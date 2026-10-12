Tried and Tested Cumin Co kitchen products for two months; here is what I would buy again

Two months of everyday cooking put Cumin Co’s chopping board, knife, pan and mini cocottes through regular family kitchen use. (Hindustan Times) I cook every day, and with a family at home, my kitchen sees a lot of action. Vegetables get chopped almost every evening, the kids want eggs in their favourite pan, chutneys move between the fridge and dining table, and there is always something being prepped, cooked or served. I have been using these Cumin Co products at home for around two months, as part of our normal cooking and serving routine. The chopping board and pan have had regular use, while the knife has been used for everyday chopping. The mini cocottes have mainly been used at the dining table and for storing condiments in the fridge. I have not tested the cocottes for baking, so that part of the product is not covered by my personal experience.

That distinction matters because this is a Tried and Tested review based on how these products have worked in my kitchen, rather than a first look after opening the packaging.

The chopping board has been a clear favourite. The small pan is now something I reach for almost every night. The mini cocottes have become useful for serving, while the knife is the one product I would personally skip.

Here is what I thought of each one.

Cumin Co. The Clean Slate chopping board This has been my favourite product from the collection. I have used the chopping board constantly for two months, and it still looks almost new. It is smooth, has a good grip on my kitchen counter and works well for everyday chopping. I also do not wash it several times a day. I wash it once at the end of the day, towel dry it thoroughly, and then leave it to air dry overnight. That has worked well for me so far. There is not much else I need from a chopping board. It feels good to use, stays in place and has continued to look nice despite regular use.

My verdict: Buy it if you want a smooth, easy-to-use chopping board for everyday prep. This is one I would buy again.