oil in a large pot.
Step 6: Add leeks and cook until soft and lightly golden.
Step 7: Add vegetables and turmeric to the soup base.
Step 8: Add pumpkin, zucchini, celery and carrots.
Step 9: Stir in turmeric and cook for three to five minutes to let the veggies cook. Build the soup.
Step 10: Add reserved stock to the veggies and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until the vegetables are soft.
Step 11: Now, shred the chicken using forks or a shredder. Add the chicken back into the soup and stir gently.
Step 12: Serve with coriander and lemon juice.
Note: A simple hack if you’re short on time – buy a roast chicken from the store and shred it rather than poaching your own.
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