Looking for an easy dish to try for dinner? Try chef Ranveer Brar's aloo jeera recipe for a simple weeknight meal

Some days, all you crave is a simple, comforting meal that reminds you of your mother's cooking, without spending hours in the kitchen preparing an elaborate spread. And when you want something light yet satisfying, a familiar homemade dish can hit just the right spot. We found a recipe that brings together the warmth of homecooked Indian food and the convenience of a quick meal, making it perfect for days when you want something delicious without too much effort.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for jeera aloo, a classic Indian household favourite that comes together in just 20 minutes. Made with boiled potatoes tossed in cumin seeds, green chillies and aromatic spices, this simple dish delivers a delicious balance of Indian flavours and a hint of tanginess. In a YouTube video posted on February 4, 2020, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients required and the step-by-step method for preparing this easy, flavourful potato dish at home.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp asafoetida

1 fresh green chilli, broken into pieces

4 to 5 potatoes, boiled and cubed

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp sugar

Salt to taste

1 tsp lime juice

Chopped coriander leaves, as needed For garnish: 1 lime wedge

1 sprig of coriander Method Heat the oil and mustard oil in a pan over a medium flame until hot. Add the cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add the asafoetida and green chilli, and sauté briefly until fragrant. Add the boiled potato cubes and toss well to coat them with the cumin seeds and green chilli. Sprinkle in the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, sugar and salt to taste. Mix well. Sauté the potatoes over a low to medium flame for two to three minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly crisp. Add the chopped coriander leaves and lime juice. Toss well to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of coriander. Serve hot with phulkas or pooris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp asafoetida

1 fresh green chilli, broken into pieces

4 to 5 potatoes, boiled and cubed

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp sugar

Salt to taste

1 tsp lime juice

Chopped coriander leaves, as needed For garnish: 1 lime wedge

1 sprig of coriander Method Heat the oil and mustard oil in a pan over a medium flame until hot. Add the cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add the asafoetida and green chilli, and sauté briefly until fragrant. Add the boiled potato cubes and toss well to coat them with the cumin seeds and green chilli. Sprinkle in the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, sugar and salt to taste. Mix well. Sauté the potatoes over a low to medium flame for two to three minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly crisp. Add the chopped coriander leaves and lime juice. Toss well to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of coriander. Serve hot with phulkas or pooris. {{/usCountry}}

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