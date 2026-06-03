Love apples? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor's delicious apple salad recipe that is perfect for summers

The mango may be the star fruit of summer, but the juicy apple continues to be as refreshing in the scorching hot days as it is all year round. Taking to Instagram on May 31, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature apple salad recipe, which gives us a new way to enjoy the fruit this season.

Kunal Kapur's apple salad can be whipped up in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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It is exceptionally easy to make and uses simple ingredients that are readily available in the kitchen. Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption of his post, “Cool, crisp, and perfect for warm days, this apple salad is a refreshing summer bowl packed with flavour and crunch.

“Juicy apples, fresh veggies, and a light dressing come together to create a salad that’s hydrating, wholesome, and incredibly satisfying. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack, a light lunch, or a side for your meals, this vibrant salad is the answer. Fresh, colourful, and deliciously simple - summer eating doesn’t get easier than this!”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the apple salad are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the apple salad are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for apple salad Apple, large - 2

Grapes, large - 1 cup

Salt to taste

Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Sugar - 1 tbsp (optional)

Lemon, medium - 1

Thick curd - 2 tbsp

Walnuts, chopped - handful

Basil leaves chopped - 5-6 For dressing: Water to boil

Cashew, broken - ¼ cup or 35 grams

Paneer - 75 grams

Milk - ½ cup (approx)

Salt to taste

Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Lemon, small - 1 Method of preparation The first thing to prepare in the apple salad is the salad dressing. Take water in a pan and set it to boil. To it, add the broken cashews and boil for approximately 2 minutes. Strain the water out and let the nuts cool down. Next, add the cooled nuts to a grinder. To it, add paneer, milk, salt and pepper powder. Squeeze in one small lemon into the grinder. Turn the grinder on and grind it until it turns into a fine dressing. Now, take the apples. No need to peel them. Cut them into quarters and take the core out. Next, cut the apples into small chunks. After apples, take the grapes and cut them in half. Make sure not to leave any seeds in the apples and grapes. Place the cut fruits in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle some salt, black pepper powder and sugar (optional). Squeeze in one medium-sized lemon, and mix well, gently. Next, add the prepared dressing, as much or as little as you like. Along with it, add thick curd and chopped walnuts. Finely chop some basil leaves and add them to the bowl as well. Mix everything together gently once again. Serve it on a plate, garnished with sprinkled chopped nuts and a sprig of basil. Enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for apple salad Apple, large - 2

Grapes, large - 1 cup

Salt to taste

Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Sugar - 1 tbsp (optional)

Lemon, medium - 1

Thick curd - 2 tbsp

Walnuts, chopped - handful

Basil leaves chopped - 5-6 For dressing: Water to boil

Cashew, broken - ¼ cup or 35 grams

Paneer - 75 grams

Milk - ½ cup (approx)

Salt to taste

Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Lemon, small - 1 Method of preparation The first thing to prepare in the apple salad is the salad dressing. Take water in a pan and set it to boil. To it, add the broken cashews and boil for approximately 2 minutes. Strain the water out and let the nuts cool down. Next, add the cooled nuts to a grinder. To it, add paneer, milk, salt and pepper powder. Squeeze in one small lemon into the grinder. Turn the grinder on and grind it until it turns into a fine dressing. Now, take the apples. No need to peel them. Cut them into quarters and take the core out. Next, cut the apples into small chunks. After apples, take the grapes and cut them in half. Make sure not to leave any seeds in the apples and grapes. Place the cut fruits in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle some salt, black pepper powder and sugar (optional). Squeeze in one medium-sized lemon, and mix well, gently. Next, add the prepared dressing, as much or as little as you like. Along with it, add thick curd and chopped walnuts. Finely chop some basil leaves and add them to the bowl as well. Mix everything together gently once again. Serve it on a plate, garnished with sprinkled chopped nuts and a sprig of basil. Enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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