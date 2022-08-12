Ahead of Independence Day, police carry out flag march in Ludhiana
Ahead of Independence Day, the Ludhiana police commissionerate held a flag march in the city on Thursday.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma flagged off the march from Police Lines. Around 700 police personnel on the vehicles passed through Fountain Chowk, Guru Nanak Stadium, Jagraon bridge, Railway station, Ghanta Ghar chowk, Mata Rani chowk, Buddha Nullah Bridge near Chand Cinema, Elevated road, Ludhiana Railway station, Miller Ganj chowk, Gill Chowk, Pratap chowk towards flyover bus stand, Atam Park cut, bus stand, Bharat Nagar Chowk before ending the march at the office of the police commissioner.
The police chief went live on Facebook and appealed the residents to immediately contact police on either emergency number 112 or mobile number of police control room — 7837018500 and 7837018555, if they notice any suspicious activity or suspicious person.
Sharma said that as August 15 is approaching, anti-social elements are trying to indulge in sabotage activities throughout the state. Therefore, it is an appeal to the public not to touch any suspicious object and help the police in preventing such activities.
On Independence Day, a total of 3,000 police personnel along with all senior officers will guard the city. On Independence Day, chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the National Flag at Guru Nanak Stadium.
-
"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state
The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.
-
Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised 'Trianga Yatra' led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' led by Mahali. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country.
-
BJP, SP run parallel Tiranga campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, target each other
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a parallel Tiranga (tricolour) campaign —one by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in the state and the other by the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party. The BJP government had announced its “Har Ghar Tiranga (national flag on every home)” campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence).
-
Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family
Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks. The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form 'Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha' to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.
-
Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning
A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated. Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics