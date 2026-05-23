Looking For A Nutritious Soup For Summers? Try This Rajma Soup With Vegetables For A High-Protein Weight Loss Meal

Slow-cooked rajma blended with fresh vegetables creates a bowl that feels wholesome, colourful, and perfect for lighter dinner routines. Nutritious rajma soup with vegetables combines kidney beans, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and herbs to create a protein-rich soup with smooth texture, vibrant colour, and balanced flavour. Unlike classic rajma curry served with rice, this soup transforms everyday rajma into a lighter meal that works beautifully during warmer months.

Rajma Soup With Vegetables(Freepik)

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Rajma soup high-protein weight loss recipes have become popular because they combine plant protein with vegetables in a lighter format. This soup feels suitable for summer evenings because it contains less oil, more vegetables, and a thinner consistency than heavier curries. The combination of beans and vegetables creates a balanced meal option that fits easily into healthy eating routines while remaining fresh and enjoyable.

Kidney beans contribute protein, fibre, and minerals,">protein, fibre, and minerals, while carrots, tomatoes, onions, and herbs bring freshness, colour, and natural flavour. Garlic and black pepper enhance aroma without making the soup excessively spicy. These ingredients work together to create a summer-friendly meal that delivers balanced nutrition through simple pantry staples and seasonal vegetables.

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{{^usCountry}} Nutritious rajma soup with vegetables differs from vegetable soup because kidney beans create a thicker texture and higher protein content. Regular vegetable soup often focuses mainly on vegetables and broth, while rajma soup develops a creamier consistency with deeper flavour and greater nutritional value. The reddish-brown colour of rajma blends beautifully with colourful vegetables, creating a hearty yet light soup that works well for healthy summer dinners and rejuvenating meal plans. Difference Between Rajma Soup and Regular Vegetable Soup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nutritious rajma soup with vegetables differs from vegetable soup because kidney beans create a thicker texture and higher protein content. Regular vegetable soup often focuses mainly on vegetables and broth, while rajma soup develops a creamier consistency with deeper flavour and greater nutritional value. The reddish-brown colour of rajma blends beautifully with colourful vegetables, creating a hearty yet light soup that works well for healthy summer dinners and rejuvenating meal plans. Difference Between Rajma Soup and Regular Vegetable Soup {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Rajma Soup with Vegetables Regular Vegetable Soup Main Ingredient Rajma (kidney beans) and vegetables Mixed vegetables Texture Thick and creamy Light and brothy Taste Profile Savoury and hearty Fresh and mild Protein Content Higher Lower Fibre Content Higher Moderate Main Colour Reddish brown Mixed vegetable colours Meal Value Can work as a complete meal Usually a side dish Weight Loss Friendly High protein and balanced Low calorie Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable Main Highlight Protein-rich vegetable soup Light vegetable broth View All

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 bowls

Calories: 210 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Savoury, mildly spiced, and wholesome

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Creamy Rajma and Vegetable Soup for Healthy Summer Dinners

This nutritious rajma soup combines kidney beans, vegetables, herbs, and mild spices to create a high-protein dinner with balanced flavour and smooth texture.

Ingredients

1 cup boiled rajma

1 small onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

3 cups vegetable stock or water

Salt as needed

Fresh coriander for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté onions, garlic, carrots, and tomatoes until softened. Add boiled rajma and vegetable stock. Mix well and simmer for 10–12 minutes. Blend half the mixture, leaving the remaining portion chunky. This creates a balanced soup texture. Return everything to the pan and add cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Simmer for another 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with toasted whole-grain bread or salad.

Smart Ways to Make Rajma Soup More Nutritious

Add Red Bell Peppers

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Red bell peppers improve vitamin content and create a brighter colour.

Include Spinach During the Final Simmer

Spinach blends easily into the soup and adds iron and freshness.

Replace Water with Homemade Vegetable Stock

Vegetable stock creates a richer flavour and improves nutritional value.

Add Cooked Quinoa

A small amount of quinoa adds variety and texture to protein.

Blend Only Half the Rajma

Keeping some whole beans creates better texture and visual appeal.

Add Fresh Herbs Before Serving

Fresh coriander, parsley, or basil improves aroma and freshness.

Use Roasted Garlic Instead of Raw Garlic

Roasted garlic creates a sweeter flavour and richer taste without extra ingredients.

Nutritional Value of Rajma Soup

Rajma soup">Rajma soup combines kidney beans and vegetables to create a balanced high-protein meal with fibre and essential nutrients.

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Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 210 calories Protein 12 g Carbohydrates 28 g Fat 4 g Fibre 9 g Iron Moderate View All

FAQs

Is rajma soup suitable for weight loss meal plans?

Rajma soup contains protein, fibre, and vegetables that help create a balanced meal. Using minimal oil keeps the soup lighter and suitable for healthy eating routines.

Can canned kidney beans be used for this soup?

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Yes. Canned kidney beans can be used after rinsing thoroughly. They reduce preparation time while maintaining good texture.

Which vegetables work best in rajma soup?

Carrots, tomatoes, celery, spinach, bell peppers, zucchini, and onions pair especially well with rajma.

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