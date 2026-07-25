Looking For A Healthy Version Of Dosa? Try This Simple Ragi Dosa Recipe And Have A Nutrition Breakfast

A crisp dosa made with ragi flour brings a wholesome twist to one of South India's most loved breakfast dishes. The ragi dosa is made with finger millet with rice flour or fermented dosa batter to create thin, golden dosas with a mildly nutty flavour. Ragi, also known as finger millet, has been cultivated in India and parts of Africa for thousands of years and remains a widely used grain in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. During the monsoon, hot ragi dosa served with coconut chutney or sambar makes a fresh and enjoyable meal that is easy to prepare at home.
Unlike regular dosa, which is mainly prepared using rice and urad dal, ragi dosa includes finger millet as the primary ingredient. This gives the dosa a darker colour, a slightly earthy taste, and a higher amount of calcium, iron, and dietary fibre. Ragi also has a lower glycaemic index">lower glycaemic index than polished rice, making it a suitable ingredient for people looking to manage blood sugar levels or include more whole grains in their meals.
Ragi is one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium">plant-based sources of calcium, supporting healthy bones and teeth. Its fibre content slows the release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping maintain steadier blood sugar levels. Fibre also promotes better digestion and can support weight management">better digestion and can support weight management by increasing satiety. Natural iron found in ragi contributes to healthy haemoglobin production and may help reduce tiredness associated with iron deficiency.
Preparing ragi dosa is simple and requires everyday pantry ingredients such as ragi flour, rice flour or fermented batter, curd or water, spices, and herbs. The batter spreads easily on a hot tawa to create thin, crispy dosas with very little oil. Paired with chutney, sambar, or vegetable filling, the Ragi Dosa Recipe for a Nutritious Meal delivers balanced nutrition, appealing flavour, and a satisfying crunch in every bite.
Ragi Dosa vs Regular Dosa: What's the Difference?{{/usCountry}}
Preparing ragi dosa is simple and requires everyday pantry ingredients such as ragi flour, rice flour or fermented batter, curd or water, spices, and herbs. The batter spreads easily on a hot tawa to create thin, crispy dosas with very little oil. Paired with chutney, sambar, or vegetable filling, the Ragi Dosa Recipe for a Nutritious Meal delivers balanced nutrition, appealing flavour, and a satisfying crunch in every bite.
Ragi Dosa vs Regular Dosa: What's the Difference?{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Ragi Dosa
Regular Dosa
Main Ingredient
Ragi (finger millet) flour
Rice and urad dal
Colour
Brown to dark brown
Light golden
Taste
Mildly nutty and earthy
Mild and slightly tangy
Fibre Content
Higher
Moderate
Calcium
Rich source
Lower than ragi dosa
Iron
Naturally rich
Moderate
Glycaemic Index
Lower
Higher
Gluten
Naturally gluten-free (when prepared without wheat)
Naturally gluten-free
Best For
Weight management, balanced meals, bone health
Everyday breakfast
Quick Look at Ragi Dosa Recipe
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Resting Time: 20 minutes (optional)
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30–40 minutes
Servings: 4
Cooking Method: Tawa
Difficulty Level: Easy
Best Served With: Coconut chutney, tomato chutney, sambar
Easy Homemade Ragi Dosa Recipe
A crispy Ragi Dosa made with finger millet flour creates a wholesome breakfast packed with fibre, calcium, and iron. The batter comes together quickly using simple pantry ingredients and cooks into thin, golden dosas that pair perfectly with chutney or sambar.
Ingredients
- 1 cup ragi flour
- ½ cup rice flour
- ¼ cup curd (optional)
- 2 cups water
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 8–10 curry leaves, chopped
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon oil for cooking
Instructions
- Combine ragi flour, rice flour, and salt in a mixing bowl.
- Gradually add water and whisk until a smooth, lump-free batter forms.
- Mix in curd, onion, green chillies, cumin, curry leaves, and coriander leaves.
- Allow the batter to rest for about 20 minutes if time permits.
- Heat a non-stick or cast-iron tawa.
- Pour the thin batter evenly over the hot tawa.
- Drizzle a small amount of oil around the edges.
- Cook until the edges become crisp and the bottom turns golden.
- Flip only if required and cook briefly.
- Serve hot with chutney or sambar.
Smart Tips for a Healthier Ragi Dosa
- Choose fresh ragi flour for better flavour and nutrition.
- Add grated carrots or spinach to increase the vegetable content.
- Use very little oil while cooking on a non-stick tawa.
- Pair Ragi Dosa with homemade coconut or tomato chutney instead of creamy dips.
- Include paneer or sprouted moong as a filling to increase protein.
- Replace part of the rice flour with oats flour for extra fibre.
- Serve Ragi Dosa with sambar for a more balanced meal.
- Avoid excessive salt to keep the meal heart-friendly.
Nutrition Per Serving of Ragi Dosa
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
165 kcal
Carbohydrates
28 g
Protein
5 g
Fat
3 g
Fibre
5 g
Iron
3.5 mg
Potassium
180 mg
Sodium
230 mg
Calcium
165 mg
FAQs
Is Ragi Dosa good for weight loss?
Ragi Dosa can support weight management because the fibre in finger millet promotes satiety and helps reduce frequent hunger.
Can Ragi Dosa be prepared without fermentation?
Ragi Dosa can be prepared using an instant batter made with ragi flour, rice flour, and spices, making it suitable for quick meals.
Is Ragi Dosa healthier than regular dosa?
Ragi Dosa contains more calcium, iron, and dietary fibre than regular dosa, making it a nutritious option for everyday meals.
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