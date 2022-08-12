Independence Day 2022: Tricolour recipes to try on this day

Independence Day 2022: The special day is almost here. We achieved freedom on this day from two hundred years of British rule. This is the day when we remember the struggle of our freedom fighters and how they sacrificed their lives in order to achieve the freedom and independence that we enjoy today. On this day, people celebrate with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. On August 15, the national flag is hoisted, the freedom fighters are remembered and patriotic songs are sung to observe the respect we have for our nation.

Independence Day is celebrated with our family, friend and loved ones. On this day, we also try out different recipes in the kitchen in order to reflect the tricolours of the flag on our plate. From making tricolour sandwiches to idlis, we prepare a number of dishes in order to celebrate the day with the tricolour as the theme. We have curated two recipes by which you can bring the burst of colours to your plate and celebrate Independence Day with tricolour on your food. Take a look:

Tiranga Bread Pakora:

Ingredients:

Brown bread/sandwich bread

Green Chutney

Mayonnaise

Hot and sweet tomato ketchup

2 cups besan

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp red chilly powder

Salt as per your taste

Oil for deep frying

Method:

Take a big bowl and mix besan, red chilly powder, soda, salt and ajwain in it together. Make the besan batter into a pouring consistence with small amounts of water. Separately, take bread slices and spread green chutney, mayonnaise and tomato ketchup and make sandwiches. Then, dip the sandwiches in the besan batter and deep fry in oil till a golden brown colour appears. Serve hot with dips and sauces.

(Recipe: Mehak Varandani, Instagram/@meri.rasoi.se_)

Tricolour Idlis:

Ingredients:

1 Cup Rice

½ Cup Idli Rawa

½ Cup Urad Dal

1 tbsp. Baking Soda

Salt to taste

½ Cup grated Carrot

½ Cup Spinach Puree

Oil to grease idli moulds

For tempering:

1 tbsp. Oil

1 tsp. mustard seeds

1 tsp. cumin seeds

1 tsp. sesame seeds

2 green chillis

4-5 curry leaves

½ tsp. Asafoetida

Method:

Divide the idli batter in three bowls. Then add grated carrot in one bowl, spinach puree in the other bowl and add soda and whisk each of the bowls. Then fill the mouls with the idli batters and steam for 10 minutes each. For tempering, In heated oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chillies and a few curry leaves sesame seeds, asafoetida and add the steamed idlis. Toss everything together and add the idlis alternately into skewers and serve.

(Recipe: Sejal Gandhi, Instagram/@ sixflavorsbysejal)