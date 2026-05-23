...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Looking For A Nutritious Soup For Summers? Try This Rajma Soup With Vegetables For A High-Protein Weight Loss Meal

Nutritious rajma soup combines kidney beans, vegetables, and mild spices to create a high-protein summer soup with balanced flavour and wholesome texture.

Published on: May 23, 2026 11:48 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Advertisement

Slow-cooked rajma blended with fresh vegetables creates a bowl that feels wholesome, colourful, and perfect for lighter dinner routines. Nutritious rajma soup with vegetables combines kidney beans, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and herbs to create a protein-rich soup with smooth texture, vibrant colour, and balanced flavour. Unlike classic rajma curry served with rice, this soup transforms everyday rajma into a lighter meal that works beautifully during warmer months.

Rajma Soup With Vegetables(Freepik)

Rajma soup high-protein weight loss recipes have become popular because they combine plant protein with vegetables in a lighter format. This soup feels suitable for summer evenings because it contains less oil, more vegetables, and a thinner consistency than heavier curries. The combination of beans and vegetables creates a balanced meal option that fits easily into healthy eating routines while remaining fresh and enjoyable.

Kidney beans contribute protein, fibre, and minerals,">protein, fibre, and minerals, while carrots, tomatoes, onions, and herbs bring freshness, colour, and natural flavour. Garlic and black pepper enhance aroma without making the soup excessively spicy. These ingredients work together to create a summer-friendly meal that delivers balanced nutrition through simple pantry staples and seasonal vegetables.

Feature

Rajma Soup with Vegetables

Regular Vegetable Soup

Main Ingredient

Rajma (kidney beans) and vegetables

Mixed vegetables

Texture

Thick and creamy

Light and brothy

Taste Profile

Savoury and hearty

Fresh and mild

Protein Content

Higher

Lower

Fibre Content

Higher

Moderate

Main Colour

Reddish brown

Mixed vegetable colours

Meal Value

Can work as a complete meal

Usually a side dish

Weight Loss Friendly

High protein and balanced

Low calorie

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Suitable

Main Highlight

Protein-rich vegetable soup

Light vegetable broth

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 bowls

Calories: 210 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Savoury, mildly spiced, and wholesome

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Creamy Rajma and Vegetable Soup for Healthy Summer Dinners

This nutritious rajma soup combines kidney beans, vegetables, herbs, and mild spices to create a high-protein dinner with balanced flavour and smooth texture.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boiled rajma
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 3 cups vegetable stock or water
  • Salt as needed
  • Fresh coriander for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté onions, garlic, carrots, and tomatoes until softened.
  2. Add boiled rajma and vegetable stock. Mix well and simmer for 10–12 minutes.
  3. Blend half the mixture, leaving the remaining portion chunky. This creates a balanced soup texture.
  4. Return everything to the pan and add cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Simmer for another 5 minutes.
  5. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with toasted whole-grain bread or salad.

Smart Ways to Make Rajma Soup More Nutritious

Add Red Bell Peppers

Red bell peppers improve vitamin content and create a brighter colour.

Include Spinach During the Final Simmer

Spinach blends easily into the soup and adds iron and freshness.

Replace Water with Homemade Vegetable Stock

Vegetable stock creates a richer flavour and improves nutritional value.

Add Cooked Quinoa

A small amount of quinoa adds variety and texture to protein.

Blend Only Half the Rajma

Keeping some whole beans creates better texture and visual appeal.

Add Fresh Herbs Before Serving

Fresh coriander, parsley, or basil improves aroma and freshness.

Use Roasted Garlic Instead of Raw Garlic

Roasted garlic creates a sweeter flavour and richer taste without extra ingredients.

Nutritional Value of Rajma Soup

Rajma soup">Rajma soup combines kidney beans and vegetables to create a balanced high-protein meal with fibre and essential nutrients.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

210 calories

Protein

12 g

Carbohydrates

28 g

Fat

4 g

Fibre

9 g

Iron

Moderate

FAQs

Is rajma soup suitable for weight loss meal plans?

Rajma soup contains protein, fibre, and vegetables that help create a balanced meal. Using minimal oil keeps the soup lighter and suitable for healthy eating routines.

Can canned kidney beans be used for this soup?

Yes. Canned kidney beans can be used after rinsing thoroughly. They reduce preparation time while maintaining good texture.

Which vegetables work best in rajma soup?

Carrots, tomatoes, celery, spinach, bell peppers, zucchini, and onions pair especially well with rajma.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Looking For A Nutritious Soup For Summers? Try This Rajma Soup With Vegetables For A High-Protein Weight Loss Meal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.