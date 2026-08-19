Looking for a healthy dessert? Dr Rupy Aujla shares gut-friendly pistachio and chocolate frozen yoghurt recipe

Desserts are often what make following a healthy diet difficult, especially for those with a sweet tooth. However, taking to Instagram on August 5, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared a solution with his frozen yoghurt recipe that can satisfy our sweet cravings while being good for our health.

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“This gut-boosting pistachio and chocolate frozen yoghurt is a great alternative to ultra-processed sweet treats,” he stated in the caption. “Most supermarket ice creams are pretty high in sugar and don’t offer much else, so I always like to keep a batch of this in the freezer over the summer months.”

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The recipe by Dr Aujla has no added sugar and includes ingredients that are rich in beneficial nutrients. Instead of empty calories, the dessert provides the following benefits:

Potential probiotic benefits from Greek yoghurt, especially if one chooses the ingredient that contains live and active cultures

Polyphenols from the berries and dark chocolate, which can help support the gut microbes, shared Dr Aujla

A bit of protein from the yoghurt and pistachios, which makes it a little more satisfying, according to the physician

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s still a dessert, but it’s made with ingredients that bring a lot more to the table than your average ice cream. And a fun one to get the kids involved as well,” stated the doctor. The detailed steps to make the dessert are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s still a dessert, but it’s made with ingredients that bring a lot more to the table than your average ice cream. And a fun one to get the kids involved as well,” stated the doctor. The detailed steps to make the dessert are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for pistachio and chocolate frozen yoghurt (serves 4)

300g Greek yoghurt

6 tbsp peanut butter

1 tsp cinnamon (ground)

1 tbsp honey

50g pistachios

125g mixed berries (frozen)

100g dark chocolate (80%), roughly chopped

Method of preparation

In a large bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt, peanut butter, cinnamon and honey in the given quantities. Whisk it all well till it reaches a uniform, smooth consistency. Add to the bowl the pistachios, frozen berries and dark chocolate; mix them well once again. Spoon the mixture into a lidded freezer-proof container. Smooth and flatten the mixture with the back of a spoon, then cover and freeze for two hours. If freezing for longer, allow to sit at room temperature for 20 minutes before scooping. The pistachio and chocolate frozen yoghurt is ready to be served. You can enjoy it topped with chopped pistachios and grated dark chocolate.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.