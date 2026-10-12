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Looking for an easy dish to try for dinner? Try chef Ranveer Brar's aloo jeera recipe for a simple weeknight meal

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 13:55:05 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)
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If you're looking for an easy dish that can be whipped up in minutes and tastes like your mother's homecooked food, this recipe is perfect!

Some days, all you crave is a simple, comforting meal that reminds you of your mother's cooking, without spending hours in the kitchen preparing an elaborate spread. And when you want something light yet satisfying, a familiar homemade dish can hit just the right spot. We found a recipe that brings together the warmth of homecooked Indian food and the convenience of a quick meal, making it perfect for days when you want something delicious without too much effort.

Also Read | No vegetables at home? Chef Ranveer Brar's sev tamatar sabzi recipe is perfect for when your pantry is low on supplies

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for jeera aloo, a classic Indian household favourite that comes together in just 20 minutes. Made with boiled potatoes tossed in cumin seeds, green chillies and aromatic spices, this simple dish delivers a delicious balance of Indian flavours and a hint of tanginess. In a YouTube video posted on February 4, 2020, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients required and the step-by-step method for preparing this easy, flavourful potato dish at home.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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