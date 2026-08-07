Looking for a healthy snack? Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares high-fibre snack bar recipe to make at home

Craving for a snack in between meals is a universal experience. However, this is often when one tends to munch on ultra-processed foods that are low in nutritional value and bad for the gut and overall health.

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Taking to Instagram on August 7, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a solution for the same with his high-fibre snack bar recipe.

Fibre is one of the most essential macronutrients that the body needs regularly. It is a type of plant-based carbohydrate that cannot be digested by the gut but plays a significant role in maintaining gut health.

As per Healthline, an average adult man needs 38 grams of fibre in their diet every day. For the average adult woman, the quantity is 25 grams.

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed recipe that Dr Sethi shared to help people snack healthy and increase their fibre intake is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed recipe that Dr Sethi shared to help people snack healthy and increase their fibre intake is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for high-fibre snack bar

Blueberries - 1 cup

Water - ¼ cup

Oats - 1 cup

Maple syrup - ⅓ cup

Coconut oil - 2 tbsp

Peanut butter - ⅓ cup

Chia seeds - 1 tbsp

Method of preparation

Set a pan on medium-low heat. Add to it water and blueberries, and boil them until the blueberries are easily mashed. Take it off the flame and set it aside to cool. Next, in a large mixing bowl, add a cup of oats. To it, add the maple syrup, coconut oil, peanut butter, and chia seeds. Mix them all well and set the mixture aside. Now take a loaf tin and in the bottom, create a layer with half of the oats and chia seeds mixture. Pour the blueberry mash on top and create the middle layer. On top of it, create another layer of the oats and chia seeds mixture. Make sure that the layers are all spread evenly. Now, put the loaf tin inside the refrigerator until set. Take it out and cut it into strips. Enjoy.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.