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Love apples? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor's delicious apple salad recipe that is perfect for summers

The apple salad recipe by Kunal Kapur is a healthy and refreshing summer indulgence that can be easily made with simple ingredients. 

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 03:52 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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The mango may be the star fruit of summer, but the juicy apple continues to be as refreshing in the scorching hot days as it is all year round. Taking to Instagram on May 31, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature apple salad recipe, which gives us a new way to enjoy the fruit this season.

Kunal Kapur's apple salad can be whipped up in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares 4 ways to make cold coffee this summer: See step-by-step preparations

It is exceptionally easy to make and uses simple ingredients that are readily available in the kitchen. Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption of his post, “Cool, crisp, and perfect for warm days, this apple salad is a refreshing summer bowl packed with flavour and crunch.

“Juicy apples, fresh veggies, and a light dressing come together to create a salad that’s hydrating, wholesome, and incredibly satisfying. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack, a light lunch, or a side for your meals, this vibrant salad is the answer. Fresh, colourful, and deliciously simple - summer eating doesn’t get easier than this!”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

kunal kapur recipe salad
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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