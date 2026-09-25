Looking for a healthy meal packed with protein and veggies? Try these paneer broccoli koftas in peri peri protein sauce

Looking for a nutritious dinner that is packed with protein and fibre from vegetables? Whether you want a light, wholesome meal on its own or something delicious to pair with rice or bread, we have found just the recipe for you.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a high-protein recipe for paneer broccoli koftas served with a creamy, spicy peri peri protein sauce.

In an Instagram video shared on September 25, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “31g protein and 300 calories per serving. Crispy on the outside, soft inside and sitting on a creamy, spicy peri peri sauce that’s packed with protein. These paneer broccoli koftas are made in a paniyaram pan (or the air fryer), so no deep frying at all. Perfect as a snack, a light dinner or a meal-prep option!”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) For the koftas: 1 cup broccoli, finely shredded (100g)

1 cup high-protein, low-fat paneer, grated (200g)

1 small onion, finely chopped (50g)

1 green chilli, finely chopped (5g)

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste (5g)

Salt to taste

½ tsp black pepper (1g)

1 egg (50g)

For the eggless version: 2 tbsp besan (15g) and 1 to 2 tbsp water

1 tsp oil, for greasing the pan (5g; omit if using an air fryer) For the peri peri protein sauce: ¾ cup silken tofu (150g) or high-protein paneer

1 tsp peri peri seasoning (3g) or chilli powder

½ tsp garlic paste (3g)

Salt to taste

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey (7g)

3 tbsp warm water (45g), or as needed for consistency Method In a bowl, combine the shredded broccoli, grated paneer, chopped onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, salt, black pepper and egg. For the eggless version, use besan mixed with water instead. Mix well until the ingredients come together to form a dough. Shape into approximately 14 small balls of around 30g each and set aside. To prepare the sauce, blend the silken tofu, peri peri seasoning, garlic paste, salt, lemon juice, honey and warm water until smooth and creamy. Adjust the consistency with more water if needed. Grease a paniyaram pan with a little oil and place the koftas in the moulds. Cover and cook until golden brown, then flip and cook the other side until evenly browned and cooked through. Alternatively, air-fry the koftas until golden brown on all sides. Spread the peri peri protein sauce on a plate, arrange the koftas on top and serve. Nutritional information (per serving) Calories: 300 kcal

Protein: 31g

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fat: 12g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) For the koftas: 1 cup broccoli, finely shredded (100g)

1 cup high-protein, low-fat paneer, grated (200g)

1 small onion, finely chopped (50g)

1 green chilli, finely chopped (5g)

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste (5g)

Salt to taste

½ tsp black pepper (1g)

1 egg (50g)

For the eggless version: 2 tbsp besan (15g) and 1 to 2 tbsp water

1 tsp oil, for greasing the pan (5g; omit if using an air fryer) For the peri peri protein sauce: ¾ cup silken tofu (150g) or high-protein paneer

1 tsp peri peri seasoning (3g) or chilli powder

½ tsp garlic paste (3g)

Salt to taste

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey (7g)

3 tbsp warm water (45g), or as needed for consistency Method In a bowl, combine the shredded broccoli, grated paneer, chopped onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, salt, black pepper and egg. For the eggless version, use besan mixed with water instead. Mix well until the ingredients come together to form a dough. Shape into approximately 14 small balls of around 30g each and set aside. To prepare the sauce, blend the silken tofu, peri peri seasoning, garlic paste, salt, lemon juice, honey and warm water until smooth and creamy. Adjust the consistency with more water if needed. Grease a paniyaram pan with a little oil and place the koftas in the moulds. Cover and cook until golden brown, then flip and cook the other side until evenly browned and cooked through. Alternatively, air-fry the koftas until golden brown on all sides. Spread the peri peri protein sauce on a plate, arrange the koftas on top and serve. Nutritional information (per serving) Calories: 300 kcal

Protein: 31g

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fat: 12g {{/usCountry}}

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