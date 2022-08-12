Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Independence Day, police carry out flag march in Ludhiana

Around 700 police personnel on the vehicles took part in the flag march which ended at the office of the Ludhiana police commissioner. On Independence Day, a total of 3,000 police personnel along with all senior officers will guard the city
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma along with others police officials during the flag march at Jagraon Bridge ahead of Independence Day in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma along with others police officials during the flag march at Jagraon Bridge ahead of Independence Day in Ludhiana.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ahead of Independence Day, the Ludhiana police commissionerate held a flag march in the city on Thursday.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma flagged off the march from Police Lines. Around 700 police personnel on the vehicles passed through Fountain Chowk, Guru Nanak Stadium, Jagraon bridge, Railway station, Ghanta Ghar chowk, Mata Rani chowk, Buddha Nullah Bridge near Chand Cinema, Elevated road, Ludhiana Railway station, Miller Ganj chowk, Gill Chowk, Pratap chowk towards flyover bus stand, Atam Park cut, bus stand, Bharat Nagar Chowk before ending the march at the office of the police commissioner.

The police chief went live on Facebook and appealed the residents to immediately contact police on either emergency number 112 or mobile number of police control room — 7837018500 and 7837018555, if they notice any suspicious activity or suspicious person.

Sharma said that as August 15 is approaching, anti-social elements are trying to indulge in sabotage activities throughout the state. Therefore, it is an appeal to the public not to touch any suspicious object and help the police in preventing such activities.

On Independence Day, a total of 3,000 police personnel along with all senior officers will guard the city. On Independence Day, chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the National Flag at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Friday, August 12, 2022
