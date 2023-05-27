International Burger Day 2023: 4 delicious millet burger recipes to enjoy during weekend

Coming out of the shadows of obscurity, millets have made a powerful comeback in India and across the globe after many years of being forgotten and replaced by refined grains. To create awareness and increase its consumption, United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, has declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. The ancient crops, the origins of which are traced back to Indus Valley Civilization as early as 3000 BC, have even been mentioned in various ancient texts including Yajurveda. Adding millets in your daily diet can work wonders for your health and prevent against many chronic diseases. Millets are an excellent source of fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals, aid in weight loss and keeping at bay diabetes and heart disease. Millets can be used to prepare almost any delicacy and can add health benefits to popular foods like burger, pizza, or even samosa. (Also read: Woman eats burger mid-air while skydiving; stuns the internet)

On International Burger Day, which is celebrated every year on May 28, let's look at some delicious ways to make millet burgers which combine both taste and health.

Sushmita, Executive Nutritonist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Bellandur suggests 4 millet burger recipes you can enjoy during weekend.

1. FOXTAIL MILLET PATTY BURGERS

Ingredients

• 2 cups cooked foxtail millet

• ½ cup grated carrot and beetroot combined

• ½ cup boiled green peas and cooked chopped beans

• ¼ cup minced onion

• 1 egg

• Salt, garam masala and grounded pepper as per taste

• 3 tablespoon cooking oil

• Ginger garlic paste

• A lettuce leaf

• Tomato slices - 2 no

• 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

• 5 whole grain burger buns toasted with butter

Method

• In a large bowl, mix cooked foxtail millet, carrot, beetroot cooked peas, cooked beans, oil, egg, salt and spices.

• Using the palm of the hand make small patty using the mixture.

• In a heated pan add little oil, place the patty and cook till golden brown.

• Cut the bun in middle and spread the mayonnaise. Serve the burger buns with lettuce, tomato and healthy patty.

2. RAGI VEGETABLE BURGERS

Ingredients

• ½ cup ragi flour

• ½ cup steamed and mashed sweet potato

• ½ cup cooked peas, beans and broccoli

• ¼ cup minced onion

• Salt and grounded pepper as per taste

• 3 tablespoon cooking oil

• A lettuce leaf

• Tomato slices - 2

• 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

• Slice of cheese - optional

• 4 whole grain burger buns toasted with butter

Method:

• In a large bowl mix ragi, sweet potato, peas, bean and broccoli, onion salt and pepper.

• Using the palm of the hand make small patty using the mixture.

• In a heated pan, add little oil, place the patty and cook till golden brown.

• Cut the bun in middle and spread the mayonnaise. Serve the burger buns with lettuce, tomato, cheese slice and ragi patty.

3. PALAK BARNYARD PATTY BURGERS

Ingredients

• ½ cup cooked and hand-mashed barnyard millet

• 1 bundle of palak - blanched and grinded to paste

• ½ cup cooked and hand-mashed peas, beans and broccoli

• 1 tablespoon besan flour

• ¼ cup minced onion

• Salt and grounded pepper as per taste

• 3 tablespoon cooking oil

• A lettuce leaf

• Tomato slices - 2

• 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

• 3 whole grain burger buns toasted with butter

Method

• In a large bowl mix cooked Barnyard millet, palak paste, peas, beans and broccoli, besan flour, onion, salt and spices.

• Using the palm of the hand make small patty using the mixture.

• In a heated pan add little oil, place the patty and cook till golden brown.

• Cut the bun in middle and spread the mayonnaise. Serve the burger buns with lettuce, tomato and patty.

4. HEALTHY BURGER BUN

Ingredients

• 3 cup maida

• 1½ barnyard millet flour/amaranth flour/quinoa flour

• 2 teaspoon baking powder

• 5 teaspoon dry yeast mixed in warm water

• 2 tablespoon mixed seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, flaxseed and watermelon seeds)

• 3 whole eggs beaten well

• 3 tablespoon sugar

• Salt as per taste

• 3 tablespoon cooking oil

Method

• Preheat the oven to 350 degree and grease the plate.

• In a large mixing bowl, mix all the ingredients well. Keep aside for 45-60 minutes to raise.

• In baking tray, place small portions of batter and bake for 60 minutes or until golden crust is formed.

• Cool the bun and use for any healthy burger options.

