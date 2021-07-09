Masterchef Australia contestant Depinder Chhibber feels love and affection are the most important ingredients

From Chicken 65 to Kadhai Paneer, Indian-origin home cook Depinder Chhibber wowed international audiences by cooking up a storm on the thirteenth season of MasterChef Australia Season 13 (streaming on Disney+ Hotstar). The contestant, who was eliminated from the show last week, was a fan-favourite for bringing rich Indian traditional flavours under the spotlight.

The flavour palate Chhiber put up on the show was often derived from her desi roots. Talking about her inspiration, the Delhi-born says, “My grandmothers have been my absolute inspirations growing up. I watched them cook with so much love and affection and that’s exactly what I like to show via the food I prepare.”

Loved for her strong culinary skills, Chhibber impressed the judges, Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo, on multiple occasions with her unique amalgamation of traditional flavours with modern elements. “I absolutely love chaat and I experimented with these flavours,” she says. Her favourite dishes to prepare from back home are Lamb Samosa Chaat and Raj Kachori, she admits.

Chhibber, who made it to the top 10 on the show, feels it was her one-day-a-time approach that helped her get this far in the race. “I came into this world knowing nothing else but how to cook. MasterChef has definitely put us through some stressful tasks, but my solution is to give myself small, attainable goals and try really hard not to get overwhelmed,” she adds.

The 29-year-old believes that her camaraderie with other contestants was the best part of her journey. “The biggest blessing is all the contestants. We would sit and chat about different techniques and all the different ways to incorporate these into our cooking styles. Tom and Dan have been my two fairy godmothers, and we are always learning from each other,” she signs off.