Pavs are a popular desi snack, and there are many ways to prepare them. But if you wish to prepare a savoury snack in a hurry, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s pyaz tamatar buns should be the go-to recipe.

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The dish has a prep time of 10 to 15 minutes and requires a cooking time of at most half an hour. It uses very simple ingredients, with onions and tomatoes being the stars of the dish, as the name suggests. The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for four servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Ingredients for pyaz tamatar buns

2 medium onions (pyaaz)

3 medium tomatoes (tamatar)

8 pavs

2 tablespoons oil

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon sugar

1½ teaspoons red chilli powder

1½ teaspoons garam masala powder

Ghee as required

Method of preparation

Slice onions and tomatoes. First, set a non-stick kadai on the flame. Heat some oil in the kadai, then add the sliced onions and sauté till translucent. Next, add to the kadai sliced tomatoes, salt, sugar, red chilli powder and garam masala powder, mix well and saute for five to six minutes. Once the pyaz tamatar masala is prepared, set it aside to be used later. Now, take the pavs and slit them horizontally without cutting through. Then take a portion of the onion-tomato mixture and stuff it into the slits of the pav. Heat some ghee in a non-stick kadai and place the stuffed buns, two at a time, on it. Apply some more ghee on top and cook for two to three minutes. Then flip the stuffed pavs and cook for two to three minutes more. Place the toasted pavs on individual serving plates and serve hot.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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{{^usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. {{/usCountry}}

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