Indian-origin contestant Justin Narayan wins MasterChef Australia 13, takes home USD 250,000

Indian-origin contestant Justin Narayan has won the season 13 of MasterChef Australia. The trophy found its way to Justin after beating three other contestants on the show during the grand finale. One of the three contestants had a Bangladesh connection.

Justin becomes the second Indian-origin person on the show to take home the MasterChef trophy with this win. Before Justin, it was prison guard Sashi Cheliah who had won the title in 2018.

Taking to his Instagram account, Justin shared pictures from the finale and wrote, "Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you'll surprise yourself! Whoever's reading this I love you."

ALSO READ: MasterChef Australia contestant Depinder Chhibber feels love and affection are the most important ingredients

The official Instagram page of Masterchef Australia also shared a video of Narayan after the win. They captioned it, "We think it's safe to say @justinnarayan's mind is blown right now."

In the video, Narayan says that it was a surreal feeling to win, and he is still processing it. He added that he is ready to party with his friends and described MasterChef as '100 per cent one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life.'

Narayan also won prize money of USD 250,000 ( ₹1.86 crore approximately) along with the MasterChef trophy. The other finalists on the show were Kishwar Chowdhury, who stood as the second runner-up, and Pete Campbell, the first runner-up.

Justin Narayan is a 27-year-old from Perth, Western Australia. Previously, MasterChef Australia's Instagram had posted a video that talked about his journey. He had said that he loves cooking different cuisines and experimenting with dishes.

The clip also revealed that Narayan's cooking takes inspiration from his Fijian and Indian heritage. Moreover, while on the show, Narayan impressed the judges with many Indian dishes like Chicken Curry, pickle salad, Indian Chicken Tacos, Charcoal Chicken with Toum, and Flatbread.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter