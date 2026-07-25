Looking For A Healthy Version Of Dosa? Try This Simple Ragi Dosa Recipe And Have A Nutrition Breakfast

A crisp dosa made with ragi flour brings a wholesome twist to one of South India's most loved breakfast dishes. The ragi dosa is made with finger millet with rice flour or fermented dosa batter to create thin, golden dosas with a mildly nutty flavour. Ragi, also known as finger millet, has been cultivated in India and parts of Africa for thousands of years and remains a widely used grain in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. During the monsoon, hot ragi dosa served with coconut chutney or sambar makes a fresh and enjoyable meal that is easy to prepare at home.

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Unlike regular dosa, which is mainly prepared using rice and urad dal, ragi dosa includes finger millet as the primary ingredient. This gives the dosa a darker colour, a slightly earthy taste, and a higher amount of calcium, iron, and dietary fibre. Ragi also has a lower glycaemic index">lower glycaemic index than polished rice, making it a suitable ingredient for people looking to manage blood sugar levels or include more whole grains in their meals.

Ragi is one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium">plant-based sources of calcium, supporting healthy bones and teeth. Its fibre content slows the release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping maintain steadier blood sugar levels. Fibre also promotes better digestion and can support weight management">better digestion and can support weight management by increasing satiety. Natural iron found in ragi contributes to healthy haemoglobin production and may help reduce tiredness associated with iron deficiency.

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{{^usCountry}} Preparing ragi dosa is simple and requires everyday pantry ingredients such as ragi flour, rice flour or fermented batter, curd or water, spices, and herbs. The batter spreads easily on a hot tawa to create thin, crispy dosas with very little oil. Paired with chutney, sambar, or vegetable filling, the Ragi Dosa Recipe for a Nutritious Meal delivers balanced nutrition, appealing flavour, and a satisfying crunch in every bite. Ragi Dosa vs Regular Dosa: What's the Difference? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparing ragi dosa is simple and requires everyday pantry ingredients such as ragi flour, rice flour or fermented batter, curd or water, spices, and herbs. The batter spreads easily on a hot tawa to create thin, crispy dosas with very little oil. Paired with chutney, sambar, or vegetable filling, the Ragi Dosa Recipe for a Nutritious Meal delivers balanced nutrition, appealing flavour, and a satisfying crunch in every bite. Ragi Dosa vs Regular Dosa: What's the Difference? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Ragi Dosa Regular Dosa Main Ingredient Ragi (finger millet) flour Rice and urad dal Colour Brown to dark brown Light golden Taste Mildly nutty and earthy Mild and slightly tangy Fibre Content Higher Moderate Calcium Rich source Lower than ragi dosa Iron Naturally rich Moderate Glycaemic Index Lower Higher Gluten Naturally gluten-free (when prepared without wheat) Naturally gluten-free Best For Weight management, balanced meals, bone health Everyday breakfast View All

Quick Look at Ragi Dosa Recipe

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Resting Time: 20 minutes (optional)

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30–40 minutes

Servings: 4

Cooking Method: Tawa

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Served With: Coconut chutney, tomato chutney, sambar

Easy Homemade Ragi Dosa Recipe

A crispy Ragi Dosa made with finger millet flour creates a wholesome breakfast packed with fibre, calcium, and iron. The batter comes together quickly using simple pantry ingredients and cooks into thin, golden dosas that pair perfectly with chutney or sambar.

Ingredients

1 cup ragi flour

½ cup rice flour

¼ cup curd (optional)

2 cups water

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

8–10 curry leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil for cooking

Instructions

Combine ragi flour, rice flour, and salt in a mixing bowl. Gradually add water and whisk until a smooth, lump-free batter forms. Mix in curd, onion, green chillies, cumin, curry leaves, and coriander leaves. Allow the batter to rest for about 20 minutes if time permits. Heat a non-stick or cast-iron tawa. Pour the thin batter evenly over the hot tawa. Drizzle a small amount of oil around the edges. Cook until the edges become crisp and the bottom turns golden. Flip only if required and cook briefly. Serve hot with chutney or sambar.

Smart Tips for a Healthier Ragi Dosa

Choose fresh ragi flour for better flavour and nutrition. Add grated carrots or spinach to increase the vegetable content. Use very little oil while cooking on a non-stick tawa. Pair Ragi Dosa with homemade coconut or tomato chutney instead of creamy dips. Include paneer or sprouted moong as a filling to increase protein. Replace part of the rice flour with oats flour for extra fibre. Serve Ragi Dosa with sambar for a more balanced meal. Avoid excessive salt to keep the meal heart-friendly.

Nutrition Per Serving of Ragi Dosa

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Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 165 kcal Carbohydrates 28 g Protein 5 g Fat 3 g Fibre 5 g Iron 3.5 mg Potassium 180 mg Sodium 230 mg Calcium 165 mg View All

FAQs

Is Ragi Dosa good for weight loss?

Ragi Dosa can support weight management because the fibre in finger millet promotes satiety and helps reduce frequent hunger.

Can Ragi Dosa be prepared without fermentation?

Ragi Dosa can be prepared using an instant batter made with ragi flour, rice flour, and spices, making it suitable for quick meals.

Is Ragi Dosa healthier than regular dosa?

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Ragi Dosa contains more calcium, iron, and dietary fibre than regular dosa, making it a nutritious option for everyday meals.