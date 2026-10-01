International Coffee Day 2026: Try these 4 creative coffee recipes with orange juice, coconut, spice and basil at home

International Coffee Day 2026: Coffee lovers rejoice! On International Coffee Day, October 1, celebrate your love for homemade brews with an upgrade. There's so much more to coffee than your usual staple recipe. You can brew coffee in countless ways to prepare and enjoy it. Homemade coffee can feel mundane after a point, tempting you to turn to cafe menus. But what if you could give your coffee a cafe-style twist at home with a little experimentation?ALSO READ: Bored of your usual homemade coffee? Try this easy salted cream coffee recipe with honey

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You don't have to be a caffeine purist! You can be playful and experiment with a whole range of flavours beyond your usual brew. So, we asked a culinary expert to share some unconventional coffee recipes.

Ankur Soni, Director of Food and Beverage at The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary, recommended four coffee recipes that pair coffee with unexpected ingredients, such as orange juice, coconut water and fresh basil. Soda and tonic water add fizz to some of the recipes.

This Coffee Day, channel your inner barista and experiment with your home coffee menu!

Here are the recipes:

1. Coorg Coffee Cooler

Cold brew feels refreshing with the addition of orange juice. This gives your regular coffee a citrusy zing.

Glass: Highball

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{{^usCountry}} Ice: Cubes Ingredients Cold brew coffee – 60 ml

Fresh orange juice – 45 ml

Jaggery syrup – 15 ml

Fresh lime juice – 10 ml

Soda – 60 ml Method Add cold brew, orange juice, jaggery syrup, and lime juice to a shaker.

Shake briefly with ice.

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass.

Top with soda.

Give one gentle stir.

Garnish with an orange peel and 2–3 coffee beans. 2. Coconut Coffee Fizz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ice: Cubes Ingredients Cold brew coffee – 60 ml

Fresh orange juice – 45 ml

Jaggery syrup – 15 ml

Fresh lime juice – 10 ml

Soda – 60 ml Method Add cold brew, orange juice, jaggery syrup, and lime juice to a shaker.

Shake briefly with ice.

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass.

Top with soda.

Give one gentle stir.

Garnish with an orange peel and 2–3 coffee beans. 2. Coconut Coffee Fizz {{/usCountry}}

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Coconut coffee fizz gives your coffee a tropical twist.

Glass: Highball

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Ice: Cubes

Ingredients

Cold brew coffee – 60 ml

Coconut water – 75 ml

Coconut syrup – 10 ml

Fresh lime juice – 10 ml

Soda – 45 ml

Method

Add cold brew, coconut water, coconut syrup and lime juice to a shaker.

Shake lightly with ice.

Strain into an ice-filled highball.

Top with soda.

Stir gently.

Garnish with toasted coconut and coffee beans.

3. Mocha Spice

Mocha spice is a creamy drink with hints of vanilla and cinnamon.

Glass: Double rocks / old fashioned

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Ice: Large cube

Ingredients

Fresh espresso – 30 ml

Cacao – 5 g

Vanilla syrup – 10 ml

Cinnamon – 1 small pinch

Chilled milk – 90 ml

Method

Add cacao, vanilla syrup and cinnamon to a shaker.

Pour in the freshly brewed espresso.

Stir well to dissolve the cacao.

Add chilled milk and ice.

Shake well for 8–10 seconds.

Garnish with a coffee leaf

4. Coffee and Basil Smash

Fresh basil adds a herbal note to cold brew, balanced with lemon, honey or jaggery syrup, and fizzy tonic water.

Glass: coupe

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Ice: Cubes

Ingredients

Cold brew coffee – 60 ml

Fresh basil – 6–8 leaves

Fresh lemon juice – 15 ml

Honey/jaggery syrup – 15 ml

Tonic water – 60 ml

Method

Add basil and syrup to a shaker.

Gently press/muddle the basil to release its aroma—don't over-muddle.

Add cold brew and lemon juice.

Fill with ice and shake briefly.

Double strain into an ice-filled highball.

Top with chilled tonic water.

Give one gentle stir.

Garnish with a fresh basil sprig and coffee beans.